Fourth-largest Mega Millions Jackpot drawing Friday

Friday night’s Mega Millions Jackpot is up to $685 million or $347.8 million in cash.

If someone hits the jackpot, it will be the fourth-largest prize in the game’s history.

If you plan on try for the huge prize the Pennsylvania Lottery is making sure you play before it’s too late.

“If you’re planning to play, remember that Mega Millions ticket sales in Pennsylvania end at 9:59 p.m. on drawing nights,” said Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director Drew Svitko. “We’re also reminding our players to play responsibly and that it only takes one ticket to win big.”

The Mega Millions was last hit on October 14, 2022 when a jackpot worth $502 was split between a winner in Florida and another in California.

As of Friday in Pennsylvania, tickets were being sold at rate of $3,000 each minute with 1,300 tickets being sold a minute.

If no one wins Friday’s drawing, the first drawing of the year will have an estimated jackpot of $785 or $395 cash.

The current Mega Millions record is $1.537 billion. That was sold in South Carolina in October 2018. The last time a Mega Millions jackpot was won by someone in Pennsylvania was in May 2021.