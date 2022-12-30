Read full article on original website
Related
921news.com
FBI Announces Arrest of Escaped Federal Fugitive
KANSAS CITY, MO. – FBI Kansas City Special Agent in Charge Charles Dayoub. announced the arrest of Trevor Scott Sparks today. At approximately 11:15 a.m. on December 30, 2022, Sparks was taken into custody. without incident at the 400 block of Olive St. in Kansas City, MO. Sparks, 33,...
KTLO
Mother, associate of federal fugitive charged with aiding escape from Cass County Jail
The mother and an associate of former fugitive Trevor Sparks of Kansas City, Mo., who was apprehended Friday, have been charged in federal court with assisting in his escape from the Cass County Jail earlier this month. Dawn Branstietter, 54, of Blue Springs, Mo., the mother of Sparks, and Nicholas...
KMBC.com
Mother and an associate of captured Cass County escapee charged for aiding his escape
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The mother and an associate of Trevor Sparks have been charged with assisting his escape from the Cass County Jail. Sparks was apprehended Friday, several weeks after he escaped earlier in December. Dawn Branstietter, 54, of Blue Springs, Missouri, the mother of Sparks, and Nicholas...
wpsdlocal6.com
Grandmother describes helping woman who escaped being held captive in Missouri
CLAY COUNTY, Missouri (KCTV) — Nearly three months after an extensive investigation began into a rape and kidnapping, Rose Crowley is speaking about the morning she helped a woman on her granddaughter’s front porch. Crowley said the first sound that caught her attention was the sound of someone...
Mother of Cass County escapee charged in federal court
The mother of a Kansas City fugitive who was caught last week has been charged with helping her son escape from jail.
Sedalia Woman Arrested on $10,000 Taney County Warrant
On Friday night, Sedalia Police conducted a warrant check in the 100 block of East 31st. Contact was made and the warrant was confirmed. 65-year-old Robin E. Bell was arrested on a Taney County warrant which carried a $10,000 cash-only bond. The warrant stems from 2013 on an original charge...
Suspect in Miami County shooting found dead in Grandview
A man believed to have shot a woman and left her to die in a Miami County ditch was found dead Wednesday in a Grandview residence from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
northwestmoinfo.com
Amazonia Man Arrested on Outstanding Warrant Early Monday Morning in Buchanan County
A man from Amazonia was arrested Monday in Buchanan County. At 1 A.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that they arrested 31-year-old Jerry W. Swinney III on an outstanding Buchanan County Sherriff’s Office misdemeanor warrant originally for driving while revoked/suspended. Swinney III was also cited for failure to...
kttn.com
Woman from Polo arrested in Trenton on drug-related charges
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the Trenton Police Department arrested a Polo woman on January 1st on drug-related charges. Twenty-seven-year-old Katie Lynn Corum has been charged with felonies of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia involving amphetamine or methamphetamine. Her bond was set at...
Kansas City, Kansas, police investigating death of Wyandotte County deputy
The death of a Wyandotte County Sheriff's Office deputy is under investigation, the department announced on Monday.
KCTV 5
KCPD considers drug policy change amid dispatcher shortage
Mother of Cass County Jail escapee charged with assisting in escape
The mother of Trevor Sparks, who escaped from Cass County Jail earlier this month, faces charges for helping her son.
KMBC.com
New law makes it illegal for homeless people to sleep on state owned land in Missouri
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For the homeless community, finding a place to sleep just got a little harder. A new law in Missouri took effect in the New Year, making it illegal for homeless people to sleep on state land. It makes it a Class C misdemeanor to sleep...
Woman found with critical gunshot wound Monday in Miami County, Kansas
Miami County Sheriff's deputies found a woman in a ditch New Year's day with life-threatening gunshot wounds.
KCTV 5
No injuries following disturbance at Winnwood Skate Center
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- No one was injured following a large fight outside of the Winnwood Skate Center in Kansas City. Kansas City police, Clay County Sheriff’s deputies and the Missouri Highway Patrol cleared the large fight, which was reported at around 10 p.m. on Saturday evening. A...
WIBW
Baldwin City man arrested following attempted capital murder
BALDWIN CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Baldwin City man is behind bars for what police have dubbed an attempted capital murder following two separate shootings outside a local restaurant and library. Just after 7:10 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, the Baldwin City Police Department says that officials were called to...
KYTV
Police fatally shoot man in Kansas City suburb
OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — Police in Kansas shot and killed a man who approached them with an “edged weapon” after a New Year’s Eve disturbance, police said. Officers were called to a disturbance Saturday night at a home in the Kansas City suburb of Olathe, Sgt. Joel Yeldell said in a news release.
KCTV 5
Mother outraged following New Year’s Day shooting in Westport
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two people were shot early Sunday morning near Westport Road and Mill Street. KCTV5 learned of the shooting when the mother of one of the victims called the newsroom. Police then confirmed that not only was her daughter shot there, but a man was also shot by the same spray of gunfire. Police described the man’s injuries as life-threatening.
kchi.com
Deputies Book Three Into Jail
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department booked three detainees at the Caldwell County Detention Center Friday. They include:. 20-year-old John Marvin Goodwin for alleged possession of a controlled substance. His bond is set at $10,000. 25-year-old Jacob Michael McGary on a Probation Violation for Burglary. He is held with no...
Independence police investigating New Year’s Day fatal shooting
Police in Independence, Missouri, are investigating a fatal New Year’s Day shooting at the Short Stop gas station.
