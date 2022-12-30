Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Indiana LakeTravel MavenAndrews, IN
Indiana Classic on 12/19 & 12/20Adrian HolmanFort Wayne, IN
The richest woman in Fort Wayne has given away millionsAsh JurbergFort Wayne, IN
Highly-rated local restaurant opens new location in IndianaKristen WaltersFort Wayne, IN
Related
WANE-TV
Could you afford to buy your home new?
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The housing market continues to be tough for buyers, but what about homeowners?. Community Research Institute Director at Purdue University Fort Wayne, Rachel Blakeman says they should be happy with not needing to buy a house in the current market. “In some ways, this...
wfft.com
Car crashes into Fort Wayne church Monday morning
Waynedale Baptist Church Pastor Steve Johnson received a startling call around 6:50 Monday morning. A car crashed into his church building. Waynedale Baptist Church Pastor Steve Johnson received a startling call around 6:50 Monday morning. A car crashed into his church building.
WOWO News
First 2023 Babies Born At Fort Wayne Hospitals
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): It did not take long for Allen County to see its first birth of 2023. The birth happened at Dupont Hospital, early Sunday morning. At 12:20 A.M. Addison Jo was born to parents Allison and Jason. Meanwhile, the first birth at Parkview Hospital was not too far behind later Sunday morning. At 11:15 A.M. Leilani Rue was born at 11:15 A.M. at 6 lbs and 11 oz., and approximately 20 inches long.
WANE-TV
Real estate agency eyes office, retail spaces in southwest Fort Wayne in 2023
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A real estate agency in Fort Wayne is planning a new building in southwest Fort Wayne that will be home to retail, office and medical spaces. Bradley Company plans to have the 12,000 square foot building, located at 9307 Illinois Road, completed and ready to be leased by spring 2023.
wfft.com
Fort Wayne homicide numbers decrease big in 2022
Fort Wayne's homicide count was almost halved from 2021. Fort Wayne's homicide count was almost halved from 2021.
WANE-TV
Harley-Davidson of Fort Wayne continues annual ‘Polar Ride’
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A group of motorcycle riders kicked off 2023 with a 10-mile “Polar Ride.”. Riders met up Sunday at Harley-Davidson of Fort Wayne for the first organized ride of the year. The dealership on Illinois Road has made the event an annual tradition.
Lima Godfather’s Pizza closes
LIMA — Another local eatery has closed. According to its Facebook page, Godfather’s Pizza, 2525 Elida Road, has closed its doors after serving Lima for 42 years. Godfather’s Facebook page reads, “It has been a pleasure serving the Lima community since 1981. We have closed our doors after 42 years.”
WANE-TV
YMCA recognizes 7 local companies for workplace wellness
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne recently commended seven local companies at annual award ceremony celebrating workplace wellness. The 14th Annual YMCA Workplace Wellness Awards aimed to distinguish employers who create healthier workplaces for employees based on an index created by the YMCA. Seven...
WANE-TV
Squirrel may be to blame for Decatur power outage
DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) Power has been restored to more than 2,000 Indiana Michigan Power customers in the Decatur area after a multi-hours outage. According to an I&M outage map, the electricity went out just after 10:30 a.m. I&M believes an animal, possibly a squirrel, came in contact with a high...
WANE-TV
Glynn Hines chosen as new Fort Wayne City Council president
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — At Tuesday’s Fort Wayne City Council meeting, appointments were made for each of the council’s positions. Chief among them, the position of city council president, which the council awarded to long-time Democratic councilman, Glynn Hines. All councilmembers voted in favor of Hines...
WANE-TV
Tall Rabbit Cafe + Community opens south of downtown Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — After unveiling a new statue on Calhoun Street in July, a local nonprofit has added a coffee shop a few blocks north in an effort to improve the community and remove barriers to employment. Blue Jacket Inc. recently opened Tall Rabbit Cafe + Community...
WANE-TV
Top Stories of 2022
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – As we start a new year, we’re taking a quick look back at the top stories of 2022. From weather events to high profile crimes to the death of a beloved basketball star, people turned to WANE 15 for coverage of all the big events as they unfolded.
Car crashes into Waynedale church
A car crashed through the wall of a Waynedale church early Monday morning as most of the region is under a Dense Fog Advisory.
WNDU
126 food service workers at hospitals in Fort Wayne, Warsaw to be laid off
(WNDU) - 126 hospital food service workers in Fort Wayne and Warsaw are in line to be laid off next month, but it’s unclear how long those workers will be laid off. According to Inside INdiana Business, Morrison Healthcare has served a notice to the state that it will lose its food service contract with Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne and Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital in Warsaw — both of which are part of Lutheran Health Network — effective Jan. 25.
WANE-TV
Pet of the Week: 1/3/2023
The Pet of the Week is Clint, a 2-year-old cat. If you are interested in adopting this pet, please contact Fort Wayne Department of Animal Care and Control (260-427-1244).
wfft.com
Rumble in Fort Wayne returns to the Summit City
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Drivers, start your engines!. The 24th annual Rumble in Fort Wayne is back at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum this Friday and Saturday. Drivers from all over, many from the Midwest, are competing. On Saturday, doors open at 11 a.m. for spectators. Opening ceremonies...
WOWO News
Busy Weekend In Store Amid Allen County War Memorial Coliseum New Years Eve Events
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): New Years Eve, a time when two long-time traditions that date back to the Coliseum’s infancy run simultaneously in separate sections of the property. In the main arena, the annual Fort Wayne Komets New Years Eve Hockey game takes center stage as the K’s take on the Indy Fuel with a 7:30 P.M. Faceoff. In the Expo Center, the 24th Annual Rumble In Fort Wayne renews a tradition of Indoor Auto Racing with festivities running both today and all day Saturday.
wfft.com
Man charged with murder, robbery in 2017 stabbings of Fort Wayne couple
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Police have arrested a 35-year-old man accused of killing a Fort Wayne couple after breaking into their home in 2017 to steal marijuana. Investigators charged Dustin Neal of Fort Wayne with two counts of murder and two counts of robbery on Friday after he was arrested in Wells County.
wfft.com
Showers and isolated storms, record warmth Tuesday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — A strong storm system spreads rain and isolated thunderstorms from the southwest to the northeast near midnight. Rain continues overnight into Tuesday morning with pockets of heavy rainfall possible. A few spotty showers follow us to around lunchtime. The region will be in the...
wfft.com
How Fort Wayne food banks are stocking up for 2023
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The so-called Season of Giving is now over, but that doesn’t mean the number of people in need is decreasing. Several local nonprofits are making sure they’re ready for the months ahead as they pack up their holiday hauls. Garry Pook with Associated...
Comments / 1