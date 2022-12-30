ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sabine Parish, LA

Comments / 4

Related
natchitochesparishjournal.com

BEST OF 2022: Two suspects sentenced for burning infant in Northwest Louisiana

This Best of the NPJ for 2022 story was originally published on May 5, 2022. Hannah Barker, 26 of Montgomery, was sentenced today, May 4, in a Natchitoches Parish courtroom as part of a plea agreement with the state in the burning death of her 6-month old son Levi Ellerbe. She was sentenced to 30 years for conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and 10 years for manslaughter.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
kalb.com

Rapides Regional Medical Center hit by bullet on NYE

As we all celebrate the new year, Rapides Regional Medical Center is celebrating its 120th anniversary this year. Pineville police investigating fatal shooting on Wood Street. Pineville is investigating its first homicide of the new year. Louisiana float wins Showmanship Award in 134th Rose Parade. Updated: 6 hours ago. |
ALEXANDRIA, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

BEST OF 2022: Natchitoches Police investigate homicide on University Parkway

This Best of the NPJ for 2022 story was originally published on June 27, 2022. The Natchitoches Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed two individuals and injured a third person early Saturday morning. On June 25, 2022, around 2:30 a.m., officers with the Natchitoches Police Department were dispatched...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Suspect or Suspects Involved in December 31 Burglary

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Suspect or Suspects Involved in December 31 Burglary. The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the public identifying the suspect or suspects involved in a December 31 burglary. The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a residential burglary in...
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

Woman killed in Louisiana's first fatal fire of the year, authorities say

A woman was killed in a mobile home fire in Bush early Monday, marking Louisiana's first fatal fire of 2023. St. Tammany Parish Fire District No. 9 firefighters were called at 1 a.m. to the 28000 block of Highway 40, where they found a mobile home ablaze. A woman, 51-year-old Stacey Glass, was killed in the fire, authorities said.
BUSH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Identifying Driver Involved in Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash on US 165

Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Identifying Driver Involved in Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash on US 165. Ouachita Parish – On December 31, 2022, a hit-and-run crash on US Highway 165 claimed the life of a 39-year-old Louisiana man. The vehicle involved in the incident is currently unknown, and it is unclear if impairment played a role in the crash.
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
kalb.com

BPSO asks for help identifying burglary suspect

BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office (BPSO) is investigating a burglary and asking for help in identifying a suspect. BPSO responded to a residential burglary on Saturday, Dec. 31, in the 13,000 block of Highway 27, between the Singer and Oretta communities. A suspect was captured on video surveillance around 7 p.m., gaining entry into the home.
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
iheart.com

Texas Man Arrested After Crashing Stolen Car Into Buc-ee's

A Texas man has been arrested after driving a stolen car directly into the Royse City location of Buc-ee's. My San Antonio reported that the man drove the stolen car into the Buc-ee's store after a chase through North Texas. Police reports say that the Rockwall County Sheriff's Office pursued...
ROYSE CITY, TX
kalb.com

Louisiana float wins Showmanship Award in 134th Rose Parade

As we all celebrate the new year, Rapides Regional Medical Center is celebrating its 120th anniversary this year. Rapides Regional Medical Center hit by bullet on NYE. The Rapides Regional Medical Center has confirmed that a bullet hit the hospital’s tower around 9:30 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Cenla doctor speak on Damar Hamlin's injury

Louisiana’s education chief urged public schools and systems Tuesday, Jan. 3, to remove TikTok from public devices amid concerns about security and the privacy of users’ data. |. Bennett Roland Jr. stopped by Atwood's Bakery, which is preparing for Carnival Season to begin to roll out the King...
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy