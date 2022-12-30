Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
David Eugene Mealman, age 40 of Butler
Funeral services for David Mealman of Butler, Missouri will be 11 a.m. Friday, January 6, 2023 at the Last Harvest Cowboy Church in Butler under the direction of the Schowengerdt Funeral Chapel (660-679-6555) in Butler. Visitation prior to services 10 – 11 a.m. at the Last Harvest Cowboy Church. Burial in Oak Hill Cemetery, Butler. In lieu of flowers contributions to the family. Online condolences www.schowengerdtchapel.com.
Linda Carol Enlow, age 80 of Adrian
Celebration of Life Visitation for Linda Carol Enlow of Adrian, Missouri will be 5-7 p.m., Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at Schowengerdt Funeral Chapel (660-679-6555) in Butler, Missouri. Online condolences www.schowengerdtchapel.com. Linda Carol Enlow, age 80 of Adrian, Missouri died Friday, December 23, 2022 at St. Joseph Medical Center in Kansas...
FBI Announces Arrest of Escaped Federal Fugitive
KANSAS CITY, MO. – FBI Kansas City Special Agent in Charge Charles Dayoub. announced the arrest of Trevor Scott Sparks today. At approximately 11:15 a.m. on December 30, 2022, Sparks was taken into custody. without incident at the 400 block of Olive St. in Kansas City, MO. Sparks, 33,...
Adrian Chamber of Commerce January Meeting
The Adrian Chamber of Commerce monthly meeting will be held January 9th at the Adrian Community Library on Main Street. A reminder that their annual banquet will be January 21stout at Frontier Village with doors opening at 6pm and food being served at 6:30. The cost is $25 per person and this includes the meal, drinks, dessert, and helps cover the cost of the banquet and awards that will be given out. If you have not purchased a ticket yet and would like to, either attend the meeting on the 9th, call 816-721-5477, or stop by Byrd’s Pecan Delights so you can get added to the list. They need to know as soon as possible who will be attending so food can be purchased and prepared!!
Commission money move prompts emergency meeting
Late on Thursday, an email began circulating that security would no longer be available at the Bates County Courthouse which spawned an emergency meeting at the chambers of the Bates County commission on Friday morning. On December 28th, Presiding Commissioner Jim Wheatley, Southern Commissioner Trent Nelson and Northern Commissioner Ken...
