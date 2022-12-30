Read full article on original website
Related
Billy Joe Harris
Billy Harris, 81, of Breckenridge, Texas passed away on December 31, 2022 in Breckenridge, Texas. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday at 9 am, January 4, 2023 with Otho Noggle at Melton Kitchens Chapel of Memories. Interment will be a private burial at the Breckenridge Cemetery under the direction of Melton Kitchens Funeral Home staff.
TSTC honors Vocational Nursing graduates at pinning ceremony
Texas State Technical College’s Vocational Nursing graduates from the Breckenridge and Sweetwater campuses were welcomed into the profession on Thursday, Dec. 15. Twenty-five students walked the stage to receive their TSTC Vocational Nursing pins that signify their completion of the program. Instructors from the two campuses recognized the graduates.
Ilona Minks
Ilona Minks, age 77 of Breckenridge, passed away Sunday, December 25, 2022. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, December 28, at Morehart Mortuary Chapel with Patrick Frishe officiating. Interment will follow in the Breckenridge Cemetery under the direction of Morehart Mortuary. Ilona Schuck was born July 3,...
Update: City of Breckenridge Convenience Station to have limited hours for a couple of weeks
Due to staffing issues, the City of Breckenridge’s Convenience Station will have limited hours of operation for at least the next two weeks, according to City Manager Cynthia Northrop. The Convenience Station will be open the following hours in upcoming days:. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 30-31, 9 a.m. to...
Lucy Perez
Lucy Perez, 55, of Abilene, passed away on Saturday, December 24, 2022. Her funeral Mass at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, December 30, 2022. A Rosary service will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, December 29, 2022, beginning at 5:00 p.m. Her interment at the Breckenridge Cemetery will be under the direction of Melton-Kitchens Funeral Home.
Stephens County officials sworn in for new year
Several Stephens County officials were sworn in on Friday and this morning in the district courtroom at the Stephens County Courthouse. County Judge Michael Roach was officially sworn in on Friday, Dec. 30. He will have a ceremonial swearing in by District Judge Stephen Bristow on Thursday, Jan. 5, at the Courthouse.
Stephens County ag center gets new sign just in time for annual livestock show, slated for Jan. 5-7
The 2023 Stephens County Junior Livestock Show and Sale will kick off Thursday evening, Jan. 5, at the Stephens County Ag Center on U.S. Highway 180, east of Breckenridge. See the complete schedule below. This year, attendees to the SCJLS will be greeted by a new entryway sign over the...
Kids’ activities spread Christmas cheer around Breckenridge
In the days leading up to the school holiday break, the young kids of Breckenridge and Stephens County had quite a few opportunities to spread Christmas cheer and to visit with Santa Claus. Along the way, Breckenridge Texan Publisher Tony Pilkington took photos at several East Elementary events and has...
Tony Fade
Tony Fade, age 66 of Albany, passed away Sunday, December 18, 2022. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, December 21, at Friendship Baptist Church with Pastor Paul Johnston officiating. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Morehart Mortuary. Tony Ray Fade was born January 21, 1956, in...
Record number of runners raise funds for local Humane Society
With 34 runners racing in the 5K on Dec. 10, the Stephens County Humane Society’s Wags and Whiskers 5K and Furry Fun Run in the Breckenridge City Park had the most 5K participants in the race’s eight-year history. The cold and rainy weather seemed to keep many of...
Stephens County Commissioners Court honors retiring HCVFD Chief Tom Claybrook
Tom Claybrook, who recently retired from the position of Hubbard Creek Volunteer Fire Department Chief, was honored by the Stephens County Commissioners Court on Dec. 12. County Judge Michael Roach acknowledged the work that Claybrook has done with the VFD, specifically commending him for assistance from Claybrook and the HCVFD during the 2021 freeze that left much of Texas, including Stepens County, without electric power, heat and water.
