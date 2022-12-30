ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, PA

Report hints at Eagles’ likely QB choice for Week 17

By Grey Papke
 4 days ago
Aug 18, 2020; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew II (15) looks on during training camp at Dream Finders Homes Practice Complex. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Eagles are not giving much away when it comes to their quarterback for Week 17, but some players may have sent a clear indication of where things are headed.

Starting quarterback Jalen Hurts, who is dealing with a shoulder injury, returned to practice this week, albeit on a limited basis, raising the possibility that he could start against the New Orleans Saints. Eagles players admitted to Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer, however, that backup Gardner Minshew has been taking the majority of snaps during practice, suggesting he is more likely to get the nod.

The Eagles can clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC with a victory and will have two chances to do it. With that in mind, there is not much sense in hurrying Hurts back, especially since there seem to be concerns about the nature of his injury.

Minshew threw for 355 yards against Dallas a week ago, with two touchdowns and two interceptions. One would figure he and the Eagles can handle the Saints and do what they need to do to clinch the top seed.

