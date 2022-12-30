ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BlueDevilCountry

Duke basketball recruiting target commits to UNC

Without giving the public advance notice of a decision date, St. Rita (Ill.) center James Brown is officially on board as a future Tar Heel after revealing his UNC basketball commitment on Monday night. The 6-foot-10, 225-pound junior had held a Duke basketball offer since late July. And the Blue...
DURHAM, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Duke basketball grad transfer makes program history

Not even legendary Duke basketball big man Christian Laettner matched the stat line that Ryan Young put together for the No. 17 Blue Devils (11-3, 2-1 ACC) in their 86-67 home win over the unranked Florida State Seminoles (4-11, 2-2 ACC) on Saturday. Young, a 23-year-old with a year of...
DURHAM, NC
FanSided

Steelers could help Kenny Pickett with these free agent receivers in 2023

The Pittsburgh Steelers will need more firepower on offense in 2023, and these free-agent wide receivers may be able to help Kenny Pickett in his second season. Even with a strong finish to the 2022 season, the Pittsburgh Steelers must find a way to improve their offense next year. This may come with the potential departure of offensive coordinator, Matt Canada, or perhaps Omar Khan addresses the offensive line early in the NFL Draft. However, adding a weapon to Kenny Pickett’s arsenal is a must.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FanSided

Steelers rookie QB Kenny Pickett earns outstanding grade vs Ravens

The Pittsburgh Steelers didn’t put up a big offensive showing against the Ravens, but Pro Football Focus is taking notice of what Kenny Pickett has been doing. For the second straight week, a Pittsburgh Steelers game has ended in dramatic fashion, as rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett mounted back-to-back game-winning drives. This victory elevated Pittsburgh to a .500 record for the first time this season, and at 8-8, they have a real shot at cracking the playoffs if just two other outcomes go their way in Week 18.
PITTSBURGH, PA
TheDailyBeast

NC State Announcer Suspended After Racist Remark During Game

Longtime North Carolina State radio broadcaster Gary Hahn was suspended indefinitely Friday after he bizarrely referenced “illegal aliens” in El Paso, Texas, while announcing an out-of-town score during a broadcast. The game Hahn was referencing was the Sun Bowl, an annual tilt in El Paso, but the former North Carolina Sportscaster of the Year decided to insert a slice of racism into the broadcast as his Wolfpack trailed—and eventually lost—in a game they were favored to win. “Down among all the illegal aliens in El Paso, it’s UCLA 14 and Pittsburgh 6,” Hahn said in a clip that has since gone viral. The university declined to comment on Hahn’s remark, saying decisions about his employment are made by Learfield Communications, a private company who owns the broadcast rights to NC State events. Hahn, who has called football and basketball games for the university since 1991, was suspended almost immediately after the comment aired and it is unknown when he will be reinstated.Here's what got NCSU announcer Gary Hahn immediately and indefinitely suspended after today's broadcast: pic.twitter.com/4qkyQ1jzT2— Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) December 30, 2022 Read it at The News & Observer
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Man dies in Durham shooting

DURHAM, N.C. — Durham police are investigating a fatal shooting from Friday night. Officers found a man shot inside a car just before 11 p.m. The shooting happened near the intersection of Holloway Street and South Adams Street. The man died at the scene. His name was not released.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

2 children injured in accidental shooting in Durham, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Two children in Durham were injured in a shooting that appears to be an accident, police said. The Durham Police Department said the shooting took place just before 1 a.m. Tuesday, when officers responded to a report of a gunshot wound in the 1500 block of Broad Street. They then learned the shooting took place in the 3700 block of Britt Street.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Lottery ticket bought in Raleigh turns into $2 million prize

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – While Charlie Bucket was hoping for Willy Wonka’s golden ticket, a Fuquay-Varina man tried his luck on the Platinum ticket. Carmelo Canepa stopped by Circle K on Louisburg Road in Raleigh and bought a $20 Platinum scratch-off. The NC Education Lottery says that ticket won him a $2 million prize.
RALEIGH, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro man wins $250,000 after buying $20 scratch-off ticket at gas station in McLeansville

MCLEANSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Rufus Wallace, of Greensboro, bought a $20 ticket and won the top $250,000 prize on a holiday scratch-off, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Wallace bought his winning Holiday Spectacular ticket from Kennedy’s Korner on Friendship Church Road in McLeansville. He arrived at lottery headquarters on Wednesday to collect […]
GREENSBORO, NC
cbs17

1 dead at scene after vehicle hits pedestrian just outside Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A road in a neighborhood just outside Raleigh was closed for about three hours after a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian Saturday night. The incident happened just before 6:30 p.m. in the 4700 block of Pearl Road, which is just off Rock Quarry Road south of Battle Bridge Road in Wake County.
RALEIGH, NC
FanSided

FanSided

304K+
Followers
592K+
Post
155M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy