South Carolina State

State senator’s pre-filed bill would require South Carolina school districts to livestream board meetings

By Julia Kennedy
 4 days ago

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A pre-filed bill in the South Carolina Legislature would require school districts in the state to provide a livestream broadcast of their board meetings.

The bill filed by District 28 state Sen. Greg Hembree says that if livestreaming is not an option then the district must make a clear audio or video recording of the entire meeting and upload it to its website no more than two business days after the meeting.

Hembree’s reason for proposing the bill dates back to how meetings were handled during the COVID pandemic.

“When we went through COVID, we had districts that were literally banning the public from coming to their meetings, and they kind of liked it,” Hembree said. “We moved out of COVID, but they kept making it difficult for parents to participate in school board meetings.”

The majority of districts in the News13 viewing area already livestream their meetings.

In addition to the livestream requirement, the bill also provides time for public participation.

It would also require that they give up time for public comment,” Hembree said. “It can be limited in scope; there are some curbs on it. They can provide a chance for the public to address the school board, and I think we capped it. I think the minimum time is 30 minutes.”

The bill will be referred to the Senate Education Committee. The 2023 legislative session begins on Jan. 10.

Comments / 3

Flutterby
4d ago

Other city meetings are recorded live and posted so the community can watch at their convenience, so why not school board meetings? I think it’s a great idea.

Reply
3
