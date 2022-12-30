ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billy Joe Harris

Billy Harris, 81, of Breckenridge, Texas passed away on December 31, 2022 in Breckenridge, Texas. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday at 9 am, January 4, 2023 with Otho Noggle at Melton Kitchens Chapel of Memories. Interment will be a private burial at the Breckenridge Cemetery under the direction of Melton Kitchens Funeral Home staff.
BRECKENRIDGE, TX
TSTC honors Vocational Nursing graduates at pinning ceremony

Texas State Technical College’s Vocational Nursing graduates from the Breckenridge and Sweetwater campuses were welcomed into the profession on Thursday, Dec. 15. Twenty-five students walked the stage to receive their TSTC Vocational Nursing pins that signify their completion of the program. Instructors from the two campuses recognized the graduates.
BRECKENRIDGE, TX
Ilona Minks

Ilona Minks, age 77 of Breckenridge, passed away Sunday, December 25, 2022. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, December 28, at Morehart Mortuary Chapel with Patrick Frishe officiating. Interment will follow in the Breckenridge Cemetery under the direction of Morehart Mortuary. Ilona Schuck was born July 3,...
BRECKENRIDGE, TX
Lucy Perez

Lucy Perez, 55, of Abilene, passed away on Saturday, December 24, 2022. Her funeral Mass at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, December 30, 2022. A Rosary service will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, December 29, 2022, beginning at 5:00 p.m. Her interment at the Breckenridge Cemetery will be under the direction of Melton-Kitchens Funeral Home.
ABILENE, TX
Stephens County officials sworn in for new year

Several Stephens County officials were sworn in on Friday and this morning in the district courtroom at the Stephens County Courthouse. County Judge Michael Roach was officially sworn in on Friday, Dec. 30. He will have a ceremonial swearing in by District Judge Stephen Bristow on Thursday, Jan. 5, at the Courthouse.
STEPHENS COUNTY, TX
Tony Fade

Tony Fade, age 66 of Albany, passed away Sunday, December 18, 2022. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, December 21, at Friendship Baptist Church with Pastor Paul Johnston officiating. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Morehart Mortuary. Tony Ray Fade was born January 21, 1956, in...
ALBANY, TX
Stephens County Commissioners Court honors retiring HCVFD Chief Tom Claybrook

Tom Claybrook, who recently retired from the position of Hubbard Creek Volunteer Fire Department Chief, was honored by the Stephens County Commissioners Court on Dec. 12. County Judge Michael Roach acknowledged the work that Claybrook has done with the VFD, specifically commending him for assistance from Claybrook and the HCVFD during the 2021 freeze that left much of Texas, including Stepens County, without electric power, heat and water.
STEPHENS COUNTY, TX
900+ COVID-19 cases recorded in Taylor County during holidays

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Taylor County has seen an increase in COVID-19 cases, as data has shown hundreds of cases and a high positivity rate in recent result. Doctor Gary Goodnight, Medical Director for the Abilene-Taylor County Public Health District, told KTAB/KRBC family gatherings over the holiday weekend could have contributed to the higher numbers. […]
TAYLOR COUNTY, TX
Kathy Webber

Vivian Kathryn Webber, 65, of Breckenridge, Texas, passed away in Abilene, Texas, on December 7, 2022, with her children by her side. The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., December 13, 2022, in the Melton Kitchens Funeral Home Chapel. Kathy was born to the late William Henry Huddleston...
BRECKENRIDGE, TX
Ellen Frances Moore

Ellen Frances Wills Moore, age 90, passed away Friday, December 9, 2022, in Breckenridge, Texas. A family grave-side service will be held at 4:00 p.m. Monday, December 12, at the Breckenridge Cemetery. Her memorial service will be held Saturday, December 17, at 1:30 p.m. at the First Christian Church, 101 E Williams Street in Breckenridge, with Reverend Nathan (Sonny) McCauley officiating, under the direction of Morehart Mortuary. Visitation will follow the memorial service at the church.
BRECKENRIDGE, TX
Cold front could drop local temperatures down to single digits on Thursday, Dec. 22

The first day of winter will be tomorrow, Dec. 21, and winter will make itself well-known by mid-morning Thursday, when a cold front is expected to come through this area. According to the National Weather Service, Wednesday’s predicted high temperature is 53 with an overnight low of 29. Thursday’s high is supposed to be 30 degrees, which will probably be reached early in the day. The cold front is expected to move through Stephens County by mid-morning, and by that night, the temperature could be 10 degrees or possibly 9 degrees or lower. Friday’s forecast shows a high of 25 degrees, and by Saturday, the temperature might rise above freezing to 33 degrees.
STEPHENS COUNTY, TX
Timothy Stverak

Timothy Brian Stverak, born March 24, 1957, in St. Louis, Missouri, to Nancy and Charles Stverak, passed away Monday, December 5, 2022, in Breckenridge. Tim loved to spend time outdoors, hunting and fishing across the states and in Africa. He loved to teach his skills to people. Mr. Stverak is...
BRECKENRIDGE, TX
Calendar of Events

Breckenridge’s annual downtown Christmas Parade will begin at 7 p.m.Thursday, Dec. 15. The parade was originally scheduled for last Saturday, but stormy weather required it to be rescheduled. The theme of this year’s parade will be “All Things Santa. To sign up to have a float in the parade, stop by the Chamber of Commerce office, 100 E. Elm St., or call 254-559-2301. Click here for more details.
BRECKENRIDGE, TX
