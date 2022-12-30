The first day of winter will be tomorrow, Dec. 21, and winter will make itself well-known by mid-morning Thursday, when a cold front is expected to come through this area. According to the National Weather Service, Wednesday’s predicted high temperature is 53 with an overnight low of 29. Thursday’s high is supposed to be 30 degrees, which will probably be reached early in the day. The cold front is expected to move through Stephens County by mid-morning, and by that night, the temperature could be 10 degrees or possibly 9 degrees or lower. Friday’s forecast shows a high of 25 degrees, and by Saturday, the temperature might rise above freezing to 33 degrees.

