Auburn: Samford Avenue and Gay Street traffic signal set for Jan. 3

AUBURN, Ala. ( WRBL ) – The City of Auburn announced that a contractor plans to rewire the traffic signal located at the intersection of Samford Avenue and Gay Street on Jan. 3, 2023, as part of the South College Street, Samford Avenue, South Gay Street improvements project.

According to the city, work is schedule between 7 a.m. and noon, whether permitting.

During construction, power to the intersection will be disconnected, and the intersection will operate as a four-way stop until work on the intersection is complete.

A four-way stop sign will be placed in the intersection to aid traffic during construction. Motorists are advised to travel cautiously through the area.

