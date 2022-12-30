How Ohio State makes sure Jalen Carter does not wreck them in Peach Bowl

On Friday Andy & Randy were joined by Damn Good Dawg D.J. Shockley who helped the guys preview The Peach Bowl semifinal game between the Georgia Bulldogs and Ohio State Buckeyes. The conversation steered toward the dominant play of Georgia Bulldogs interior defensive lineman Jalen Carter and how Ohio State could potentially contain him.

“What’s the smartest way Ohio State can go about trying to limit him, like if they trying to make sure Jalen Carter does not wreck the game for them (Ohio State), what’s the best way for them to go about it?” Andy asked Shockley.

“If you go back to the Kentucky game, if you go back to the Missouri game – the game plan for that was quick to intermediate throws, ball out of the hand of the quarterback. And that’s where the game stayed really tight. If you remember, a lot of good things happened for both of those teams and they were in the fourth quarter,” Shockley replied.

“Ohio State has way better talent than Kentucky and Missouri. If they are able to do that, if they are able to be in this ball game in the fourth quarter with the style of quarterback that they have, with the playmakers they have on the outside and not allow that front four or that nickel pressure here or there to get to C.J. Stroud and he gains confidence over three quarters…that’s going to be a dangerous and very good fourth quarter.” Shockley added.

You can hear Andy & Randy Monday-Friday from 11a-2p on 92.9 The Game. You can also hear a special edition of College Football Gametime leading up to The Peach Bowl on 92.9 The Game with Andy, Randy, Brian Gebhardt & Joe Patrick live from Reverb by Hard Rock next to Mercedes-Benz Stadium from 4-8pm this Saturday December 31 st .