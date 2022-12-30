ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Del Taco to Open Second Bradenton Outpost in 2023

By Drew Pittock
 4 days ago
Del Taco, the California-based quick-service Mexican restaurant, is currently in the early days of construction on a new outpost located at 5425 14 St W in Bradenton and should open sometime next year according to a restaurant spokesperson.

“The initial Del Taco – opened on W Manatee Rd in Bradenton – has been very well received by the community and reviews and business have been good, creating roughly 50 jobs,” the spokesperson tells What Now Tampa . “Del works with local organizations to give back to the community and we are proud to be in Bradenton.”

Both the W Manatee Rd location and the forthcoming 14 St W outpost are being developed in conjunction with local developer Casto Net Lease, “a high-quality local developer who has been a great asset to Del as we expand,” says the spokesperson.

Founded in 1964 in the southeastern California city of Yermo by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson, Del Taco has since grown to nearly 600 restaurants as of 2018, placing it in America’s Top 50 Fast Food Chains, according to QSR Magazine ’s 2019 analysis .

That success is largely down to Del Taco’s reliable menu of traditional favorites including quesadillas, tortas, burritos, tacos, and tamales, as well as its more Tex-Mex-inspired fare like hamburgers and crinkle-cut fries.

“As with all Del Tacos, everything we sell is made fresh on location daily,” says the spokesperson. “We even make our salsa and guacamole fresh daily. That commitment takes more work but it delivers a product much fresher and flavorful than our competition.”



