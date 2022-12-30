This is terrible and vise versa for me. My Cousin came from Los Angeles California to visit family here in New Orleans for Christmas vacation and he was shot and killed the day before Christmas eve. He was a comedian, never had a argument let alone a fighting a real good boy .Caught in the middle of someone else's gun battle and was the only one killed. I'm sure like the he didn't have an idea he was about to leave this earth due to another person's negligence selfishness and blatant disregard for human life....Another Sad story
Thomas, spirit is Resting with JESUS CHRIST now. FATHER GOD, strengthen his mother heart and spirit 🙏🏽🙏🏽. FATHER her FATHER like only YOU can do in such a very hard and difficult time in her life all in JESUS CHRIST MIGHTY NAME.🕊🕊🕊. LORD JESUS, get justice for Thomas now in Name HOLY JESUS.🙏🏽🙏🏽AMEN.!!!
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
McDonald’s Permanently Closing Another Longstanding Location, Following Approximately 1000 U.S. Closures in Last DecadeJoel EisenbergLouisiana State
Mardi Gras and its history in New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Quick Recap: Tulane defeats USC 46-45 in the Cotton Bowl as the defense and special teams struggle.GodwinLos Angeles, CA
Tulane Makes Epic Comeback to Stun No. 10 USC in Cotton Bowl ClassicLarry LeaseLos Angeles, CA
Book Review: Almost There by Farrah Rochon Brings Lots of Spooky Vibes to New Orleans!Tiffany T.New Orleans, LA
Comments / 11