The Adrian Chamber of Commerce monthly meeting will be held January 9th at the Adrian Community Library on Main Street. A reminder that their annual banquet will be January 21stout at Frontier Village with doors opening at 6pm and food being served at 6:30. The cost is $25 per person and this includes the meal, drinks, dessert, and helps cover the cost of the banquet and awards that will be given out. If you have not purchased a ticket yet and would like to, either attend the meeting on the 9th, call 816-721-5477, or stop by Byrd’s Pecan Delights so you can get added to the list. They need to know as soon as possible who will be attending so food can be purchased and prepared!!

ADRIAN, MO ・ 8 HOURS AGO