‘I Don’t Trust You’: Courtney Love Rips Brad Pitt For ‘The Way He Does Business’ As She Spills His Planned Kurt Cobain Movie

Courtney Love has continued to tear into Brad Pitt a day after accusing him of having her fired from a film because she refused to work with him on a project about her late husband, Kurt Cobain , RadarOnline.com has learned.

On Friday, Love posted a lengthy statement on Instagram addressing her recent remarks on Maron’s WTF podcast where she spilled about Pitt.

On the podcast, the rock star said she was hired to star in David Fincher’s 1999 film Fight Club with Pitt and Edward Norton . Love said she was to play the role of Marla Singer, who ended up being played by Helena Bonham Carter.

In the interview, Love said she was fired from the role after refusing to work with Pitt on a movie about Kurt.

She told Maron that she “went nuclear” on Pitt after he approached her about making the film with director Gus Van Sant. “I wouldn’t let Brad play Kurt,” she said. “I went nuclear .. who the f--- do they think they are?”

Love claimed to have told Pitt, “don’t know if I trust you and I don’t know that your movies are for profit. They’re really good social justice movies, but…if you don’t get me, you kind of don’t get Kurt, and I don’t feel like you do, Brad.”

Love said Norton broke the news about her being fired shortly after her conversation with Pitt.

A source close to the film told Variety that Love did audition but was never offered a role.

Now, Love posted on Instagram adding more fuel to the fire. She said, “Brad pushed me a bridge too far. I don’t like the way he does business of wields his power. It’s a simple fact, and it started during the production of Fight Club.”

“I understand how much of a game roulette casting is. I am not here 22 years later b------ about losing a part playing someone’s side piece in a movie,” she added. “The point is Brad kept stalking me on Kurt. With all this resentment in our history, one might ask why I took yet another pitch from Brad after all these years? It’s because I’m in recovery. And resentment is like drinking poison and hoping the other person dies.”

“I was over being mad about it. Plus, I heard Pitt was dealing with the same demons. So, we might both have changed our spiritual world views. Not to be. It’s not just the Zoom I had with Brad in 2020 where I said no to [his production company Plan B] & Brad producing. It’s that I said No on the Zoom and that was not enough ,and I was not heard. I was ignored.”

“I had no plans to bring it up with Marc Maron but up it came. I told the story because I felt Pitt would not stop pursuing Kurt — unless I said it in public.”

Pitt has yet to respond .