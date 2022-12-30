Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Here's why Rory McIlroy is skipping the Sentry Tournament of Champions
One of the biggest headlines to come out of the golf world at the end of 2022 was that the PGA Tour was adding "elevated" events to the 2023 calendar. These events offer even bigger winnings in an attempt to deter members from leaving to join LIV Golf because of the money involved with the Saudi Arabia-funded breakaway league.
GolfWRX
Joaquin Niemann ‘doing everything possible’ to convince PGA Tour pro to join LIV
After a couple of week’ nap, golf is back and, as expected, LIV makes some news once again. Towards the end of 2022, LIV CEO Greg Norman released plans for a bigger and more lucrative schedule whilst confirming that the organization was seeking further “liberated” top 10 and top 20 ranked players to join the likes of major winners Cam Smith, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau and pals for the 14-event bonanza.
Golf.com
These are the latest Callaway and TaylorMade clubs to appear on the USGA conforming list
With a new year, and the first PGA Tour event of 2023 about to kick off, it also means new clubs are on the horizon. Thanks to the governing bodies, including the USGA and the R&A, any club that is to go into play needs to be on the conforming list. That means we get a sneak peek before they end up in players’ bags.
Golf.com
Tour Confidential: How will LIV and the PGA Tour look in 2023?
Check in every week for the unfiltered opinions of our writers and editors as they break down the hottest topics in the sport, and join the conversation by tweeting us @golf_com. This New Year’s edition, we look into our crystal balls to predict major winners, juicy storylines and how the rest of 2023 will play out.
Golf-Former Ryder Cup player Lane dies at 62
Jan 1 (Reuters) - Former Ryder Cup player and five-times European Tour winner Barry Lane has died at the age of 62, the DP World Tour said in a statement on Sunday. Lane made 693 starts on the European Tour, which is now known as the DP World Tour, and is fourth on the Tour's all-time appearance list.
Barry Lane, 5-time European Tour golf champion, dead at 62
Golfer Barry Lane, a five-time winner on the European Tour and a former Ryder Cup member, has died, the Legends Tour announced Sunday. He was 62. Lane, who won eight times on the Legends Tour, made 693 starts on the European Tour (now known as the DP World Tour), The Guardian reported.
Golf.com
2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions odds: Jon Rahm leads golf’s best as betting favorite
The 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions kicks off a new year on the PGA Tour, and according to the Tournament of Champions betting odds via BetMGM, a familiar face finds himself as the betting favorite. Here’s what you need to know. Tournament of Champions odds: This week’s favorites.
Golf.com
‘The essential existential question’: My crisis … after my first-ever golf lesson
‘Are you swinging in the mirror?” — my wife, upon seeing me, in fact, swinging in the mirror. There’s no way around this one, is there? Back was bent. Hips were turned. Shoulders were turned. Arms were flared out. Wrists were cocked. And there I was, frozen, staring back at the image behind me, and there my wife was, confused, looking at the oddity in front of her.
Golf Digest
Husband and wife start 2023 with pair of aces on same hole
Another year, another chance for a hole-in-one. Some of us have one, but most of us don’t. However, one couple bucked the odds and hit back-to-back aces to start the year off as strong as possible. The husband and wife duo, Steve and Keiko, were playing nine holes at...
Golf.com
The courses our staff can’t wait to play in 2023
New year, new golf goals. Here at GOLF.com, we’re just as excited as you are to get out and go play. Below, 11 of our staffers share the course they’re most excited to tee it up on in 2023. ***. Jessica Marksbury, senior editor: I’m super excited to...
Sports World Reacts To The Masters' Embarrassing Mistake
Player invitations for The 2023 Masters tournament have been going out over the past couple of weeks, with several prominent players - including some LIV Golf stars - showing off their invites on social media. But one notable player has been anxiously awaiting for his invitation, checking his mailbox every...
Jim Nantz made big Commanders mistake during broadcast
Jim Nantz had a major fumble during Sunday’s coverage of the Green Bay Packers-Minnesota Vikings game. The longtime CBS play-by-play announcer Nantz was discussing the NFC playoff implications of the game with broadcast partner Tony Romo. Nantz noted that the Washington Commanders had lost earlier in the day (to the Cleveland Browns) … but mistakenly... The post Jim Nantz made big Commanders mistake during broadcast appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Golf.com
Lydia Ko punctuates her incredible year with a glamorous wedding in South Korea
After a year in which Lydia Ko added three LPGA Tour victories to her resume, bringing her career total to 19, she now has a new title to enjoy in 2023: newlywed. Ko married fiance Jun Chung at Myeongdong Cathedral in Seoul, South Korea, on December 30th. Chung was by...
Look: The Masters Sent Tournament Invitation To Wrong Person
The Masters made a hilarious, but also sad screwup over this past weekend. The tournament, which is scheduled for April, sent out an invite to Scott Stallings, but it turned out to be the wrong one. The actual Scott Stallings on the PGA Tour was notified about this via a DM on Twitter from the other Stallings saying he got a FedEx package with the invite.
Al Besselink, who won the first Tournament of Champions in 1953, might be the most interesting golfer you've never heard of
The Sentry Tournament of Champions, the first PGA Tour event of 2023, celebrates its 25th season at Kapalua this week. The tournament dates back to 1953, however, when it was first played in Las Vegas. It was held at the Desert Inn and the field consisted of 20 golfers, all winners from the previous year.
thegolfnewsnet.com
How the Titleist AVX golf ball got its name and why it’s called that
The Titleist AVX is one of the newer golf balls in the Titleist lineup. The solid-core ball is a ball all to itself, separate from the Titleist AVX and AVXx, with engineers designing the ball to fly lower than the higher-launching flagship balls. Most golfers that play a Titleist AVX...
Golf.com
10 game-improvement New Year’s resolutions for every golfer in 2023
Welcome to Play Smart, a regular GOLF.com game-improvement column that will help you play smarter, better golf. A new year is upon us, and that means it’s time to make some resolutions. These aspirations typically come in the form of self improvement, but here at GOLF.com, we’ve got a better idea for 2023 — resolutions for game improvement.
Golf.com
Want to add some serious power off the tee? Try this
You slice. You lack power. It’s tough to score with this double whammy of limitations. I can take a good guess at what’s happening: You’re opening your body at setup. Worse yet, you’re doing it without knowing. It’s a natural tendency because of the fact that you play the ball forward in your stance and tee the ball up. So there’s a positive: Your short, slice-y drives aren’t really your fault!
Golf.com
Gimme That: This nifty golf towel doubles as a practice tool
If you’re the type that loves to kill two birds with one stone, you’ll love this innovative golf towel. The two-sided design functions like a normal golf towel for club and ball cleaning, but flip it over and a world of instructional possibilities awaits. Use the dotted line...
Comments / 0