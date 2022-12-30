Read full article on original website
'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown's Net Worth, Plus the Net Worth of all 4 Wives
Fans of the TLC show "Sister Wives" have long since wondered how the plural family makes money. We've seen the family try and fail at several family-run businesses like a gym and a jewelry line. Some of the wives have full-time jobs, like Jenelle Brown who worked before the show, and Meri Brown who ran a business from her home.
Popculture
'Sister Wives' Alum Marries Amid Kody Brown Divorce Drama
While news out of the Sister Wives world has been filled with drama and emotions all around, a recent development still stands as a dose of happiness for the family. According to InTouch Weekly, Sister Wives alum Logan Brown finally tied the knot on Saturday, Oct. 22. The couple had been waiting, with five years passing since the couple was engaged.
Kody Brown Confirms What ‘Sister Wives’ Fans Long Suspected; He Married Christine Brown for Her Family’s Status
Christine Brown was polygamist royalty, so Kody Brown married her. The shocking revelation confirms what 'Sister Wives' fans long suspected.
‘Sister Wives’ Fans Catch Robyn Brown ‘Manipulating Kody in Real-Time’ in Season 17 Finale
'Sister Wives' star, Robyn Brown, is caught 'manipulating Kody in real-time' in the season 17 finale when she excuses his behavior after he apologizes. Here's what the fans thought.
‘Sister Wives’: Meri Brown Says Kody Has a ‘Disturbing’ Approach to Marriage
Meri Brown is still fighting for her marriage on 'Sister Wives' but she says Kody has a disturbing approach to marriage.
Sister Wives’ Janelle Brown shares full-body pic & drowns in baggy sweater after 100 pound weight loss & split from Kody
SISTER Wives star Janelle Brown has shared a new photo showing off her dramatic 100-pound weight loss following her split from ex Kody. In the photo, the red Christmas sweater nearly swallowed Janelle, 53, as it hung on her thinner frame. "Merry Christmas 2022!" Janelle captioned the family snap, adding...
‘Sister Wives’: Kody Carrying Aurora to Her Bedroom During a Panic Attack Proves His Codepedency With Robyn’s Kids
In 'Sister Wives' Season 14, Kody carries Robyn's 17-year-old daughter upstairs when she has a panic attack. Is this normal or is their relationship codependent?
‘Sister Wives’: Janelle Calls Robyn Out on ‘Pretending’ and Feigning Ignorance About Family Issues
Janelle Brown calls out her sister wife, Robyn Brown, for 'pretending' she's never heard of Kody's estrangement with her children on the 'Sister Wives' Season 17 finale.
The Brown Family’s Finances: Which Wife Has Had the Most Business Success Outside of ‘Sister Wives’?
The Brown family's finances seem to be in a precarious position now that several of Kody Brown's wives have left him. Which of the sister wives earned the most?
‘Sister Wives’ Viewers Slam Robyn Brown for ‘Insulting the Audience’s Intelligence
Some 'Sister Wives' viewers are angry at Robyn Brown, slamming Kody Brown's legal wife online for 'insulting the audience's intelligence' during the one-on-one finale.
‘Sister Wives’: Robyn Brown’s Words Come Back to Haunt Her in Fateful Instagram Post
'Sister Wives' star Robyn Brown's past social media post comes back to haunt her after her actions throughout season 17 of the TLC series.
‘Sister Wives’ Fans Claim Robyn Brown is ‘Lying’ After She Contradicts Herself in Resurfaced Clip From Season 16
Fans claim Robyn Brown is 'lying' after she once said that Kody Brown 'isn't run by one of his wives' after he claims two marriages were broken because the women treated her badly.
Janelle Brown Hits The Gym As She Puts Her Health ‘First’ After Kody Brown Split: Watch
Janelle Brown, 53, gave her fans a glimpse into her fitness progress on Instagram Dec. 12, following her split from husband Kody Brown. The Sister Wives star posted a video with a montage of her transformation, including a clip of her lifting weights at the gym. “At what point do you decide it’s time to put your health first,” Janelle wrote on the video, before the footage showed her choosing a healthier lifestyle. “Because this has been a game changer,” she also wrote, adding, “I’m coming for you 2023.”
‘Sister Wives’ Drama: Meri Brown Drops Kody and Robyn Brown From Instagram, Follows Psychologists Instead
Meri Brown has admitted that her marriage to Kody Brown is over. 'Sister Wives' fans aren't convinced by her words. Her Instagram following list tells a story, though.
