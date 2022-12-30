Read full article on original website
fox10phoenix.com
Suspect with scissors killed by police in south Phoenix, department says
PHOENIX - A suspect with scissors who police say lunged at them died following an officer-involved shooting on Jan. 3 in south Phoenix. Phoenix Police say the shooting happened near 35th Avenue and Broadway Road after police were called to investigate a home burglary. During the investigation, officers say they...
fox10phoenix.com
Woman shot in drive-thru of west Phoenix Whataburger by ex-boyfriend, police say
PHOENIX - Police are searching for a suspect after they say a woman was shot by her ex-boyfriend while in the drive-thru at a Whataburger restaurant in Phoenix on Jan. 3. The victim was inside her car near 75th Avenue and McDowell Road around 10:30 a.m. when the suspect shot her in the hip. She's expected to be OK.
Husband and wife arrested after police connect them to death of 31-year-old
MESA, Ariz. — A husband and wife have been arrested in connection to a December homicide in Mesa, according to officials with the Mesa Police Department. In a news release, police said Heath Daniel, 33, and Vanessa Daniel, 37, are facing charges following the shooting of 31-year-old Jose Olvera Ramirez. The man's body was found in the roadway on 8th Avenue on Dec. 28.
fox10phoenix.com
Suspect in Phoenix party shooting that injured 9 still not found
Neighbors say Auto Pilots clothing store is where the shooting happened and that dozens were at the party when gunfire erupted. “About 15 to 20 gunshots, sounded like at least two different firearms,” says nearby business owner Chris Gallo.
ABC 15 News
Mesa husband and wife arrested on homicide charges
MESA, AZ — Mesa police say a man and woman were arrested in connection to a late December shooting following an investigation. Officials say 31-year-old Jose Olvera Ramirez was found dead in a roadway near 8th Avenue and Country Club Road. No shell casings were found near Ramirez's body,...
AZFamily
Family of 19-year-old killed in Phoenix says they didn't know suspect
Downed power poles left hundreds without power and multiple highways are closed as a winter storm continues to hit northern Arizona. Bills' safety Damar Hamlin in critical condition after collapsing on field. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Sources say Hamlin has been intubated and is listed in critical condition at...
AZFamily
Queen Creek couple arrested in connection to deadly shooting in Mesa, police say
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Queen Creek couple was arrested in connection with the death of a man in Mesa last week, police say. On Dec. 30, police arrested 33-year-old Heath Daniel and his wife, Vanessa, 37, for the murder of Jose Ramirez, 31, who was found shot to death.
onscene.tv
One Detained By SWAT Following Possible Shooting Investigation | Phoenix
INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 12-28-2022 | 12:00 AM LOCATION: Central Avenue & Bell Road CITY: Phoenix DETAILS: Phoenix Police and Special Assignments Units responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment complex located near Central Avenue and Bell Road around Midnight. Officers located the apartment unit and extracted 3 people. One person was transported by Phoenix Fire for minor injuries but was not shot. Officers and SWAT remained on scene searching for 1 outstanding involved individual. A short time later officers located a male of interest on Center Avenue and surrounded the man with guns drawn. Officers quickly detained the man and began working to check him for injuries. Firefighters eventually transported the detained male to a local hospital as a precaution. There has been no confirmation that anyone has been shot at this time. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix woman kidnapped and stabbed to death by her boyfriend, police say
PHOENIX - A woman who police say was kidnaped by her boyfriend was found dead after he stabbed her in Phoenix, the police department said. At around 10:06 p.m. near Indian School Road and 101st Avenue on Friday, Dec. 30, officers responded to reports of someone who was stabbed. That's where officers found the unidentified victim who died at the scene and arrested her boyfriend, 37-year-old Bobby Montano.
