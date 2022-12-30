Road near downtown Lexington partially closed off due to partial structural collapse

A section of North Broadway near downtown Lexington is partially blocked off due to a partial structure collapse, according to the Lexington Traffic Management Center.

Police originally had the road blocked off in both directions between Fourth and Fifth streets, according to the traffic management center. Just after 3 p.m. the traffic management center said a lane heading in both directions was open.

It’s unknown how long the road will remain blocked off for.

Maj. Jessica Bowman with the Lexington Fire Department said firefighters responded to the 400 block of North Broadway just after 12:30 p.m. Friday for a report of a vacant home that was structurally unstable. No injuries were reported.

There was a condemned letter on the front door of the partially collapsed structure.