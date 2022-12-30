ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

nwahomepage.com

Arkansas offers Notre Dame TE Cane Berrong

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas is searching the transfer portal for a tight end and a new option is former Notre Dame freshman Cane Berrong. Berrong, 6-4, 243, entered the transfer portal on Monday, Dec. 12. “Having the opportunity to come to the University of Notre Dame has truly been a...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Arkansas drops in latest AP Top 25

The latest update to the AP Top 25 Poll has been released, and the Arkansas Razorbacks have dropped four spots to No. 13 with a total of 717 points from the voters. Other SEC schools included in Monday's rankings were No. 7 Alabama, No. 8 Tennessee, No. 20 Missouri and No. 22 Auburn.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Oregon transfer Dont'e Thornton to visit Hogs

The five-day window for transfers to take visits begins Wednesday, and another key target has been added to Arkansas' list. Former Oregon wide receiver Dont'e Thornton is expected to visit the Razorbacks on Wednesday and Thursday, a source confirmed to HawgSports on Monday. Thornton, 6-4, 200, is a former Top100...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Sunday alcohol sales beginning in Bentonville and Rogers

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. — In November, Bentonville and Rogers voted to allow alcohol to be sold on Sundays. “Bentonville and Rogers become the 20th and 21st cities in the state that have passed this to allow Sunday sales," Scott Hardin from the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration said.
BENTONVILLE, AR
5NEWS

New Arkansas laws going into effect in 2023

ARKANSAS, USA — A new year in Arkansas means new and amended laws going into effect that'll shape the way of life in the Natural State. This year, we'll see a new state income tax, expanded healthcare coverage, and mental health training required in schools. Not to mention here...
ARKANSAS STATE
KTLO

Census rule changes designation on more than 50 Ark. towns

On Thursday, roughly 50 Arkansas cities and towns had their designations changed from “urban” to “rural” areas, the result of a criteria revision by the U.S. Census Bureau for the 2020 census. According to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, those cities — including Dardanelle, Lonoke, Gravette and Elkins...
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

Different Arkansas voices speak on prison and jail overcrowding

A sheriff and two lawmakers from different parties shared their perspectives on prison and jail overcrowding in Arkansas. Exiting Washington County Sheriff Tim Helder, Democratic State Sen. Greg Leding, and Republican State Sen. Bart Hester each sat down with 40/29's Yuna Lee on 40/29 On The Record to discuss what they want to see the state do about the issue. Watch the video above to see the interviews.
ARKANSAS STATE
uams.edu

UAMS Mourns Loss of Susan Smyth, M.D., Ph.D.

Jan. 3, 2023 | LITTLE ROCK — The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) is sad to announce that Susan Smyth, M.D., Ph.D. executive vice chancellor and dean of the College of Medicine, died Dec. 31, 2022, after a battle with cancer. “Susan was a remarkable leader, colleague...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
travelnowsmart.com

Romantic getaways in eureka springs arkansas

Eureka Springs, Arkansas is a charming small town located in the Ozark Mountains. The town is known for its Victorian-style architecture and its many natural springs. Because of its natural beauty and its many romantic features, Eureka Springs is a popular destination for couples looking for a romantic getaway. There...
EUREKA SPRINGS, AR

