Man killed in Stockton shooting
STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton police are investigating after a deadly shooting on Stanislaus Street Monday night. According to a news release, police responded around 8:30 p.m. Monday to the 400 block of Stanislaus Street for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival officers found a man with a gunshot...
Stockton shooting leaves one man dead
(KTXL) — A man was killed in a Stockton shooting on Monday night, according to the Stockton Police Department. Officers were called to the 400 block of South Stanislaus Street at around 8:29 p.m. for reports of gunfire. When officers arrived at the scene they found one man had been shot and despite life-saving measures […]
Man shot, killed on S. Stanislaus Street in Stockton
STOCKTON – Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Stockton Monday night. Stockton police say officers responded to the scene along the 400 block of S. Stanislaus Street just before 8:30 p.m. to investigate a report of shots fired. At the scene, officers found a man who had been shot. Medics soon arrived and attempted live-saving measures, but police say the man was pronounced dead at the scene. The name of the man killed has not been released. No motive has been identified and no suspect information is available.
CBS News
Stockton police investigate shooting at E. Church, S. Stanislaus streets
STOCKTON — Authorities are investigating a shooting in Stockton on Monday night. The Stockton Police Department said at least one person was shot in the area of East Church and South Stanislaus streets. As of 9:50 p.m., officers were on the scene investigating. There was no information available on...
Yuba City man arrested, accused of ramming patrol vehicle with officer inside
YUBA CITY, Calif. — A Yuba City man is being held at the Sutter County jail after he allegedly rammed a patrol vehicle an with officer inside. According to the Yuba City Police Department, it happened Friday around 7:45 p.m. The police department says the driver of a Ford...
Man shot to death in his Lincoln home, deputies investigating
LINCOLN, Calif. — The Placer County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding suspects wanted in connection with a New Year's Day homicide. According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to a home in the 1100 block of Fox Lane in Lincoln for a report of a dead man around 6:20 p.m.
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Sacramento Sheriff’s Department reports first homicide of the year in the county
The Sacramento Sheriff’s Department reported the county recorded its first homicide of 2023 on New Year’s Day. On Sunday, January 1, 2023, at approximately 10:35 p.m., Sacramento County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the reports of a shooting at an apartment complex on the 2800 block of Westwood Lane in Carmichael.
KCRA.com
Man killed in Sacramento County shooting, search for suspect underway
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A man was found dead after a shooting on Sunday night, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. (Video above: Top headlines for Jan. 2) Deputies responded to reports of a shooting around 10:35 p.m. at an apartment complex on the 2800 block of...
Man dead after shooting in Carmichael
CARMICHAEL, Calif. — A man is dead after a shooting in Carmichael Sunday, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to a report of a shooting at an apartment complex on the 2800 block of Westwood Lane around 10:30 p.m. Upon arrival they found a man...
KTVU FOX 2
Loved ones of Oakland man allegedly killed by Stockton serial-slaying suspect speak out
OAKLAND, Calif. - A cousin and friend of an Oakland man shot dead last year said they were stunned when they learned the killing was linked to an alleged Stockton serial killer. "It was just a shock for me to, you know, when I come outside and see that it...
elkgrovelagunanews.com
City of Sacramento records first homicide of 2023
The City of Sacramento recorded its first homicide on New Year’s Day. On January 1, 2023 around 1:05 p.m., Sacramento Police Department patrol officers responded to the area of Florin Road and Franklin Boulevard for a report of a shooting. At the scene, officers located one adult male victim who sustained at least one gunshot wound. That victim was pronounced deceased at the scene by responding medical personnel. The suspect(s) fled the scene after the incident.
Accused Stockton serial killer appears in court amid new murder charges
STOCKTON – A 43-year-old man accused of fatally shooting seven people in Stockton and Alameda County returned to court Tuesday morning in Stockton. Wesley Brownlee wore a red jumpsuit to court with his head bowed down during his hearing. During Tuesday's hearing, there was a motion to quash, or reject, a subpoena for Brownlee's employment and school records.Some of the records included Pacific Coast Supply, Stockton Unified School District Admissions, Stockton Unified School District Department of Public Safety, and Oakland Unified School District.His public defender, Allison Nobert, also told the judge she was seeking a court order for her client...
KTVU FOX 2
1 killed, 1 injured in Oakland shooting
One man is dead and another injured after a shooting on International Boulevard and 69th Avenue on Sunday. The man who died was found at the location. The other victim was found after going to a hospital.
Sacramento County Main Jail inmate dies in custody
(KTXL) — An inmate at the Sacramento County Main Jail died in custody on Sunday, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. According to the sheriff’s office, when a deputy was conducting an hourly cell check, the deputy found the 35-year-old male unresponsive lying on the floor. Deputies summoned medical staff and initiated CPR on […]
Man arrested after standoff with deputies, caused Amador County shelter-in-place
AMADOR COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Around 12:39 pm, the Amador County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a suspicious person walking around Circle View Drive in the Pioneer, CA area armed with a bow and arrow and hatchet. According to the sheriff’s office, the reporting party called dispatch again and said the suspect was […]
1 man dead in south Sacramento shooting
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One man is dead after a shooting in south Sacramento. The incident is now being investigated as a homicide. The Sacramento Police Department said the shooting happened around 1:05 p.m. in the area of Franklin Boulevard and Florin Road, leaving one man dead at the scene.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
OTS Ranks Modesto Second Worst for Car Crashes
Modesto Ranked Second Worst Among its Peer Cities for Traffic Crashes. According to the latest rankings from the California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS), Modesto drivers are ranked the second worst for auto accidents among its peer cities across California. The rankings examined over a dozen traffic collisions, including crashes involving DUI, pedestrians, bicyclists, hit-and-run, and more.
More than 1,000 inmates evacuated from Rio Cosumnes Correctional Center
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Over 1,000 inmates and staff were evacuated from the Rio Cosumnes Correction Center due to a threat of flooding on New Year’s Day, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said the evacuation happened around 2 p.m. after the sheriff’s office initiated a Level 1 activation of the Emergency […]
kion546.com
Police: Missing East Palo Alto woman was murdered; suspect arrested
EAST PALO ALTO, California (KPIX) — Police in East Palo Alto said Friday that a woman who recently went missing was murdered and that a suspect has been arrested in the case. On December 6, police and the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office launched an investigation into the...
Two people shot, one killed at Turlock sideshow overnight
TURLOCK - One person has died and another person was injured in a shooting at a sideshow in Turlock early Saturday morning. According to Turlock police, on Friday just before midnight, officers and Stanislaus County sheriff's deputies responded to the intersection of South Avenue and Orange Street for reports of an illegal sideshow. While officers were at the scene to help with traffic control and crowd dispersal, some of the participants of the sideshow started pointing lasers at officers, say police. And as deputies attempted to stop vehicles involved in the sideshow, two participants attempted to outrun officers. One vehicle was involved in a crash. At around 1:06 a.m. Saturday, vehicles reassembled at the intersection of Fulkerth and Tegner roads. As officers were arriving at the scene, they heard gunshots, and when they went to investigate, found two gunshot victims. Officers immediately performed life-saving measures on an unresponsive critical gunshot victim, however, the man died. The second man was transported to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries which were believed to be non-life-threatening. The deceased man is a 20-year-old Tracy resident. His identity is not being released at this time.
