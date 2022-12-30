(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is sharply lower on Tuesday after opening in the green on the first trading day of the year, giving up the gains in the previous session, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 falling below the 7,000 mark, despite the broadly positive cues from global markets overnight, as trader reacted to data that showed the lowest growth in factory activity since May 2020, with new orders slipping for the first time in 15 months.

4 HOURS AGO