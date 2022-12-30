ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WANE-TV

Could you afford to buy your home new?

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The housing market continues to be tough for buyers, but what about homeowners?. Community Research Institute Director at Purdue University Fort Wayne, Rachel Blakeman says they should be happy with not needing to buy a house in the current market. “In some ways, this...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Car crashes into Fort Wayne church Monday morning

Waynedale Baptist Church Pastor Steve Johnson received a startling call around 6:50 Monday morning. A car crashed into his church building. Waynedale Baptist Church Pastor Steve Johnson received a startling call around 6:50 Monday morning. A car crashed into his church building.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

First 2023 Babies Born At Fort Wayne Hospitals

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): It did not take long for Allen County to see its first birth of 2023. The birth happened at Dupont Hospital, early Sunday morning. At 12:20 A.M. Addison Jo was born to parents Allison and Jason. Meanwhile, the first birth at Parkview Hospital was not too far behind later Sunday morning. At 11:15 A.M. Leilani Rue was born at 11:15 A.M. at 6 lbs and 11 oz., and approximately 20 inches long.
FORT WAYNE, IN
The Lima News

Lima Godfather’s Pizza closes

LIMA — Another local eatery has closed. According to its Facebook page, Godfather’s Pizza, 2525 Elida Road, has closed its doors after serving Lima for 42 years. Godfather’s Facebook page reads, “It has been a pleasure serving the Lima community since 1981. We have closed our doors after 42 years.”
LIMA, OH
WANE-TV

YMCA recognizes 7 local companies for workplace wellness

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne recently commended seven local companies at annual award ceremony celebrating workplace wellness. The 14th Annual YMCA Workplace Wellness Awards aimed to distinguish employers who create healthier workplaces for employees based on an index created by the YMCA. Seven...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Squirrel may be to blame for Decatur power outage

DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) Power has been restored to more than 2,000 Indiana Michigan Power customers in the Decatur area after a multi-hours outage. According to an I&M outage map, the electricity went out just after 10:30 a.m. I&M believes an animal, possibly a squirrel, came in contact with a high...
DECATUR, IN
WANE-TV

Glynn Hines chosen as new Fort Wayne City Council president

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — At Tuesday’s Fort Wayne City Council meeting, appointments were made for each of the council’s positions. Chief among them, the position of city council president, which the council awarded to long-time Democratic councilman, Glynn Hines. All councilmembers voted in favor of Hines...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Tall Rabbit Cafe + Community opens south of downtown Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — After unveiling a new statue on Calhoun Street in July, a local nonprofit has added a coffee shop a few blocks north in an effort to improve the community and remove barriers to employment. Blue Jacket Inc. recently opened Tall Rabbit Cafe + Community...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Top Stories of 2022

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – As we start a new year, we’re taking a quick look back at the top stories of 2022. From weather events to high profile crimes to the death of a beloved basketball star, people turned to WANE 15 for coverage of all the big events as they unfolded.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WNDU

126 food service workers at hospitals in Fort Wayne, Warsaw to be laid off

(WNDU) - 126 hospital food service workers in Fort Wayne and Warsaw are in line to be laid off next month, but it’s unclear how long those workers will be laid off. According to Inside INdiana Business, Morrison Healthcare has served a notice to the state that it will lose its food service contract with Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne and Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital in Warsaw — both of which are part of Lutheran Health Network — effective Jan. 25.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Pet of the Week: 1/3/2023

The Pet of the Week is Clint, a 2-year-old cat. If you are interested in adopting this pet, please contact Fort Wayne Department of Animal Care and Control (260-427-1244).
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Rumble in Fort Wayne returns to the Summit City

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Drivers, start your engines!. The 24th annual Rumble in Fort Wayne is back at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum this Friday and Saturday. Drivers from all over, many from the Midwest, are competing. On Saturday, doors open at 11 a.m. for spectators. Opening ceremonies...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

Busy Weekend In Store Amid Allen County War Memorial Coliseum New Years Eve Events

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): New Years Eve, a time when two long-time traditions that date back to the Coliseum’s infancy run simultaneously in separate sections of the property. In the main arena, the annual Fort Wayne Komets New Years Eve Hockey game takes center stage as the K’s take on the Indy Fuel with a 7:30 P.M. Faceoff. In the Expo Center, the 24th Annual Rumble In Fort Wayne renews a tradition of Indoor Auto Racing with festivities running both today and all day Saturday.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Man charged with murder, robbery in 2017 stabbings of Fort Wayne couple

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Police have arrested a 35-year-old man accused of killing a Fort Wayne couple after breaking into their home in 2017 to steal marijuana. Investigators charged Dustin Neal of Fort Wayne with two counts of murder and two counts of robbery on Friday after he was arrested in Wells County.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Showers and isolated storms, record warmth Tuesday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — A strong storm system spreads rain and isolated thunderstorms from the southwest to the northeast near midnight. Rain continues overnight into Tuesday morning with pockets of heavy rainfall possible. A few spotty showers follow us to around lunchtime. The region will be in the...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

How Fort Wayne food banks are stocking up for 2023

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The so-called Season of Giving is now over, but that doesn’t mean the number of people in need is decreasing. Several local nonprofits are making sure they’re ready for the months ahead as they pack up their holiday hauls. Garry Pook with Associated...
FORT WAYNE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy