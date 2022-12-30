ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Max Montrell
4d ago

This is terrible and vise versa for me. My Cousin came from Los Angeles California to visit family here in New Orleans for Christmas vacation and he was shot and killed the day before Christmas eve. He was a comedian, never had a argument let alone a fighting a real good boy .Caught in the middle of someone else's gun battle and was the only one killed. I'm sure like the he didn't have an idea he was about to leave this earth due to another person's negligence selfishness and blatant disregard for human life....Another Sad story

All Is Well
4d ago

Thomas, spirit is Resting with JESUS CHRIST now. FATHER GOD, strengthen his mother heart and spirit 🙏🏽🙏🏽. FATHER her FATHER like only YOU can do in such a very hard and difficult time in her life all in JESUS CHRIST MIGHTY NAME.🕊🕊🕊. LORD JESUS, get justice for Thomas now in Name HOLY JESUS.🙏🏽🙏🏽AMEN.!!!

fox8live.com

Mass shooting on South Rocheblave Street leaves 5 people wounded, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A mass shooting in the Hoffman Triangle neighborhood sent five wounded males to the hospital Tuesday evening (Jan. 3), New Orleans police said. Police have not disclosed the ages or conditions of the victims, who were struck by gunfire around 5:41 p.m. in the 2600 block of South Rocheblave Street, near Third Street.
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Suspect in January 1 Homicide in New Orleans

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Suspect in January 1 Homicide in New Orleans. New Orleans, Louisiana – One person was killed in a shooting in the early hours of January 1, 2023, in the 1600 block of Clio Street, New Orleans. The New Orleans Police Department is currently investigating and seeking information on the person or persons responsible.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

3 dead in Fairgrounds home, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Three people were found dead in the Fairgrounds neighborhood on Tuesday (Jan. 3) morning, according to the New Orleans Police Department. Details are limited, but authorities say officers were responding to a wellness check around 9:18 a.m. in the 1700 block of Gentilly Boulevard where three people were pronounced dead inside the location.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-TV

3 found dead in Gentilly home may have been there several days

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police made a gruesome discovery Tuesday morning, while performing a wellness check at a home in the 1700 block of Gentilly Boulevard. “There were three bodies inside,” NOPD Deputy Chief Hans Ganthier said. “Right now, we’re treating it as a homicide solely because there were some bullets on the ground.”
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Four people shot Tuesday evening on South Rocheblave Street, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A quadruple shooting in the Hoffman Triangle neighborhood sent four wounded males to the hospital Tuesday evening (Jan. 3), New Orleans police said. Police have not disclosed the ages or conditions of the victims, who were struck by gunfire around 5:41 p.m. in the 2600 block of South Rocheblave Street, near Third Street.
WDSU

Man shot on Chef Menteur Highway on Monday night

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that injured one man on Monday night. According to police, the victim sustained a gunshot wound at the intersection of Chef Menteur Highway and Papania Drive around 7:58 p.m. The victim was transported to the local hospital for treatment....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Triple homicide reported in Fairgrounds area, New Orleans police say

Three adults were found dead Tuesday morning in the Fairgrounds area, and New Orleans police say they are investigating the deaths as homicides. The triple homicide was reported in the 1700 block of Gentilly Boulevard (map). Authorities said they were called shortly after 7 a.m. Tuesday to do a wellness...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-AMFM

Shooting on I-10 Monday night

New Orleans Police say there was overnight gunfire on the Interstate near Downtown New Orleans. “The NOPD is investigating a shooting on I-10 East at the Orleans Exit,” Public Information Officer Reese Harper released.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Violent crime in New Orleans doesn’t relent as 2023 opens

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -- The new year has arrived, but with it came the same heavy dose of violent crime in New Orleans. Only four hours after the start of 2023, New Orleans police were investigating the first homicide of the year, a fatal shooting in the 1600 block of Clio Street in Central City.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

EMT dies in foggy crash on I-10 while transporting patient

NEW ORLEANS — An emergency medical technician (EMT) was driving an ambulance to bring a patient to a hospital just after midnight when he was killed in a crash on I-10, according to Louisiana State Police. There was dense fog with almost no visibility, authorities with several agencies confirm.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Woman killed in Louisiana's first fatal fire of the year, authorities say

A woman was killed in a mobile home fire in Bush early Monday, marking Louisiana's first fatal fire of 2023. St. Tammany Parish Fire District No. 9 firefighters were called at 1 a.m. to the 28000 block of Highway 40, where they found a mobile home ablaze. A woman, 51-year-old Stacey Glass, was killed in the fire, authorities said.
BUSH, LA
fox8live.com

New Orleans’ first homicide of year comes just four hours into 2023

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A city that just finished 2022 with at least 279 homicides -- New Orleans’ highest total since 1996 -- didn’t wait long for its first of 2023. New Orleans police found a 30-year-old man shot multiple times Sunday (Jan. 1) at 4:03 a.m. in the 1600 block of Clio Street, a Central City neighborhood near the Pontchartrain Expressway.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

