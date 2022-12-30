ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Yardbarker

Georgia HC Kirby Smart was brutally honest about team's performance in comeback win against Ohio State

The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs escaped the College Football Playoffs semifinal on Saturday night with a last-minute touchdown to advance past No. 4 Ohio State, 42-41. After overcoming a 14-point first-half deficit and eventually overtaking the Buckeyes late in the fourth, Georgia head coach, Kirby Smart gave his brutally honest opinion on his team's performance.
COLUMBUS, OH
Outsider.com

Buffalo Bills Reveal New Damar Hamlin Health Update

The Buffalo Bills released an update on Damar Hamlin’s health situation on Tuesday afternoon. The safety was transported to the UC Medical Center on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today...
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Auburn makes shortlist for 2024 five-star forward

One of the top prospects from the 2024 recruiting cycle has listed Auburn among his top choices. Airious “Ace” Bailey, a five-star small forward from McEachern High School in Powder Springs, Georgia dropped his top 12 college choices on Sunday. Auburn has made the cut alongside Arkansas, Georgia, Texas, and Tennessee.
AUBURN, GA

