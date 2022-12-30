Read full article on original website
Cristiano Ronaldo Presented by Al Nassr After Transfer
Cristiano Ronaldo was officially presented by Al Nassr as the Saudi Arabian club’s superstar new signing on Tuesday, and said he turned down multiple other offers from Europe and North America. The former Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus forward has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract to play in the...
How Did Brazilian Soccer Icon Pelé's Nickname Receive His Nickname?
Born Edson Arantes do Nascimento, the boy who became “Pelé',” was the Brazilian king of soccer and one of the greatest players to grace the pitch. He passed away on Dec. 29 at 82 years old. Pelé' made his mark in soccer at a very young age....
USMNT Coach Gregg Berhalter Reveals ‘Physical' 1991 Incident With Future Wife; US Soccer Investigating
United States men's national soccer team coach Gregg Berhalter is being investigated by U.S. Soccer for a 1991 incident where he kicked the woman who later became his wife. U.S. Soccer said in a statement Tuesday that it immediately hired a law firm to conduct an independent investigation upon learning of the allegation on Dec. 11, 2022. The results of the investigation will be made public once completed, per U.S. Soccer.
