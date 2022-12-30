Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
nbcboston.com
MBTA Announces Upcoming Service Interruptions on Orange, Green, Red Lines
The MBTA announced a series of upcoming service interruptions on the Orange, Green and Red lines on Monday. Because of the continued demolition of the Government Center Garage by HYM Construction, Orange and Green line service changes will take place in January in the downtown Boston area, the MBTA said.
nbcboston.com
Tanám at Bow Market in Somerville's Union Square Is Closing
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. One of the few Filipino dining spots in the Greater Boston area is shutting down. According to a poster within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook group page, Tanám at Bow Market in the Union Square section of Somerville is closing its doors, with an Instagram post from owner Ellie Tiglao saying the following:
nbcboston.com
Car Crashes Into Brighton Barbershop
A car slammed into a barbershop in Boston's Brighton neighborhood Monday night. Photos from the scene showed damage to the 34 Barbershop on Washington Street with some bricks and other debris strewn on the sidewalk. Initial information was extremely limited, but Boston police confirmed there was a report of a...
nbcboston.com
4 People Thrown From Car as It Rolls Over in Quincy, Bursts Into Flames
Police and fire crews were at the scene of a car that drove off the road in Quincy, Massachusetts, rolled down an embankment and burst into flames on Monday morning. A preliminary investigation reveals the vehicle was traveling down Ricciuti Drive shortly after 6 a.m. when it struck the curb, went airborne and rolled several times down a large hill, ejecting four people from the car. Police said the car landed on its roof just feet from Interstate 93 south before catching fire.
nbcboston.com
Car Slams Into Front of Macy's Store in Saugus
A car crashed into a Macy's storefront Monday afternoon in Saugus, Massachusetts, damaging the building. Saugus police say a 72-year-old man was backing out of his parking spot when he accidentally accelerated into the doorway of the store located at 1185 Broadway. No one was injured in the incident at...
nbcboston.com
Forklift Accident in Danvers Sends 1 to Hospital
One person was sent to the hospital Tuesday morning after a forklift accident in Danvers, Massachusetts, according to fire officials. The incident happened at 30 Endicott Street, and one person was taken to the hospital for evaluation with non-life threatening injuries, according to the Danvers Fire Department. The accident resulted...
nbcboston.com
Man, 30, Dead After Car Strikes 2 Utility Poles, Rolls Over in Chelmsford
A 30-year-old Massachusetts man is dead after he crashed his car on New Year's Day in Chelmsford, police announced. Chelmsford police say the Billerica man was driving in the area of 143 Littleton Road around 8:15 p.m. when his car struck two utility poles and rolled over. The man suffered life-threatening injuries in the wreck and was taken by ambulance to Lowell General Hospital, where he later died, police said.
nbcboston.com
Wet, Cloudy Weather Continues, With Colder Air Moving In Later This Week
Our unsettled weather continues here in the northeast for the next few days, with little sun, waves of rain, and a wide spread of temperatures from north to south. A wave of low pressure is moving along the south coast and this will bring in some heavier showers for early tonight. This sweeps out a lot of the rain by Wednesday morning, so we are left with some fog and clouds, but no new downpours. Temperatures hold steady with 30s north and 40s to the south.
nbcboston.com
Students in Some Mass. School Districts Urged to Mask Up After Break
Back to class means back to masks for some students and staff in Massachusetts. In an effort to keep flu and COVID cases down, some school districts have asked students to mask up after returning from holiday break. The move is temporary and is only a suggestion, not a requirement.
nbcboston.com
Large Barn Fire Overnight in Wilmington
Firefighters battled a large fire in a barn in Wilmington, Massachusetts, overnight. The fire broke out around 10:30 p.m. Sunday in a barn on Lowell Street at Woodland Road, officials said. Arriving crews began battling the flames inside the barn. No one was found inside and no injuries were reported....
nbcboston.com
Alleged Drugged Driver Leads Police on Two Chases, Ending in Rollover Crash
An allegedly drugged driver is accused of leading police on two separate chases overnight, the second of which ended in a rollover crash on Route 3 in Duxbury, Massachusetts. According to Massachusetts State Police, the situation began when the driver, later identified as 25-year-old Michael J. Goncalves of Plymouth, refused to stop for a trooper who was trying to pull him over for a license plate violation around 1:40 a.m. Goncalves sped off at speeds close to 100 mph, according to police. The trooper stopped following him when he got off the highway heading to Route 3A in Plymouth.
nbcboston.com
Man Stabbed Outside Chelsea Market Basket, Possibly Over Parking Space
A man was stabbed Monday night in the parking lot of a Market Basket in Chelsea, Massachusetts, in some sort of road rage incident, according to police. Chelsea police say a man called 911 to report that he had been stabbed in the Everett Avenue parking lot, possibly over a parking space dispute.
nbcboston.com
Large Fire Breaks Out at Commercial Building in Lawrence
Crews were battling a large fire Monday night at a commercial building in Lawrence, Massachusetts. Firefighters were called to Broadway and Canal streets after flames broke out on the top floor of the 6-story building for commercial use and storage. No injuries were reported, and there was no one inside...
nbcboston.com
New Details in Chelsea Market Basket Parking Lot Stabbing
The man accused of stabbing another man over a parking spot outside of a Market Basket supermarket in Chelsea, Massachusetts, appeared in court Tuesday. The person who was stabbed is recovering from the wound to his back and his young son was in the back seat of the car when it happened, according to court proceedings.
nbcboston.com
Mass. Man Killed in I-95 Crash in Rhode Island
A Massachusetts man has died following a crash on New Year's Eve in Rhode Island, state police announced. The vehicle was traveling Saturday morning on Interstate 95 northbound, south of Kingstown Road, in Richmond, when it crashed, according to authorities. Witnesses say the car was driving erratically and crashed into...
nbcboston.com
NH Driver Charged With DWI, Reckless Conduct After Leading Police on 6-Town Chase
A New Hampshire man is facing drunken driving, reckless conduct and several other charges after leading police on a chase through multiple towns early Tuesday morning. Ryan Sharkey, 40, of Enfield, is charged with reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, disobeying a police officer, aggravated driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated second offense, operating after suspension, misuse of plates and driving an unregistered motor vehicle, state police said. He also had an active probation and parole warrant and a bench warrant for his arrest.
nbcboston.com
Authorities Seek Escaped New Hampshire Transitional Housing Resident
Authorities in New Hampshire are searching for an incarcerated man who did not return to his unit after his shift at an off-site job Monday. According to the New Hampshire Department of Corrections, Joseph Balestier, 21, is a minimum-security resident at the Calumet Transitional Housing Unit in Manchester. He was last seen on South Willow Street around 10:40 p.m. Monday and was supposed to return to Calumet House on midnight Tuesday, but never made it back. He is now considered an escapee.
nbcboston.com
Woman, 23, Killed in New Year's Day Crash on I-495 in Chelmsford; 2 Others Injured
A man lost control of his pickup truck while driving on Interstate 495 on New Year's Day in Chelmsford, Massachusetts, striking the guardrail, going airborne and then hitting another car head-on on the opposite side of the highway, killing that driver and seriously injuring its passenger, authorities said. The 29-year-old,...
nbcboston.com
Boston Doctors Explain ‘Dramatic Uptick' in COVID Wastewater Levels as XBB Subvariant Spreads
Massachusetts COVID-19 wastewater levels have reached heights not seen since last winter's omicron surge in what Boston doctors are calling a "dramatic" and "striking" increase. Virus levels started rising at the end of November and have now reached their highest point in about a year, data from the Massachusetts Water...
nbcboston.com
World War I Medals Stolen During Hingham Housebreak
World War I medals, jewelry, cash, two pairs of high end sneakers and a new PlayStation 5 were among the items stolen during a burglary at a Hingham, Massachusetts, condominium over the holidays. A resident of the Adams Court condo complex reported that someone broke into their home between 1...