East Valley Tribune
Mesa parents sue Snapchat over son’s fatal OD
Zach Plunk, 17, died of a fentanyl overdose outside his family’s house in Mesa in August 2020. His final moments were caught on his parents’ doorbell camera, which recorded the football player leaving the house at 3 a.m. to buy a pill from a dealer, then sitting down on the curb outside the house.
fox10phoenix.com
NYE celebrations in Phoenix underway, but so are DUI patrols
Because it's New Year's Eve, authorities will be out in full force to catch drivers who should not be on the roads. "We don’t really have a normal when it comes to policing. We are always prepared for any increase, especially on holiday weekends. So we do have our DUI squad out patrolling especially with the increase of alcohol consumption throughout the weekend," said Tempe Police officer Byron Thomas.
AZFamily
Woman nearly 3 times over DUI limit involved in deadly crash in Surprise, police say
SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — An alleged DUI driver is accused of causing a crash that killed a man on New Year’s Day. Just before 2 a.m., Surprise police were called to a crash involving three cars near Bell Road and Parkview Place. Investigators say 29-year-old Chalsey Brown was driving when she apparently rear-ended another vehicle. The driver of the other car, 57-year-old Daniel Duran, lost control and swerved toward a median, police said. He then hit a palm tree and died at the scene.
fox10phoenix.com
Illegal NYE fireworks in Phoenix left neighbors upset, scared animals and dirtied the air
PHOENIX - You may have seen them, and most likely heard them. Fireworks, all across the Valley, were set off to ring in the New Year. Some are legal in Arizona, but others are not, like the ones that shoot into the air. However, that didn't stop many people from setting them off anyway.
ABC 15 News
Man dead, woman arrested after allegedly causing two crashes in Surprise
SURPRISE, AZ — A woman has been arrested after allegedly causing two crashes, killing one person, early Sunday morning in Surprise. Just before 2 a.m., police were called to the area of Bell and Reems roads for a multi-vehicle crash. An investigation revealed that a 29-year-old woman struck her...
Woman dead, boyfriend arrested in stabbing near 99th Avenue and Indian School
Detectives are investigating a deadly stabbing that occurred in west Phoenix late Friday night. The incident occurred shortly before 10 p.m.
AZFamily
Suspected DUI driver went wrong way, caused deadly crash in Scottsdale, police say
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A driver under the influence is responsible for a reported wrong-way crash that left one woman dead in Scottsdale on Friday, police said. It happened near Hayden and Cactus roads around 7 p.m. Joshua Grabek, 48, was driving and reportedly went into oncoming traffic and slammed into another car with a 58-year-old woman, her 60-year-old husband, and their rideshare driver, 56-year-old Girard Grassi Jr., inside. Police say the couple was on their way to a friend’s house for a get-together.
fox10phoenix.com
$400K worth of meth found during Phoenix traffic stop; suspect arrested
PHOENIX - Mesa Police say a suspect was arrested after a traffic stop in led to the discovery of 200 pounds of methamphetamine. According to police, the incident happened just before 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 21 near the Loop 202 and 40th Street in Phoenix. The suspect, 36-year-old Eric Leon,...
fox10phoenix.com
Man killed, another injured after being shot in Phoenix while driving on I-10
PHOENIX - A man was killed and another was badly hurt after being shot while driving on I-10 in Phoenix, the police department said on New Year's Day. Officers responded to reports of a shooting around 2:30 a.m. near I-10 and University Drive. When they got there, they found two men who had been shot.
‘Everything is trashed, it’s ruined’: Ahwatukee family loses everything in house fire
PHOENIX — Four days after celebrating Christmas, an Ahwatukee family lost everything they owned in a house fire. The flames broke out one hour after Joel Smith left for work on Dec. 29, near the Warner Elliot Loop and Equestrian Trail. “It’s a total loss they said,” Smith said...
Remains of kidnapped Arizona teen found in rural Maricopa County
17-year-old Jesse Camacho was kidnapped from his home in Phoenix by two armed suspects carrying long guns.
