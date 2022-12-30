ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Suspected Idaho Killer Bryan Kohberger Has Deep Ties To Pennsylvania

By Mac Bullock
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U76n0_0jyvNHCt00
Bryan Kohberger, the WSU criminology student suspected of killing four University of Idaho students, is a Carbon County native with deep ties to eastern PA. Photo Credit: WSU/Instagram

"How did you leave the scene? Did you struggle with or fight the victim?"

Those were two questions that suspected University of Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger posted to Reddit in a since-deleted thread, apparently while working toward his Master of Arts in criminal justice from DeSales University in Lehigh County.

Kohberger, who went on to study criminology at Washington State University's Pullman campus, according to a another deleted webpage, was arrested in the Pocono Mountains early Friday, Dec. 30 in connection with the deaths of the four students.

But before he made national headlines, the 28-year-old Carbon County native had deep ties to communities across eastern Pennsylvania.

State court records list Kohberger's home address as Albrightsville, about a twenty-mile drive from Mount Pocono.

According to an alumni website, he was a 2012 graduate of Jim Thorpe Area High School, and social media users have said he previously worked as a security guard at nearby Pleasant Valley High School in Brodheadsville.

Kohberger appeared to have a special interest in criminology and criminals. While at DeSales, he uploaded a survey to his since-deleted Reddit account, asking criminals to anonymously share their thoughts.

"What steps did you take prior to locating the victim or target? Detail your thoughts and feelings. Why did you choose that victim over others?" Kohberger asked respondents.

"How did you leave the scene? Did you struggle with or fight the victim? Detail any thoughts or feelings at this point."

As of Friday afternoon, the Pennsylvanian sits in a Monroe County jail cell awaiting extradition to Moscow, Idaho.

to follow Daily Voice Bucks and receive free news updates.

Comments / 133

Mary Clouse
3d ago

I would like to say what would happen to him if one of these girls were my husband's daughters and where there's a will there's a way but I know one thing for sure he would never make it to court and that you can take to the bank what he would do to him I wouldn't explain because it seems like when you're on Twitter sometimes people are allowed to tell you about all the bad stuff and details of someone getting murdered but don't you dare come back with what you would do to that person because they shut you off so I won't say what I know for a fact my husband would do and he would get to him because we came from the streets we grew up on the streets and we had to use our wits about us a lot of times to survive k we didn't live on the streets but we came from very bad areas so I just know that this man or beast whatever he is would never ever set foot in a courtroom

Reply(21)
23
John Glenn
3d ago

Everything points to this creep, the car, the school in Pullman, the fact that he said, has Anyone else been arrested? Maybe to throw the cops off or maybe he had an accomplice but i don’t believe he did. Asking criminals to answer questions anonymously about the murderous crimes they committed. More will come out about this guy in the days and weeks to come but yes, a jury will decide his fate. I believe he’s their killer.

Reply
18
Heather Joyce-Fenton
4d ago

the sad thing is that in most people's minds, he already is guilty just because it was so publicized for so long. they had to pin it on someone, and I just hope he's the guy.

Reply(25)
27
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Bryan Kohberger arrives at Pennsylvania courthouse for extradition hearing

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) -- A Pennsylvania man facing first-degree murder charges in the slayings of four University of Idaho students last fall is not expected to fight extradition at a hearing Tuesday, where he was captured at his parents' home. Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old doctoral student and teaching assistant in the Department of Criminal Justice and Criminology at Washington State University, was taken into custody early Friday by state police in eastern Pennsylvania, authorities said.Kohberger arrived at the Monroe County courthouse on Tuesday ahead of the extradition hearing that is scheduled for this afternoon. Monroe County's chief public defender, Jason LaBar, said his...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
KHQ Right Now

'No words can heal the pain': Pennsylvania State Police speaks after extradition hearing

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. - The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) held a press conference shortly after 28-year-old Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger waived extradition. It's unclear exactly when he'll be transported, but a court order requires it to be within the next 10 days. According to the Moscow Police Department, no specifics will be released due to safety concerns. When he arrives, he'll go to the Latah County Jail.
MOSCOW, ID
NEWS10 ABC

Pennsylvania State Police speak on arrest of Bryan Kohberger

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PA State Police along with the Monroe County District Attorney held a press conference to discuss the apprehension of Bryan C. Kohberger. Bryan Kohberger was taken into custody by members of Troop N and the Special Emergency Response in connection to the homicides of four University of Idaho students on […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
fox29.com

Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger spotted for first time since arrest

STROUDSBURG, Pa. - Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger waived his right to an extradition hearing in a Pennsylvania court on Tuesday, speeding up his transfer to Idaho to stand trial. Earlier Tuesday, Kohberger was spotted for the first time since his arrest stepping out of a prisoner transport van outside...
STROUDSBURG, PA
pahomepage.com

Pennsylvania police chief fatally shot, suspect killed; report

Pennsylvania police chief fatally shot, suspect killed; report. Pennsylvania police chief fatally shot, suspect killed; …. Pennsylvania police chief fatally shot, suspect killed; report. Kohberger waives extradition to Idaho at hearing. Kohberger waives extradition to Idaho at hearing. Pennsylvania State Police speaks on arrest of Bryan …. Pennsylvania State Police...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Why are flags at half-staff in Pennsylvania?

BRACKENRIDGE, Pa. (WHTM) – Flags are at half-staff in Pennsylvania following the shooting death of Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire. Chief McIntire was shot in the line of duty on January 2, 2023, while pursuing a fleeing parole violations suspect in Allegheny County. Governor Tom Wolf ordered commonwealth flags...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
AOL Corp

Idaho suspect made 'creepy' remarks, brewery owner says

BETHLEHEM, Pa. — The suspect in the killings of four University of Idaho students last month had been known to some employees at a Pennsylvania brewery to make "creepy" and inappropriate comments, the business owner said. Since Bryan Christopher Kohberger's arrest Friday in Albrightsville, Pennsylvania, some who knew or...
MOSCOW, ID
WNEP-TV 16

New turnpike law starts today in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Turnpike officials want to crack down on drivers who don't pay tolls. Starting Monday, January 2, 2023, drivers with $250 in unpaid tolls will have their Pennsylvania registration suspended. The new law lowered that number from $500 in unpaid tolls. It is all to try and...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
local21news.com

New year rings in slate of new laws in Pennsylvania

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — As 2023 begins, a slate of new laws are taking effect in Pennsylvania. The laws focus on a variety of topics, including drug paraphernalia, sex traffickers, and the Pennsylvania Turnpike. One of the new laws also addresses the crisis of finding volunteer firefighters. Over...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MIX 106

There Is Only One Glacier in Idaho And It Has A Deadly History

I recently saw someone post on social media that the elevation of Boise was around 2,730 feet above sea level. So naturally, I wanted to fact-check and learned that the Boise airport is 2,871 MSL while the surrounding area is between 2,500 and 2,850 MSL according to Weather.gov. But when I was looking for the highest point in Idaho, I came across what I realized to be Idaho's only glacier.
IDAHO STATE
New York Post

Bryan Kohberger attended WSU class during Idaho slayings discussion: ‘Quiet and deadpan’

The Washington State University Ph.D. student charged in the Idaho slayings continued his studies after the murders — and was even present during a class discussion on the quadruple homicide, according to a classmate. Accused killer Bryan Kohberger, who was normally a quiet student, seemed more animated after the Nov. 13 killings of four University of Idaho students, except when they were the topic of conversation in one of his criminal justice classes, fellow student BK Norton, told The Post. During that discussion, Kohberger, 28, chillingly remained “quiet and deadpan,” Norton recalled. Norton said the class discussed just how “the murders had taken...
MOSCOW, ID
NorthcentralPA.com

Suspect in Geisinger shooting identified

Aristes, Pa. — The man suspected of shooting his ex-girlfriend in a hospital parking lot on Friday has been identified. David Morgan, 48, of Mount Carmel, died in a fiery crash on Route 42 in Columbia County around 6 p.m., according to Coroner Jeremy Reese. That's about an hour after Morgan is suspected of gunning down 49-year-old Vikki Wetzel of Berwick, officials say. Wetzel was walking to her car at...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
PhillyBite

8 Must-Try Craft Breweries in Pennsylvania

- There are several options if you're looking for a craft brewery to drink in Pennsylvania. Some top choices include the East End Brewing Company, the Appalachian Brewing Company, and the Yards Brewing Company. Yards Brewing Company. Yards Brewing Company is one of Pennsylvania's largest and most successful craft breweries....
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
443K+
Followers
63K+
Post
132M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy