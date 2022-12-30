Read full article on original website
Visit the Most Beautiful Library in ConnecticutTravel MavenNew Haven, CT
Former Real Housewives Star Denise Richards Latest Movie "The Junkyard Dogs" Filmed In CromwellFlorence CarmelaCromwell, CT
It's The Return Of Winterfest At Bushnell Park, 12th Annual Ice Skating Event In HartfordFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
Firefighter killed in line of duty on Christmas night in North Haven, ConnecticutEdy ZooNorth Haven, CT
thebeveragejournal.com
Stellum Rye Showcased at New Haven Cocktail Competition
A brand education event and cocktail competition featured award-winning Stellum Rye at Olives and Oil in New Haven on Nov. 13. The event saw distributor Mancini Beverage – Northeast Beverage welcome Eva Mulcahy, Senior Brand Development Manager, Barrell Craft Spirits, makers of the Kentucky-made American Rye, present an educational tasting session. After, area bartenders gathered to show off their talents and create their best cocktails featuring Stellum Rye for prizes. Judges Alejandro Villacorta, Sherkaan Indian Street Food; Ryan Randolph, Mancini Beverage – Northeast Beverage; and Carlee Carvalko, Elm City Social, evaluated each entry, resulting in three winners: Ren Wallace, Peachys, Chinatown, NYC; Jacob Failla, Sherkaan Indian Street Food; and Bryce Wade, BAR New Haven. Stellum Rye offers a true 95% Rye Indiana mash bill and is incorporated with small amounts of more barley-forward rye and choice barrels from both Kentucky and Tennessee.
thebeveragejournal.com
Foxwoods Battle of the Brews 2022 Hosts Beer Fans
Foxwoods Resort Casino hosted its annual Beerfest: Battle of the Brews on Nov. 19. Hosted in the venue’s new Rainmaker Expo, more than 150 beers were poured from over 70 breweries and brewpubs, along with ciders, seltzers and specialty cocktails. Guests paired beverage selections with select food items while enjoying live music by the Juice Box band and playing arcade games, pool and cornhole in Foxwoods’ newly renovated 47,075-square-foot Rainmaker Expo. The Expo, located by the Great Cedar Garage, can accommodate up to 6,000 guests and features forty-five 65-inch stationed customizable monitors, an expansive pre-function space with six registration counters and will soon debut an outdoor patio.
Visit the Most Beautiful Library in Connecticut
There’s nothing like spending a quiet day in the library, browsing the seemingly endless rows of books. While the small local library you grew up with may have its own distinct charm, there's nothing quite like this library that can be found in the iconic Connecticut city of New Haven.
westportjournal.com
New year, same blue-wrapped eyesore at Old Mill Beach
WESTPORT — When the town and the owners of 233 Hillspoint Road settled a lawsuit over unpermitted construction elements six months ago, there was hope the years-long saga over the highly visible beachside property might finally be over. But since the Zoning Board of Appeals approved the settlement in...
NBC Connecticut
Free Golfing Monday at Western Hills Golf Course in Waterbury
Golfing will be free Monday at Western Hills Golf Course, a public golf course in Waterbury. Waterbury Mayor Neil O’Leary posted about offering free golf on Facebook and the post says that all golfers need to call for a tee time. “It may be Winter but warm temperatures and...
hk-now.com
Musical Events in January/February/March/April 2023 at The Buttonwood Tree
(January 1, 2023) — Upcoming events at The Buttonwood Tree, 605 Main Street, Middletown. Information on all shows is available at www.buttonwood.org or by calling 860-347-4957. Saturday, January 7, 2023/Giosa-Varela Blues Band. . Show starts at 7:00 p.m.. Admission is $15. Morgan Giosa is a blues guitarist and visual...
Eyewitness News
SOMETHING’S COOKING: Little Pub in Old Saybrook
OLD SAYBROOK, CT (WFSB) - We are just hours away from another holiday weekend. The Little Pub has a great team ready to help you celebrate New Year’s Day on Sunday. “I got good coworkers, we work well together,” said Brent Simeon. “It’s like family here,” said Timothy...
