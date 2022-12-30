Read full article on original website
Related
TCU vs. Georgia: Do the Horned Frogs Have a Chance?
Georgia wants to repeat as national champions. TCU wants to make history. Our experts take an early look at an unlikely CFP national title game matchup.
Flashback: The Last Time TCU and UGA Played
As the Georgia Bulldogs are set to take on the TCU Horned Frogs this Monday, we take a look at the last time these 2 programs met.
Georgia HC Kirby Smart was brutally honest about team's performance in comeback win against Ohio State
The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs escaped the College Football Playoffs semifinal on Saturday night with a last-minute touchdown to advance past No. 4 Ohio State, 42-41. After overcoming a 14-point first-half deficit and eventually overtaking the Buckeyes late in the fourth, Georgia head coach, Kirby Smart gave his brutally honest opinion on his team's performance.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Brian Kelly reveals few details about why LSU WR Kayshon Boutte declared for NFL Draft
ORLANDO, Fla. - LSU football coach Brian Kelly declined to reveal any specifics into the timeline behind LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte's decision to reverse course and declare for the 2023 NFL Draft on Wednesday, Kelly said in a news conference Sunday. Kelly announced Wednesday that Boutte was "unavailable" to...
Buffalo Bills Reveal New Damar Hamlin Health Update
The Buffalo Bills released an update on Damar Hamlin’s health situation on Tuesday afternoon. The safety was transported to the UC Medical Center on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today...
One NFL player has died on the field. His widow watched Damar Hamlin’s collapse in horror.
Sharon Hughes stayed awake as late as she could Monday night, forcing her eyes open. The widow of the only NFL player to die on the field during a game, she needed to know that history was not repeating itself. She needed to hear that Damar Hamlin was still alive.
Auburn offer 2024 defensive lineman out of Georgia
Auburn’s 2024 recruiting efforts continue. The Tigers have offered 2024 recruit Michai Borieau on Tuesday according to his Twitter account. Borieau is a defensive lineman out of Georgia and has been offered by a number of marquee programs thus far. Borieau hasn’t been rated by 247Sports this soon in...
Alabama Basketball Moves Up Once Again in Latest AP Top 25, Coaches Poll
The Crimson Tide is once again the highest-ranked team in the Southeastern Conference after beating the Mississippi State Bulldogs last week.
Aggies Flip WR Raymond Cottrell From Georgia
The Aggies got a major flip on Monday from Florida Native, Raymond Cottrell
Auburn makes shortlist for 2024 five-star forward
One of the top prospects from the 2024 recruiting cycle has listed Auburn among his top choices. Airious “Ace” Bailey, a five-star small forward from McEachern High School in Powder Springs, Georgia dropped his top 12 college choices on Sunday. Auburn has made the cut alongside Arkansas, Georgia, Texas, and Tennessee.
Bryan Bresee NFL Draft: Projecting where the Clemson football star will land
Clemson Tigers star defensive tackle Bryan Bresee will likely be one of the first players selected in the 2023 NFL draft. But just how high could the star pass rusher be selected? Let’s take a look. During his three seasons at Clemson, Bryan Bresee stuffed the stat sheet. While...
Stetson Bennett Just Inches Away From UGA History
After a heroic 4th quarter in the Peach Bowl, Stetson Bennett is one step closer to becoming the greatest Georgia quarterback of all time
How To Watch: South Carolina At Georgia
South Carolina's women's basketball team is set for their first road game in SEC play on Monday night.
Oklahoma Sooners included in top 15 for 2024 5-Star prospect K.J. Bolden
When Brent Venables came to the Oklahoma Sooners from the Clemson Tigers, he brought with him the ability to go deep into the southeast and recruit with the top programs in the SEC and the ACC. And that’s where the Oklahoma Sooners find themselves, in the running for one of...
Comments / 0