nwahomepage.com
Arkansas offers Notre Dame TE Cane Berrong
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas is searching the transfer portal for a tight end and a new option is former Notre Dame freshman Cane Berrong. Berrong, 6-4, 243, entered the transfer portal on Monday, Dec. 12. “Having the opportunity to come to the University of Notre Dame has truly been a...
Arkansas drops in latest AP Top 25
The latest update to the AP Top 25 Poll has been released, and the Arkansas Razorbacks have dropped four spots to No. 13 with a total of 717 points from the voters. Other SEC schools included in Monday's rankings were No. 7 Alabama, No. 8 Tennessee, No. 20 Missouri and No. 22 Auburn.
Oregon transfer Dont'e Thornton to visit Hogs
The five-day window for transfers to take visits begins Wednesday, and another key target has been added to Arkansas' list. Former Oregon wide receiver Dont'e Thornton is expected to visit the Razorbacks on Wednesday and Thursday, a source confirmed to HawgSports on Monday. Thornton, 6-4, 200, is a former Top100...
Razorbacks have true leadoff threat in Tavian Josenberger
The Arkansas Razorbacks have a unique weapon in Kansas transfer Tavian Josenberger. The junior from Kansas City (Mo.) brings a versatile skill set to the lineup and could be just what the Hogs need out of the leadoff spot. Josenberger put together a strong freshman season with the Jayhawks in...
Eric Musselman says Arkansas gained valuable experience in loss at LSU
The Razorbacks will look to pick up their first SEC win of the season as they host No. 20 Missouri on Wednesday night.
KHBS
Sunday alcohol sales beginning in Bentonville and Rogers
BENTON COUNTY, Ark. — In November, Bentonville and Rogers voted to allow alcohol to be sold on Sundays. “Bentonville and Rogers become the 20th and 21st cities in the state that have passed this to allow Sunday sales," Scott Hardin from the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration said.
Accident at Wedington exit disrupts morning commute
An accident occurred near the Wedington exit, Exit 65, Tuesday morning in Fayetteville disrupting the morning rush hour.
Northwest Arkansas courts see high-profile trials on the docket in January
With courts at all levels across The Natural State reopening to begin 2023 on January 3, Northwest Arkansas is set to host several high-profile criminal trials.
Accident cleared after backing up traffic on I-49 in Fayetteville
An accident blocks traffic on Interstate 49 in Fayetteville on Dec. 29.
New Arkansas laws going into effect in 2023
ARKANSAS, USA — A new year in Arkansas means new and amended laws going into effect that'll shape the way of life in the Natural State. This year, we'll see a new state income tax, expanded healthcare coverage, and mental health training required in schools. Not to mention here...
KTLO
Census rule changes designation on more than 50 Ark. towns
On Thursday, roughly 50 Arkansas cities and towns had their designations changed from “urban” to “rural” areas, the result of a criteria revision by the U.S. Census Bureau for the 2020 census. According to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, those cities — including Dardanelle, Lonoke, Gravette and Elkins...
KHBS
Different Arkansas voices speak on prison and jail overcrowding
A sheriff and two lawmakers from different parties shared their perspectives on prison and jail overcrowding in Arkansas. Exiting Washington County Sheriff Tim Helder, Democratic State Sen. Greg Leding, and Republican State Sen. Bart Hester each sat down with 40/29's Yuna Lee on 40/29 On The Record to discuss what they want to see the state do about the issue. Watch the video above to see the interviews.
uams.edu
UAMS Mourns Loss of Susan Smyth, M.D., Ph.D.
Jan. 3, 2023 | LITTLE ROCK — The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) is sad to announce that Susan Smyth, M.D., Ph.D. executive vice chancellor and dean of the College of Medicine, died Dec. 31, 2022, after a battle with cancer. “Susan was a remarkable leader, colleague...
10 Northwest Arkansas Jobs That Pay Over $30 an Hour
Fayetteville, Ark. - The fast-growing Northwest Arkansas metro area is anchored by the cities of Fayetteville, Springdale, Rogers, and Bentonville. The region is the headquarters to a number of major companies:
travelnowsmart.com
Romantic getaways in eureka springs arkansas
Eureka Springs, Arkansas is a charming small town located in the Ozark Mountains. The town is known for its Victorian-style architecture and its many natural springs. Because of its natural beauty and its many romantic features, Eureka Springs is a popular destination for couples looking for a romantic getaway. There...
UPDATE: Missing Fort Smith teens have been found
The two teens were last seen in the care of Valley Behavioral according to Fort Smith Police.
ualrpublicradio.org
Governor-elect Sanders names Wood head of Department of Transformation and Shared Services
Gov.-elect Sarah Sanders announced Friday (Dec. 30) her intention to nominate Washington County Judge Joseph Wood as Secretary of the Department of Transformation and Shared Services. Wood is completing his second term as Washington County Judge after an unsuccessful run for the Republican nomination for Lt. Governor in 2022. He...
Judge: Washington County violates Freedom of Information Act
An Arkansas circuit court judge found that Washington County violated the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act in two separate instances.
Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders to nominate former Washington County judge to state
A local judge will soon be elevated to a higher position with Arkansas' new governor.
Multi-vehicle accident blocks traffic on I-49 near West Fork
An accident involving multiple vehicles including a tractor-trailer blocks traffic on Interstate 49 near West Fork on Jan. 2.
