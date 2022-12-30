Read full article on original website
'Stop the damn pursuit,' DA says after high-speed chase left innocent girls dead
BRUSLY - A capital area prosecutor released a statement Tuesday lambasting a now-arrested police for his role in a pursuit that left two teenagers dead and a third in critical condition. District Attorney Tony Clayton released a formal statement Tuesday, two days after David Cauthron was booked into jail on...
Car burglars started shooting after homeowners confronted them in Prairieville neighborhood
PRAIRIEVILLE - A woman was grazed by a bullet when two car thieves shot at her home after stealing a vehicle during the latest car theft in a string of burglaries in a Prairieville neighborhood. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, two men stole a car in along Oakland...
Hundreds gather at Brusly High School to pay respect to teens killed after a police officer crashed into their car
BRUSLY- The Brusly community is heartbroken. Monday night, a candle light vigil was held at the high school where cheerleaders Caroline Gill and Maggie Dunn attended. The emotions were high, many crying as they remembered the teens. The two girls were tragically killed in a car wreck after an Addis...
Deputies swarm park after reported shooting near Central
BATON ROUGE - One person is in critical condition after a shooting at a park near the Baton Rouge-Central city limits Tuesday afternoon. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the shooting was reported around 3:30 p.m. on Sugarland Drive. Photos showed a large law enforcement response at Sugarland Park, which is adjoined to the neighborhood.
Expert says officer arrested in deadly crash did not follow state, federal pursuit policies
BATON ROUGE - A law enforcement expert with decades of experience — who also helped write pursuit policies for some local law enforcement agencies — says the Addis police officer who killed two teen girls in West Baton Rouge violated state and national pursuit protocols. Scott Courrege said...
Man arrested for fatal shooting on Edwin Street nearly month after victim's death
BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested in connection with a fatal shooting nearly a month after the victim's death. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 37-year-old Deandre Duncan was found shot to death on Edwin Street, off Veterans Memorial Boulevard, around 5:50 p.m. Dec. 10. Nearly four weeks...
Police officer arrested for negligent homicide after high-speed pursuit left innocent teens dead
BRUSLY - An Addis police officer is facing criminal charges after striking and killing two teenage girls during a high-speed chase of a suspect Saturday, according to District Attorney Tony Clayton. Officials told WBRZ that officer David Cauthron, 42, was arrested and booked Sunday night on two counts of negligent...
Police give update on two people hurt in separate shootings across Baton Rouge Monday afternoon
BATON ROUGE - Two people were hurt in separate shootings across Baton Rouge on Monday afternoon. The Baton Rouge Police Department said one of the shootings took place along Jim Taylor Drive in the Tigerland apartments area and stemmed from an armed robbery and an attempted murder. The victim, a...
Person shot at Baton Rouge apartment building Monday
BATON ROUGE - A person was taken to a hospital Monday after reports of gunfire at a Baton Rouge apartment building. The shooting happened shortly before 2 p.m. on Toulon Drive, located off Mead Road in a neighborhood south of I-12. Sources said one person was taken to a hospital in stable condition.
Brusly community mourns high school cheerleaders killed in New Year's Eve police chase
BRUSLY - The Brusly community is mourning the death of two local high school students killed in Saturday's high-speed police chase. The victims, 17-year-old Maggie Dunn and 16-year-old Caroline Gill, were both cheerleaders at Brusly High. The school's cheerleading team released a statement on Facebook regarding their tragic deaths:. "As...
After mechanical fire, Ascension officials say pumping station operated 'safely' over the weekend
SORRENTO - A major pumping station that caught fire during a storm last week safely went back into operation over the weekend. Officials said last week that a fire affected three of the seven pumps at the Marvin Braud Pumping Station on Friday. The fire — which happened during a brief but heavy rain event for the capital area — was caused by a mechanical failure, according to Parish President Clint Cointment.
Officials investigating multiple overnight fires across the Baton Rouge area
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Fire officials are looking into multiple separate fires that sprung up across the Baton Rouge area overnight. The first fire happened around 10:30 Saturday night at a home on Shelby Drive, off Florida Boulevard. Firefighters arrived on scene to find heavy smoke and fire coming from the back of the house.
Officials identify pedestrian struck and killed on I-10 East early New Year's Day
BATON ROUGE - Officials identified a person struck and killed on I-10 east early New Year's Day. Authorities said a pedestrian, later identified as 42-year-old Oscar Ruiz, was hit by a vehicle shortly before 5 a.m. on I-10 eastbound near the Perkins Road exit. Ruiz's vehicle was reportedly disabled on the Interstate, and DOTD was able to help him move it into the shoulder.
I-10 East shut down in Lafayette after 18-wheeler damages overpass
LAFAYETTE - I-10 East is closed off in Lafayette after a trucker hit the underside of a bridge Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened at the I-10 overpass on Evangeline Thruway. Pictures shared by the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development showed the wreck left part of the bridge's frame exposed.
Zachary pharmacies close; federal probe found 'reckless' dispensing of drugs
ZACHARY - Two Zachary pharmacies closed their doors permanently this week, ending a presence in that city that dates to 1968. A social media post by Medical Pharmacy, Inc. – on Christmas Eve – directed customers to Central Pharmacy, on Sullivan road in Baton Rouge, where their prescriptions would be transferred following the early 2023 shut-down.
Boil advisory issued for portion of Iberville Parish
PLAQUEMINE - City officials issued a boil advisory for a part of Iberville Parish on Tuesday morning. A boil alert advisory has been issued for residents located within Iberville Parish Intracoastal Water System WEST located in Plaquemine, LA. The boil advisory will be lifted sometime this week when LA Dept. of Health and Hospitals testing indicates no contamination in the water supply.
Livingston Parish family raising awareness for heart condition in athletes
DENHAM SPRINGS - Parents Dale and Michelle Temple have spent the past year raising awareness to sudden cardiac arrest, a heart condition that killed their son. “He volunteered at our church, he was on our cooking team, he was on our disaster relief team. He was on the homeless ministry,” Michelle said.
Tornado Watch issued for the Baton Rouge area
There is a 3/5 Enhanced Risk for severe weather on Tuesday. The primary threats will be damaging wind gusts and tornadoes. Keep in mind, these risks DO NOT imply that all areas will experience severe weather, but everyone located in the risk area should be prepared for that possibility. The...
Baton Rouge hospitals welcome the first babies born in 2023
BATON ROUGE - Hospitals around the capital area are celebrating the first babies delivered in the new year. Woman's Hospital welcomed the first baby of 2023, Autumn just 16 minutes into the year. Autumn Sanford, the daughter of Latrinda Sanford, was born at just 12:16 a.m. on Jan. 1, two weeks ahead of her anticipated due date.
Quiet finish to the workweek
Beyond showers and thunderstorms with the latest cold front, much quieter weather is expected for the rest of the week. The next chance for rain will come later in the weekend. Tonight & Tomorrow: Though the threat for severe weather has passed, a few showers and thunderstorms may linger into...
