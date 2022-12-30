ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso County, CO

CSP teaming with CSPD for NYE unsafe driving crackdown

By Brett Yager
 4 days ago

(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is teaming up with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) for a holiday surge crackdown on bad driving choices in El Paso County.

Beginning Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, and going through the night into Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, both agencies will have additional patrol officers that will focus on drivers who have had too much to drink. Officers will also be looking for tired drivers, lane violations, speeding, and careless/reckless driving.

>>CDOT’s “Nothing Uglier Than a DUI” campaign goes live

Law enforcement is pleading with drivers to make smart choices this holiday celebration and to not endanger other drivers when ringing in the New Year by having a plan to get home safely and sober.

According to CSP, in November, a Thanksgiving holiday crackdown conducted 250 traffic stops in El Paso County and arrested those drivers who were driving under the influence.

>>Think smart before getting behind the wheel on NYE

CSP is encouraging drivers to keep their focus on the road, drive responsibly and plan for a sober ride. Drivers are advised to call law enforcement, such as *277 for CSP to report unsafe or suspected impaired drivers.

