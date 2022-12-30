FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): It did not take long for Allen County to see its first birth of 2023. The birth happened at Dupont Hospital, early Sunday morning. At 12:20 A.M. Addison Jo was born to parents Allison and Jason. Meanwhile, the first birth at Parkview Hospital was not too far behind later Sunday morning. At 11:15 A.M. Leilani Rue was born at 11:15 A.M. at 6 lbs and 11 oz., and approximately 20 inches long.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 16 HOURS AGO