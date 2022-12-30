Read full article on original website
Duke basketball recruiting target commits to UNC
Without giving the public advance notice of a decision date, St. Rita (Ill.) center James Brown is officially on board as a future Tar Heel after revealing his UNC basketball commitment on Monday night. The 6-foot-10, 225-pound junior had held a Duke basketball offer since late July. And the Blue...
Duke basketball grad transfer makes program history
Not even legendary Duke basketball big man Christian Laettner matched the stat line that Ryan Young put together for the No. 17 Blue Devils (11-3, 2-1 ACC) in their 86-67 home win over the unranked Florida State Seminoles (4-11, 2-2 ACC) on Saturday. Young, a 23-year-old with a year of...
Steelers could help Kenny Pickett with these free agent receivers in 2023
The Pittsburgh Steelers will need more firepower on offense in 2023, and these free-agent wide receivers may be able to help Kenny Pickett in his second season. Even with a strong finish to the 2022 season, the Pittsburgh Steelers must find a way to improve their offense next year. This may come with the potential departure of offensive coordinator, Matt Canada, or perhaps Omar Khan addresses the offensive line early in the NFL Draft. However, adding a weapon to Kenny Pickett’s arsenal is a must.
Steelers rookie QB Kenny Pickett earns outstanding grade vs Ravens
The Pittsburgh Steelers didn’t put up a big offensive showing against the Ravens, but Pro Football Focus is taking notice of what Kenny Pickett has been doing. For the second straight week, a Pittsburgh Steelers game has ended in dramatic fashion, as rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett mounted back-to-back game-winning drives. This victory elevated Pittsburgh to a .500 record for the first time this season, and at 8-8, they have a real shot at cracking the playoffs if just two other outcomes go their way in Week 18.
NC State Announcer Suspended After Racist Remark During Game
Longtime North Carolina State radio broadcaster Gary Hahn was suspended indefinitely Friday after he bizarrely referenced “illegal aliens” in El Paso, Texas, while announcing an out-of-town score during a broadcast. The game Hahn was referencing was the Sun Bowl, an annual tilt in El Paso, but the former North Carolina Sportscaster of the Year decided to insert a slice of racism into the broadcast as his Wolfpack trailed—and eventually lost—in a game they were favored to win. “Down among all the illegal aliens in El Paso, it’s UCLA 14 and Pittsburgh 6,” Hahn said in a clip that has since gone viral. The university declined to comment on Hahn’s remark, saying decisions about his employment are made by Learfield Communications, a private company who owns the broadcast rights to NC State events. Hahn, who has called football and basketball games for the university since 1991, was suspended almost immediately after the comment aired and it is unknown when he will be reinstated.Here's what got NCSU announcer Gary Hahn immediately and indefinitely suspended after today's broadcast: pic.twitter.com/4qkyQ1jzT2— Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) December 30, 2022 Read it at The News & Observer
cbs17
Granville County man wins $200,000 on scratch-off lottery ticket
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Granville County man is $200,000 richer after buying a lucky scratch-off lottery ticket. The North Carolina Education Lottery on Tuesday identified Willie Baker Jr. of Creedmoor as the latest big winner of its Lincoln game. He bought his $5 ticket from a Family Fare...
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Charlotte
Charlotte might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Charlotte.
North Carolina men among several charged in various neo-Nazi plots against power substations in 2020, 2021
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — At least two groups of men with neo-Nazi ties have been charged or convicted in connection to plans to attack power substations, and some of those men have ties to North Carolina. The plots were uncovered in 2020 and 2021, and covered numerous states. Three men pleaded guilty to a […]
Man dies in Durham shooting
DURHAM, N.C. — Durham police are investigating a fatal shooting from Friday night. Officers found a man shot inside a car just before 11 p.m. The shooting happened near the intersection of Holloway Street and South Adams Street. The man died at the scene. His name was not released.
cbs17
2 children injured in accidental shooting in Durham, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Two children in Durham were injured in a shooting that appears to be an accident, police said. The Durham Police Department said the shooting took place just before 1 a.m. Tuesday, when officers responded to a report of a gunshot wound in the 1500 block of Broad Street. They then learned the shooting took place in the 3700 block of Britt Street.
cbs17
Lottery ticket bought in Raleigh turns into $2 million prize
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – While Charlie Bucket was hoping for Willy Wonka’s golden ticket, a Fuquay-Varina man tried his luck on the Platinum ticket. Carmelo Canepa stopped by Circle K on Louisburg Road in Raleigh and bought a $20 Platinum scratch-off. The NC Education Lottery says that ticket won him a $2 million prize.
VIDEO: Wild scene, chaos as drive-by shooting injures 5 at North Carolina Subway on New Year’s Day
The Subway owner said three of his employees will not be coming back after the drive-by shooting.
WRAL
Early morning shooting rattles Durham neighborhood
One woman was found shot in Durham on Friday morning. One woman was found shot in Durham on Friday morning.
Greensboro man wins $250,000 after buying $20 scratch-off ticket at gas station in McLeansville
MCLEANSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Rufus Wallace, of Greensboro, bought a $20 ticket and won the top $250,000 prize on a holiday scratch-off, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Wallace bought his winning Holiday Spectacular ticket from Kennedy’s Korner on Friendship Church Road in McLeansville. He arrived at lottery headquarters on Wednesday to collect […]
cbs17
1 dead at scene after vehicle hits pedestrian just outside Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A road in a neighborhood just outside Raleigh was closed for about three hours after a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian Saturday night. The incident happened just before 6:30 p.m. in the 4700 block of Pearl Road, which is just off Rock Quarry Road south of Battle Bridge Road in Wake County.
Pedestrian hit, killed in Greensboro at East Gate City Boulevard, Bennett Street
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead after being hit in Greensboro on Thursday. FOX8 is told a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle at East Gate City Boulevard and Bennett Street. The vehicle involved was reportedly not on the scene when officers arrived. All westbound traffic was diverted to North Bennett Street, and […]
cbs17
Woman shot in Durham neighborhood early Friday morning, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police said they’re investigating after a woman was shot in a Durham neighborhood early Friday morning. At about 4 a.m., officers said they were called to the 200 block of Laurel Ave. in reference to shots fired. They said they found a woman...
cbs17
14-year-old girl located 4 days after driving off in grandmother’s car in Raleigh, sheriff says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Sheriff’s Office deputies announced Friday morning that they were looking for a missing 14-year-old girl. As of 12:45 p.m., Paige Williams was located, though the sheriff’s office did not share where she was found. In a release, the sheriff’s office...
New North Carolina laws in effect Jan. 1, recap of 2022’s new laws
With the new year comes a batch of new laws. While some may go by unnoticed, a few could will have more measurable impacts.
Interstate 85 North/40 East crash closes lanes, shoulder in Alamance County
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Lanes and shoulder closures are taking place on Interstate 85 North/40 East after a crash on Saturday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 141, near Exit 141 for Huffman Mill Road in Alamance County. The closures first began at 2:12 p.m. […]
