Read full article on original website
Related
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Licensing Board OKs Hot Plate Brewery License
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — With state and local license approvals, Hot Plate Brewery is nearing the last hurdles before its debut to the public. On Monday, the Licensing Board granted the taproom a downtown beer and wine liquor license, and last week, it received a pub brewers license from the Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission.
iBerkshires.com
Great Barrington Receives Grant for Sidewalks
BOSTON — Great Barrington received $303,970.00 in Complete Streets funding for the construction of new sidewalks on West Avenue and Lewis Avenue. The project will also improve six bus stops, including new ADA-compliant waiting areas and lighting. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT), on behalf of the Baker-Polito Administration,...
theberkshireedge.com
Fire damages residential property in Pittsfield
Pittsfield — This morning, the city’s fire department responded to a fire at Blythewood Drive that damaged what the department described as a “log cabin” style residence made out of heavy timber. According to a press release from the department, initially the fire appeared to be...
Popular Steakhouse Returning to Western Massachusetts
It's 2023 and there is a lot for Massachusetts residents to look forward to in the New Year. If you're lucky enough to live in the western portion of Massachusetts one thing to look forward to in 2023 is welcoming back Ponderosa Steakhouse to two different locations. The cities of both Chicopee and West Springfield will welcome the chain steak house back to the area after the JK Polk Investment Group acquired the rights to the Ponderosa name, according to reports from WWLP.
iBerkshires.com
Adams, Great Barrington Receive Water Project Loan Forgiveness Funds
ADAMS, Mass. — Adams received $1,188,354 in loan forgiveness and Great Barrington Received $486,968 in loan forgiveness. Both towns are making upgrades to their wastewater treatment plants. State Treasurer Deborah Goldberg, Chair of the Massachusetts Clean Water Trust (Trust) Board of Trustees, announced on Dec.14, 2022, that more than...
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Firefighters Extinguish Chimney Fire
PITTSFIELD, Mass.— Firefighters responded to a reported chimney fire on Blythewood Drive at 4:23 am Monday morning. On arrival, firefighters found the large log cabin-style home with smoke around the fireplace. The fire appeared to be contained in the chimney. After using chimney fire strategy tactics, firefighters determined that...
iBerkshires.com
BEAT Green Drinks Goes Countywide
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — After nearly 15 years of hosting their monthly Pittsfield Green Drinks gathering, Berkshire Environmental Action Team (BEAT) is expanding their Green Drinks from Pittsfield to county-wide, making it 'Berkshire Green Drinks'. Before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Pittsfield Green Drinks took place exclusively at a...
iBerkshires.com
Berkshire Agricultural Ventures Awards Grant to Gould Farm
GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass.— Berkshire Agricultural Ventures (BAV) awarded Gould Farm a Resilience grant of $5,000 to complete construction of a new hoop house that will enable the farm to extend their growing season. This grant was awarded in conjunction with funding from the United States Department of Agriculture -...
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to active scene on Allen Street in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Crews are responding to an active scene on Allen Street in Springfield Sunday night. When Western Mass News crews arrived on scene, they saw multiple police cruisers and ambulances. One lane was blocked off due to the incident. Information at this time is limited. Western Mass News...
foothillsbusinessdaily.com
Springs: Water main break. Free bottled water.
7:50 p.m. update: Water Distribution Event Monday, January 2, 2023 at Noon. Due to the Boil Water Advisory in effect, the City of Saratoga Springs will have a water distribution event, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023 from noon until 2:00 or supply runs out (whichever is earlier). The distribution will be located in the Saratoga Springs High School parking lot, 1 Blue Streak Blvd.
Truck removed from lake in Warwick
The Warwick Fire Department was called Sunday afternoon to a car that went through the ice at Sheomet Lake.
Conn. cannabis shops to open soon, Mass. businesses brace for impact
SPRINGFIELD — Thomas Macre has visited recreational marijuana shops in Massachusetts. He has seen Connecticut plates in the parking lot and thought about the Connecticut money going into the till. Soon, as a co-owner of manager of Still River Wellness in Torrington, Connecticut, Macre will be in a position...
iBerkshires.com
State Fire Marshall: Space Heaters Need Space
BRIMFIELD—Brimfield Fire Chief Don Contois, State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey, and Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni said a fatal fire last week in Brimfield started accidentally with a space heater, prompting a reminder to use these appliances safely. "Space heaters need space," said Chief Contois. "If you’re using...
Shooting on Mill Valley Road in Hadley on Saturday
The Hadley Police Department and Fire Dispatch were called to Mill Valley Road on Saturday for a shooting.
Chimney fire causes $100K worth of damage to home on Blythewood Drive in Pittsfield
Around 4:23 a.m., a large log cabin-style home got caught on fire on 154 Blythewood Drive in Pittsfield.
iBerkshires.com
Letter: Comment to Dravis Article on 2022 Year in Williamstown
I just posted the following as a comment to Mr. Dravis' article on 2022 in Williamstown. Many in Williamstown rely on Mr. Dravis' reporting as their primary source of local news. With that influence comes responsibility. Below are some quotes from Mr. Dravis' article. They are assertions. If Mr. Dravis...
See all homes sold in Hampden County, Dec. 25 to Dec. 31
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Hampden County reported from Dec 25 to Dec 31. There were 89 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,519-square-foot home on Southwick Road in Westfield that sold for $282,000.
Happy New Year!!! $100K Winning Lottery Ticket Sold In Pittsfield
Did you ever receive(or give) lottery tickets for a Christmas(or any other holiday, really) gift? If you did, was it ever a BIG WINNER? I used to give scratch tickets as gifts all the time. Or at the very least, include them as stocking stuffers. But at some point, I...
Western Massachusetts restaurants that closed in 2022
Western Massachusetts saw several restaurants close this year as many struggled with the COVID-19 pandemic and the rise in costs for products.
WNYT
Boats back on Mohawk searching for Samantha Humphrey
Search crews were called to the Mohawk River Monday afternoon, in connection with the search for Samantha Humphrey. State police confirmed with NewsChannel 13 they were asked to search the area Monday at the request of Schenectady Police. NewsChannel 13 asked if this was a routine search, or something more,...
Comments / 1