Iberville Parish, LA

Deputies swarm park after reported shooting near Central

BATON ROUGE - One person is in critical condition after a shooting at a park near the Baton Rouge-Central city limits Tuesday afternoon. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the shooting was reported around 3:30 p.m. on Sugarland Drive. Photos showed a large law enforcement response at Sugarland Park, which is adjoined to the neighborhood.
Person shot at Baton Rouge apartment building Monday

BATON ROUGE - A person was taken to a hospital Monday after reports of gunfire at a Baton Rouge apartment building. The shooting happened shortly before 2 p.m. on Toulon Drive, located off Mead Road in a neighborhood south of I-12. Sources said one person was taken to a hospital in stable condition.
After mechanical fire, Ascension officials say pumping station operated 'safely' over the weekend

SORRENTO - A major pumping station that caught fire during a storm last week safely went back into operation over the weekend. Officials said last week that a fire affected three of the seven pumps at the Marvin Braud Pumping Station on Friday. The fire — which happened during a brief but heavy rain event for the capital area — was caused by a mechanical failure, according to Parish President Clint Cointment.
Officials investigating multiple overnight fires across the Baton Rouge area

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Fire officials are looking into multiple separate fires that sprung up across the Baton Rouge area overnight. The first fire happened around 10:30 Saturday night at a home on Shelby Drive, off Florida Boulevard. Firefighters arrived on scene to find heavy smoke and fire coming from the back of the house.
Officials identify pedestrian struck and killed on I-10 East early New Year's Day

BATON ROUGE - Officials identified a person struck and killed on I-10 east early New Year's Day. Authorities said a pedestrian, later identified as 42-year-old Oscar Ruiz, was hit by a vehicle shortly before 5 a.m. on I-10 eastbound near the Perkins Road exit. Ruiz's vehicle was reportedly disabled on the Interstate, and DOTD was able to help him move it into the shoulder.
I-10 East shut down in Lafayette after 18-wheeler damages overpass

LAFAYETTE - I-10 East is closed off in Lafayette after a trucker hit the underside of a bridge Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened at the I-10 overpass on Evangeline Thruway. Pictures shared by the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development showed the wreck left part of the bridge's frame exposed.
Zachary pharmacies close; federal probe found 'reckless' dispensing of drugs

ZACHARY - Two Zachary pharmacies closed their doors permanently this week, ending a presence in that city that dates to 1968. A social media post by Medical Pharmacy, Inc. – on Christmas Eve – directed customers to Central Pharmacy, on Sullivan road in Baton Rouge, where their prescriptions would be transferred following the early 2023 shut-down.
Boil advisory issued for portion of Iberville Parish

PLAQUEMINE - City officials issued a boil advisory for a part of Iberville Parish on Tuesday morning. A boil alert advisory has been issued for residents located within Iberville Parish Intracoastal Water System WEST located in Plaquemine, LA. The boil advisory will be lifted sometime this week when LA Dept. of Health and Hospitals testing indicates no contamination in the water supply.
Tornado Watch issued for the Baton Rouge area

There is a 3/5 Enhanced Risk for severe weather on Tuesday. The primary threats will be damaging wind gusts and tornadoes. Keep in mind, these risks DO NOT imply that all areas will experience severe weather, but everyone located in the risk area should be prepared for that possibility. The...
Baton Rouge hospitals welcome the first babies born in 2023

BATON ROUGE - Hospitals around the capital area are celebrating the first babies delivered in the new year. Woman's Hospital welcomed the first baby of 2023, Autumn just 16 minutes into the year. Autumn Sanford, the daughter of Latrinda Sanford, was born at just 12:16 a.m. on Jan. 1, two weeks ahead of her anticipated due date.
Quiet finish to the workweek

Beyond showers and thunderstorms with the latest cold front, much quieter weather is expected for the rest of the week. The next chance for rain will come later in the weekend. Tonight & Tomorrow: Though the threat for severe weather has passed, a few showers and thunderstorms may linger into...
