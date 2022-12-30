ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chandler, AZ

fox10phoenix.com

Suspect with scissors killed by police in south Phoenix, department says

PHOENIX - A suspect with scissors who police say lunged at them died following an officer-involved shooting on Jan. 3 in south Phoenix. Phoenix Police say the shooting happened near 35th Avenue and Broadway Road after police were called to investigate a home burglary. During the investigation, officers say they...
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Husband and wife arrested after police connect them to death of 31-year-old

MESA, Ariz. — A husband and wife have been arrested in connection to a December homicide in Mesa, according to officials with the Mesa Police Department. In a news release, police said Heath Daniel, 33, and Vanessa Daniel, 37, are facing charges following the shooting of 31-year-old Jose Olvera Ramirez. The man's body was found in the roadway on 8th Avenue on Dec. 28.
MESA, AZ
ABC 15 News

Mesa husband and wife arrested on homicide charges

MESA, AZ — Mesa police say a man and woman were arrested in connection to a late December shooting following an investigation. Officials say 31-year-old Jose Olvera Ramirez was found dead in a roadway near 8th Avenue and Country Club Road. No shell casings were found near Ramirez's body,...
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Family of 19-year-old killed in Phoenix says they didn't know suspect

Downed power poles left hundreds without power and multiple highways are closed as a winter storm continues to hit northern Arizona. Bills' safety Damar Hamlin in critical condition after collapsing on field. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Sources say Hamlin has been intubated and is listed in critical condition at...
PHOENIX, AZ
onscene.tv

One Detained By SWAT Following Possible Shooting Investigation | Phoenix

INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 12-28-2022 | 12:00 AM LOCATION: Central Avenue & Bell Road CITY: Phoenix DETAILS: Phoenix Police and Special Assignments Units responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment complex located near Central Avenue and Bell Road around Midnight. Officers located the apartment unit and extracted 3 people. One person was transported by Phoenix Fire for minor injuries but was not shot. Officers and SWAT remained on scene searching for 1 outstanding involved individual. A short time later officers located a male of interest on Center Avenue and surrounded the man with guns drawn. Officers quickly detained the man and began working to check him for injuries. Firefighters eventually transported the detained male to a local hospital as a precaution. There has been no confirmation that anyone has been shot at this time. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Phoenix woman kidnapped and stabbed to death by her boyfriend, police say

PHOENIX - A woman who police say was kidnaped by her boyfriend was found dead after he stabbed her in Phoenix, the police department said. At around 10:06 p.m. near Indian School Road and 101st Avenue on Friday, Dec. 30, officers responded to reports of someone who was stabbed. That's where officers found the unidentified victim who died at the scene and arrested her boyfriend, 37-year-old Bobby Montano.
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Mesa parents sue Snapchat over son’s fatal OD

Zach Plunk, 17, died of a fentanyl overdose outside his family’s house in Mesa in August 2020. His final moments were caught on his parents’ doorbell camera, which recorded the football player leaving the house at 3 a.m. to buy a pill from a dealer, then sitting down on the curb outside the house.
MESA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

NYE celebrations in Phoenix underway, but so are DUI patrols

Because it's New Year's Eve, authorities will be out in full force to catch drivers who should not be on the roads. "We don’t really have a normal when it comes to policing. We are always prepared for any increase, especially on holiday weekends. So we do have our DUI squad out patrolling especially with the increase of alcohol consumption throughout the weekend," said Tempe Police officer Byron Thomas.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Woman nearly 3 times over DUI limit involved in deadly crash in Surprise, police say

SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — An alleged DUI driver is accused of causing a crash that killed a man on New Year’s Day. Just before 2 a.m., Surprise police were called to a crash involving three cars near Bell Road and Parkview Place. Investigators say 29-year-old Chalsey Brown was driving when she apparently rear-ended another vehicle. The driver of the other car, 57-year-old Daniel Duran, lost control and swerved toward a median, police said. He then hit a palm tree and died at the scene.
SURPRISE, AZ
AZFamily

Suspected DUI driver went wrong way, caused deadly crash in Scottsdale, police say

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A driver under the influence is responsible for a reported wrong-way crash that left one woman dead in Scottsdale on Friday, police said. It happened near Hayden and Cactus roads around 7 p.m. Joshua Grabek, 48, was driving and reportedly went into oncoming traffic and slammed into another car with a 58-year-old woman, her 60-year-old husband, and their rideshare driver, 56-year-old Girard Grassi Jr., inside. Police say the couple was on their way to a friend’s house for a get-together.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ

