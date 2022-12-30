Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in New YorkKristen WaltersTroy, NY
Outdoor ice skating returns to Colonie Park after a 20-year absence.Raj guleriaColonie, NY
Support the new South End Grocery storeCarol DurantAlbany, NY
Popular family-owned restaurant opening new location in New YorkKristen WaltersSchenectady, NY
Police: Wanted Upstate NY Driver With Gun Pepper-Sprayed After Running From PIP Traffic Stop
An Albany man wanted out of several jurisdictions tried to run from police after they stopped his car on the Palisades Interstate Parkway and found him carrying a gun, authorities said. Ammar Ali, 33, was driving a 2002 Honda Civic that was stopped on the southbound parkway in Alpine shortly...
Victim flown to Albany Med. after hammer attack
An unnamed male victim of an alleged hammer attack was flown to Albany Medical Center on December 30, 2022. Michael Latimore, 40, of Olivebridge was arrested a day later in connection to the attack and faces a number of charges.
Schenectady man arrested after stolen purse investigation
A Schenectady man was arrested on December 28, 2022, following a stolen purse investigation. Sylvester Flora, 26, faces several charges.
Atlanta man accused of drug, gun possession in Albany
The Colonie Police Department arrested an Atlanta man on Friday, December 30, 2022, for alleged gun and drug possession. Jayquan Thomas, 20, faces a number of charges.
Schenectady man accused of drunken driving at nearly 4x the legal limit
State police arrested a Schenectady man for allegedly driving while almost four times over the legal limit. David Jabaut, 30, drove off the road in Moreau Christmas night, say troopers. Jabaut was brought to Wilton for processing, where police say he recorded a .31 BAC. He was issued two tickets...
Police investigate ski theft at West Mountain Ski Area
The suspect was caught on surveillance stealing skis and leaving in a red sedan.
Perth man facing DWI, drug charges after stop
A Perth man was accused of driving drunk and possessing cocaine after a New Year's morning traffic stop, according to a press release from New York State Police.
Troy PD investigating Stewart’s robbery
Police are investigating a robbery at a Stewart's Shops in the city of Troy Monday.
Police probe shots fired near Knickerbacker Park
Troy Police launched an investigation Monday night after gunshots rang out near Knickerbacker Park, according to an emailed statement from Assistant Chief of Police Steven Barker.
Police: Mechanicville man charged with DWI was nearly 3x too drunk to drive
Troopers arrested a Mechanicville man on DWI charges. They say he was nearly three times too drunk to drive. Michael Gregory, 29, got in a head-on car crash in Ballston Spa, say state police. There were no injuries reported. Gregory was arrested and troopers say he recorded a point .23%...
Suspect sought in Lake George Walgreens larceny
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man in connection with a larceny at Walgreens in Lake George. They released surveillance photos. Anyone with information is asked to call 518-743-2500 option 1 and ask to speak with Officer MacWhinnie. You can also leave an anonymous tip at...
PD: Man faces slew of charges in New Year’s Saratoga stabbing
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga Springs Police Department arrested a man on Sunday following an alleged stabbing in a Seward Street apartment. Damon Beckerman, 28, faces a slew of charges. On Sunday, around 11 a.m., the Saratoga Springs Police Department responded to a Seward Street apartment in Saratoga Springs for a report of […]
Bennington man accused of DUI, resisting arrest
A Bennington, Vermont man has been cited to court after he allegedly drove drunk on a public highway in Windham County.
Albany shelter provides update on twice-abused dog
After Chance, an 8-year-old puppy, was brought to Out of the Pits in horrific condition late last month, the nonprofit found him a foster family.
Assistant Chief of Schenectady Police retires
On Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, Assistant Chief Michael Seber of the Schenectady Police Department retired.
Traffic stop results in drug arrest for Wilton man
A Wilton man was arrested on December 29, 2022, in Malta following a traffic stop. Anthony Rivera, 38, faces multiple charges.
Albany HS out of lockdown after non-credible threat
According to city police spokesman Steve Smith, Albany High School was placed on lockdown Tuesday morning.
Former Johnstown funeral director back in court over alleged mishandling of bodies
JOHNSTOWN — Brian Barnett was arraigned in Fulton County Court Tuesday afternoon on a 37-count indictment. Also in court were dozens of family members, some of whom had words for BarnetThe former director of the Barnett Funeral Home in Johnstown came before Judge Michael Smrtic. Barnett is facing charges...
Bomb Threat At Capital Region High School Disrupts First Classes Of New Year
A bomb threat disrupted the first classes of 2023 at a Capital Region high school, authorities said.The threat against both Albany High School and the Tony Clement Center for Education was called in to the Albany Police Department at around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, according to a school statement…
Boats back on Mohawk searching for Samantha Humphrey
Search crews were called to the Mohawk River Monday afternoon, in connection with the search for Samantha Humphrey. State police confirmed with NewsChannel 13 they were asked to search the area Monday at the request of Schenectady Police. NewsChannel 13 asked if this was a routine search, or something more,...
