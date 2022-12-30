INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 12-28-2022 | 12:00 AM LOCATION: Central Avenue & Bell Road CITY: Phoenix DETAILS: Phoenix Police and Special Assignments Units responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment complex located near Central Avenue and Bell Road around Midnight. Officers located the apartment unit and extracted 3 people. One person was transported by Phoenix Fire for minor injuries but was not shot. Officers and SWAT remained on scene searching for 1 outstanding involved individual. A short time later officers located a male of interest on Center Avenue and surrounded the man with guns drawn. Officers quickly detained the man and began working to check him for injuries. Firefighters eventually transported the detained male to a local hospital as a precaution. There has been no confirmation that anyone has been shot at this time. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO