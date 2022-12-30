NFL fines Allen Lazard for savage troll against Dolphins

Allen Lazard mocked several Miami Dolphins players on Sunday after he took them all out with one block, and the gesture wound up costing the Green Bay Packers wide receiver some money.

Lazard was fined $10,609 for violating the NFL’s taunting rules, according to Pro Football Talk .

Lazard made an awesome play late in the fourth quarter of his team’s 26-20 win over the Dolphins. Green Bay was leading 23-20 and had 1st-and-20 at the Miami 38 with 3:18 left. The Packers ran a toss right to Aaron Jones, who was able to pick up 18 yards. Jones ripped off such a big gain in large part because of a block from Lazard.

Lazard blocked safety Eric Rowe, who collided with teammates Elandon Roberts and Christian Wilkins, knocking down both players. When he realized he took out three players with one block, Lazard pointed out each of his victims and motioned like he was counting them. You can see the video here .

There was no flag for taunting on the play, but the NFL obviously felt there should have been. We are guessing the vast majority of fans will disagree. Someone should find a way to secretly pay that fine for Lazard.