New Haven Independent
St. Jude Property In Derby Sells For $3.1 Million
DERBY — The former St. Jude Church was recently sold for $3.1 million to a Milford-based Christian church. A deed of sale was filed in the office of Derby Town/City Clerk Marc Garofalo on Dec. 13. The new owner of the buildings and its surrounding 16 acres at 71...
connecticuthistory.org
Connecticut Turnpike Opens – Today in History: January 2
On January 2, 1958, Governor Abraham Ribicoff officially opened the Connecticut Turnpike—today the Governor John Davis Lodge Turnpike—to traffic. Ten months later, the last three miles, including the bridges over the Mianus and Byram rivers, opened connecting the Stamford area to the New England Thruway. At the time of construction the Connecticut Turnpike was the longest urban highway in the country.
These Bagels Have Been Named the Best in Connecticut
Connecticut is often overshadowed by New York and New Jersey when it comes to the great bagel debate. While we may not have as many options when it comes to delis, that doesn't mean our bagels are any less delicious.
trumbulltimes.com
East Coast Greenway — spanning from Maine to Florida — will link Bloomfield and Simsbury
BLOOMFIELD — A small slice of a trail running from the Canadian border to Key West is now under construction, connecting Bloomfield to Simsbury. The East Coast Greenway is a 3,000-mile trail from Maine to Florida for active transportation like biking, walking, running and inline skating. Connecticut is home to 200 miles of the trail, 104 of which are protected and separate from the road. The route is considered 53 percent completed in the state.
New year, new eats! 14 new restaurants coming to Connecticut in 2023
(WTNH) — The new year is looking bright! For all of the foodies out there looking to spice it up in 2023, we have some exciting news for you. While 2022 saw many restaurants come and go, 2023 is ringing in several new eateries across the state! Check out the list below of 14 new […]
It’s baaack: Goat Yoga returns to Hartford Yard Goat’s Dunkin Donuts Park
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — What’s better than watching a baseball game? Hanging out with some goats, of course. The Hartford Yard Goats are bringing back their goat yoga sessions at Dunkin Donuts Park in 2023. Guests will have the chance to take part in an hour-long yoga session in the team’s own indoor batting cages […]
therealdeal.com
Yellowstone buys Fairfield County apartment complex for $49M
CBRE procured real estate investment firm Yellowstone Property Group in the purchase of a large apartment complex in Norwalk, Connecticut, last week. The Ramsey, New Jersey-based firm purchased the 164-unit Reserve41 complex at 41 Wolfpit Avenue for 48.7 million $from Norpointe LLC, a partnership led by Greenwich-based real estate investment firm Belpointe, the CT Insider reported.
Connecticut farm asking for donated Christmas trees to feed animals
MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) – A Connecticut farm is once again encouraging residents to donate their Christmas trees to feed their animals. Hungry goats in Manchester are taking Christmas trees off your hands. “I think it’s awesome,” said Riley Gionfriddo. “It’s nice to have a good end to the Christmas season.” With the holiday season coming […]
Conn. cannabis shops to open soon, Mass. businesses brace for impact
SPRINGFIELD — Thomas Macre has visited recreational marijuana shops in Massachusetts. He has seen Connecticut plates in the parking lot and thought about the Connecticut money going into the till. Soon, as a co-owner of manager of Still River Wellness in Torrington, Connecticut, Macre will be in a position...
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from Hartford, CT to Niagara Falls
Take in the mountains, lakes, forests, and plenty of entertaining stopovers on this trip from Hartford, Connecticut to iconic Niagara Falls. Along the way, you'll find incredible hikes, fishing, amusement parks and much more on this exciting road trip. The 470-mile road trip from Connecticut to Niagara Falls will take...
bee-news.com
Post University hosts New Year’s Day fireworks
Post University will once again present a dazzling New Year’s Day fireworks show. The spectacular display, featuring the visual artistry of the special effects company Pyrotecnico, will light up the sky Sunday, January 1, at 6:30 p.m. The 23-minute show also will be livestreamed via www.post.edu/fireworks. Pryotecnico will launch...
New Britain Herald
Southington and Berlin lead the All-Herald team with 15 selections after dominant seasons
There was quite a bit of parity among the five local schools this football season. From disappointing campaigns for Newington and Plainville, to New Britain turning a corner in 2022, and of course Berlin and Southington atop the local leaderboards once again after another dominant season. Southington, who was regarded...
hk-now.com
The Haddam Hummingbird Who Failed to Migrate, and Vanished
(December 31, 2022) — Visitors to the Haddam Wildlife Watchers Facebook site have been captivated by the story of the local hummingbird that never migrated. Sadly, the bird made what seems to be its final appearance on December 23, 2022 at the home of Dottie Long Rogers on Saybrook Road.
