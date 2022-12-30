ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cass County, MO

921news.com

FBI Announces Arrest of Escaped Federal Fugitive

KANSAS CITY, MO. – FBI Kansas City Special Agent in Charge Charles Dayoub. announced the arrest of Trevor Scott Sparks today. At approximately 11:15 a.m. on December 30, 2022, Sparks was taken into custody. without incident at the 400 block of Olive St. in Kansas City, MO. Sparks, 33,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
kttn.com

Woman from Polo arrested in Trenton on drug-related charges

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the Trenton Police Department arrested a Polo woman on January 1st on drug-related charges. Twenty-seven-year-old Katie Lynn Corum has been charged with felonies of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia involving amphetamine or methamphetamine. Her bond was set at...
TRENTON, MO
KCTV 5

KCPD considers drug policy change amid dispatcher shortage

Grandmother describes helping woman who escaped being held captive in Excelsior Springs. Nearly three months after an extensive investigation began into a rape and kidnapping, Rose Crowley is speaking about the morning she helped a woman on her granddaughter’s front porch. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. “And people act...
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, MO
KCTV 5

No injuries following disturbance at Winnwood Skate Center

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- No one was injured following a large fight outside of the Winnwood Skate Center in Kansas City. Kansas City police, Clay County Sheriff’s deputies and the Missouri Highway Patrol cleared the large fight, which was reported at around 10 p.m. on Saturday evening. A...
KANSAS CITY, MO
WIBW

Baldwin City man arrested following attempted capital murder

BALDWIN CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Baldwin City man is behind bars for what police have dubbed an attempted capital murder following two separate shootings outside a local restaurant and library. Just after 7:10 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, the Baldwin City Police Department says that officials were called to...
BALDWIN CITY, KS
KYTV

Police fatally shoot man in Kansas City suburb

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — Police in Kansas shot and killed a man who approached them with an “edged weapon” after a New Year’s Eve disturbance, police said. Officers were called to a disturbance Saturday night at a home in the Kansas City suburb of Olathe, Sgt. Joel Yeldell said in a news release.
OLATHE, KS
KCTV 5

Mother outraged following New Year’s Day shooting in Westport

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two people were shot early Sunday morning near Westport Road and Mill Street. KCTV5 learned of the shooting when the mother of one of the victims called the newsroom. Police then confirmed that not only was her daughter shot there, but a man was also shot by the same spray of gunfire. Police described the man’s injuries as life-threatening.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kchi.com

Deputies Book Three Into Jail

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department booked three detainees at the Caldwell County Detention Center Friday. They include:. 20-year-old John Marvin Goodwin for alleged possession of a controlled substance. His bond is set at $10,000. 25-year-old Jacob Michael McGary on a Probation Violation for Burglary. He is held with no...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO

