97.3 ESPN

Dave Weinberg’s Saints-Eagles 2-Minute Drill

A quick look back at the Eagles loss to the Saints. Eagles' best number: 7 (Sacks by Eagles defense) Eagles' worst number: 6 (Sacks by Saints defense) One of my New Year's resolutions is always to try to stop cursing. I had a minor violation at 11:39 a.m. My first "F Bomb" of 2023 occurred when Gardner Minshew threw that pick six to Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore.
97.3 ESPN

NFL Fans Praying for Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin

UPDATE: tonight's game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals has been postponed, as the NFL has decided to suspend the game tonight in light of the injury to Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Hamlin is in critical condition, as he is being treated at a local hospital. Original:. The...
thecomeback.com

Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals

Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
Larry Brown Sports

Pelicans announce injury update on Zion Williamson

The New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday shared an injury update regarding Zion Williamson. Williamson left Monday’s loss to the Philadelphia 76ers with a hamstring injury. The team said Tuesday that imaging confirmed their suspicions that Williamson had suffered a strained hamstring. Williamson will be re-evaluated in three weeks. This is a tough development for the... The post Pelicans announce injury update on Zion Williamson appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
97.3 ESPN

Flyers-Ducks Preview: West Coast Sweep?

Since returning from the holiday break, the Flyers have been finding a way to come out on the right end of the results. In San Jose on Thursday, they tied the game late and won in overtime. On Saturday in Los Angeles, they took the lead with under seven minutes to play on a short-handed goal.
97.3 ESPN has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

