Wake and Bakery Coffee will open in downtown McKinney late January-early February 2023. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Wake and Bakery Coffee is set to open its doors during late January-early February at 109 N. Kentucky St. in McKinney. The downtown shop will offer high-end coffee as well as baked goods such as pastries and muffins. Wake and Bakery Coffee guests will also have the option of infusing their drink or food order with CBD or Delta 8.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO