Foxwoods Resort Casino hosted its annual Beerfest: Battle of the Brews on Nov. 19. Hosted in the venue’s new Rainmaker Expo, more than 150 beers were poured from over 70 breweries and brewpubs, along with ciders, seltzers and specialty cocktails. Guests paired beverage selections with select food items while enjoying live music by the Juice Box band and playing arcade games, pool and cornhole in Foxwoods’ newly renovated 47,075-square-foot Rainmaker Expo. The Expo, located by the Great Cedar Garage, can accommodate up to 6,000 guests and features forty-five 65-inch stationed customizable monitors, an expansive pre-function space with six registration counters and will soon debut an outdoor patio.

6 HOURS AGO