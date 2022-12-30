First Day Hikes: Minnesota DNR encourages people to get outdoors on New Year's Day

The Minnesota DNR is encouraging folks to get out on New Year's Day for a "First Day Hike" at one of 11 state parks.

“Some of them are hikes, some of them are snow shoeing events,” explains park spokesperson Sarah Berhow. “We have a winter mindfulness walk, and even a candlelight event. It’s a great way for people to start off the New Year, enjoy nature and get some fresh air.”

Berhow says state park visitors will still need to pay a $7 entrance fee, as well as other fees for things like cross country skis or snow shoes. Berhow says winter is a special time in the parks in Minnesota.

“Even if you go back to a favorite park you’ve been to a lot of times, it looks different,” says Berhow. “And it’s really beautiful in a different kind of way.”

First Day Hikes are part of a nationwide initiative led by America's State Parks to get people outdoors, with over 400 hikes scheduled this year in all 50 states. Kids and adults all across America will be participating in First Day Hikes, getting their hearts pumping and enjoying the beauty of a state park.

You can find a complete list of First Day Hike events on the DNR's website here.