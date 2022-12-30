ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cristiano Ronaldo Presented by Al Nassr After Transfer

Cristiano Ronaldo was officially presented by Al Nassr as the Saudi Arabian club’s superstar new signing on Tuesday, and said he turned down multiple other offers from Europe and North America. The former Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus forward has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract to play in the...
USMNT Coach Gregg Berhalter Reveals ‘Physical' 1991 Incident With Future Wife; US Soccer Investigating

United States men's national soccer team coach Gregg Berhalter is being investigated by U.S. Soccer for a 1991 incident where he kicked the woman who later became his wife. U.S. Soccer said in a statement Tuesday that it immediately hired a law firm to conduct an independent investigation upon learning of the allegation on Dec. 11, 2022. The results of the investigation will be made public once completed, per U.S. Soccer.