900+ COVID-19 cases recorded in Taylor County during holidays
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Taylor County has seen an increase in COVID-19 cases, as data has shown hundreds of cases and a high positivity rate in recent result. Doctor Gary Goodnight, Medical Director for the Abilene-Taylor County Public Health District, told KTAB/KRBC family gatherings over the holiday weekend could have contributed to the higher numbers. […]
Kathy Webber
Vivian Kathryn Webber, 65, of Breckenridge, Texas, passed away in Abilene, Texas, on December 7, 2022, with her children by her side. The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., December 13, 2022, in the Melton Kitchens Funeral Home Chapel. Kathy was born to the late William Henry Huddleston...
Ellen Frances Moore
Ellen Frances Wills Moore, age 90, passed away Friday, December 9, 2022, in Breckenridge, Texas. A family grave-side service will be held at 4:00 p.m. Monday, December 12, at the Breckenridge Cemetery. Her memorial service will be held Saturday, December 17, at 1:30 p.m. at the First Christian Church, 101 E Williams Street in Breckenridge, with Reverend Nathan (Sonny) McCauley officiating, under the direction of Morehart Mortuary. Visitation will follow the memorial service at the church.
Cold front could drop local temperatures down to single digits on Thursday, Dec. 22
The first day of winter will be tomorrow, Dec. 21, and winter will make itself well-known by mid-morning Thursday, when a cold front is expected to come through this area. According to the National Weather Service, Wednesday’s predicted high temperature is 53 with an overnight low of 29. Thursday’s high is supposed to be 30 degrees, which will probably be reached early in the day. The cold front is expected to move through Stephens County by mid-morning, and by that night, the temperature could be 10 degrees or possibly 9 degrees or lower. Friday’s forecast shows a high of 25 degrees, and by Saturday, the temperature might rise above freezing to 33 degrees.
Students and Teacher of the Month honored at BISD school board meeting
At their meeting on Monday evening, the Breckenridge Independent School District Board of Trustees honored the following December 2022 Students of the Month and Teacher of the Month:. Cutline, top photo: Breckenridge High School’s December Student of the Month, Angel Hernandez, shakes hands with BISD school board member Jimmy McKay...
Timothy Stverak
Timothy Brian Stverak, born March 24, 1957, in St. Louis, Missouri, to Nancy and Charles Stverak, passed away Monday, December 5, 2022, in Breckenridge. Tim loved to spend time outdoors, hunting and fishing across the states and in Africa. He loved to teach his skills to people. Mr. Stverak is...
Calendar of Events
Breckenridge’s annual downtown Christmas Parade will begin at 7 p.m.Thursday, Dec. 15. The parade was originally scheduled for last Saturday, but stormy weather required it to be rescheduled. The theme of this year’s parade will be “All Things Santa. To sign up to have a float in the parade, stop by the Chamber of Commerce office, 100 E. Elm St., or call 254-559-2301. Click here for more details.
Everett family donates record amount to volunteer fire departments following memorial bike ride
The Everett family, on behalf of the Sloan Everett Pure Country Pedal Memorial Bike Ride, donated a record amount to the three local volunteer fire departments at a presentation ceremony Thursday afternoon in the Breckenridge City Park. For the first time in its six-year history, the fundraising bike ride was...
East Elementary to host Breakfast with Santa on Dec. 17
East Elementary will host Breakfast with Santa and Craft Fair for the community on Saturday, Dec. 17, from beginning at 9 a.m. The Pancake Breakfast will be from 9 to 11 a.m. in the school’s cafeteria, and will be offered at no charge. It is being sponsored by United Supermarket. Santa will be available for pictures.
Breckenridge Texan
Breckenridge, TX
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
123K+
Views
ABOUT
The Breckenridge Texan is a nonprofit community news website dedicated to our mission of providing accurate, high-quality, current, local journalism to the residents of Breckenridge, Texas, and the surrounding area, as well as to those who are interested in the region.https://breckenridgetexan.com/
Comments / 0