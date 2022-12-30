SORRENTO - A major pumping station that caught fire during a storm last week safely went back into operation over the weekend. Officials said last week that a fire affected three of the seven pumps at the Marvin Braud Pumping Station on Friday. The fire — which happened during a brief but heavy rain event for the capital area — was caused by a mechanical failure, according to Parish President Clint Cointment.

SORRENTO, LA ・ 7 HOURS AGO