ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The US Sun

Inside crime-ridden estate where Andrew Tate’s mum lives while disgraced TikToker drives Ferraris & owns mansion

By Sarah Grealish
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago

ANDREW Tate has been living a life of luxury in mansions across the word while his mum is in a terraced house on a rough housing estate in Luton.

The controversial influencer regularly posts photos travelling on private planes and driving Ferraris - but his mother Eileen leads a very different life, The Sun can reveal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gOWjt_0jyvJadk00
The Luton estate where Andrew Tate’s mother Eileen lives Credit: sbna_fairleys
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y0bpw_0jyvJadk00
Tate regularly boasts of his wealth and supercars Credit: instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07qPWQ_0jyvJadk00
Tate lives in a luxurious mansion in Romania
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u7CLc_0jyvJadk00
Andrew with his brother Tristan, sister Janine and mother Eileen Credit: Facebook

Three council-owned, 15-story tower blocks dominate the area, although many of the surrounding houses are private and neatly-maintained.

She still resides in an end of terrace house on a council estate where she lived with Andrew and his two siblings in the late 1990s - after the family moved from Chicago.

When The Sun visited Julius Gardens on Luton’s Marsh Farm estate today there was no reply from the 1970s home.

Two dustbins were left outside and net curtains covered the windows. There was a Sky dish on the side wall and a hanging basket full of faded flowers was positioned on the front door.

The Marsh Farm Estate, in north Luton, was built in the 1970s with a mixture of flats and houses for people moving out of London.

Three council-owned, 15-story tower blocks dominate the area, although many of the surrounding houses are private and neatly-maintained.

CRIME RIDDEN

Since then it has become notorious for violence, often involving drug gangs armed with guns and knives.

And "turf wars" broke out with rival mobs on the nearby Lewsey Farm Estate.

The estate first hit the headlines in 1992 when there were four days of rioting.

Three years later there were even bigger riots with buildings torched.

One policeman was stabbed and officers were attacked with petrol bombs, bottles and bricks during the chaos.

Then in 2013 nine shootings - culminating with a 16-year-old boy being shot in the back - lead to police armed with Heckler and Koch G36 assault rifles moving in.

Bedfordshire Police have frequently demanded more funding from the Home Office, pointing out that although classed as a “country force” they must patrol Luton Airport as well as two of the most notorious housing estates in England.

TATE'S MANSION

In a stark contrast, Eileen’s son flaunts his wealth daily - and recently moved to Romania with his brother to a £600,000 luxury compound.

It was here he was arrested this week over rape and human trafficking allegations.

The 2,000sqm mansion boasts a massive chessboard in tribute to their late father Emory Tate, an International Master, as well as an indoor pool and home cinema.

Pictures from inside the bolthole also reveal lavish leather sofas and glass cases to display his kickboxing belts.

Footage shows a high-tech security room filled with several live CCTV feeds and a huge balcony at the top of the home.

Meanwhile, another clip previously shared on Tate's Instagram shows an image of Prince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre on a screen.

Tate and his brother Tristan - who lives on the third floor of the compound - were on Thursday arrested by cops.

They were detained after police raided the mansion, with footage of the sting showing guns, knives, and money on display as well as an array of flash cars.

The pair have reportedly been under investigation for the alleged kidnapping of two young women at their villa in the town of Voluntari.

They will be held by cops for 30 days.

Both Tate brothers deny the allegations against them and are next week expected to appeal against the decision to hold them in custody.

'WORKING CLASS LAD'

Locals were shocked to learn Luton is where Tate grew up.

One teenager said: “Yeah, he was the guy on telly with Piers Morgan. But I didn’t know he lived round here.”

It comes after Tate was on Wednesday blasted for having "small d**k energy" by Greta.

He attempted to troll the 19-year-old with a list of his car collection.

The kickboxer tried to taunt the climate change campaigner by bragging about the "enormous emissions" of his vehicles.

He offered to send her a list of his 33 cars - including a Bugatti - if she gave him her email address.

Greta however responded by offering up her email address of "smalld**kenergy@getalife.com".

Tate is known for his love of supercars, and has built up an incredible collection, including a rare Bugatti.

His haul is worth around £5million and includes the Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport - one of the fastest and most expensive cars in the world.

The Chiron is priced at £2.7million and only 500 will be built in total.

The Pur Sport version is even rarer with Tate owning just one of 60 made.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QXcXS_0jyvJadk00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UDoZd_0jyvJadk00

It costs a staggering £3million and Tate has made his unique by adding copper paint

The car It will sprint from 0-62 mph in a mind-bending 2.3 seconds and can go 218 mph, but is entirely road legal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a6Qzq_0jyvJadk00
Tate's Aston Martin DBS Superleggera is worth £250,000

Comments / 44

Pflanzsamen
2d ago

You can take the boy out of the trailor park, but you can't take the trailor park out of the boy. Such a punk.

Reply
13
Tim Gruss
3d ago

isn't this the guy that picked the fight with a little girl and then got owned by her

Reply(10)
20
nlskeebo40
3d ago

His mother knows everyone there and is happy more than likely. Plenty of people who made it big parents don't want anything from their children. Their children can't force them to leave or accept an nice house over here in this great neighborhood. They just happy for their children success.

Reply(1)
5
Related
The Independent

Andrew Tate posts bizarre response after being roasted by Greta Thunberg: ‘I’m not actually mad’

Andrew Tate has posted a bizarre response after being roasted by Greta Thunberg on Twitter.His two-minute video came 10 hours after the teenage climate activist invited him to “enlighten” her on the emissions from his car collection by emailing “smalldickenergy@getalife.com”.In his response, Tate claimed that Thunberg was referring to herself with the viral tweet.“Greta’s email address is ‘I have small d*** energy’. Why would that be her own email? Strange,” he said.“I don’t want to assume her gender, it’s 50/50, but it is what it is.”Tate then added: “I’m not actually mad at Greta.” Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Kurdish community pay tribute to three people killed in shooting at cultural centre in ParisGordon Smart receives cheeky messages for his GMB presenting debutJohn Bird: Actor and comedian hailed as ‘one of the greatest satirists’ dies aged 86
Complex

Greta Thunberg Trolls Andrew Tate After Arrest Over Rape and Human Trafficking Allegations

Greta Thunberg once again savaged Andrew Tate after reports of his arrest emerged following a video in which he mocked her for roasting him the first time. After the news of Tate’s arrest in Romania on rape and human trafficking allegations surfaced, some speculated that police were able to determine his location because of a video he posted addressing her clapback when he boasted about his vast collection of gas-guzzling cars. The footage very clearly featured pizza boxes from a local fast food chain, Jerry’s Pizza. While it’s unconfirmed whether the boxes led to authorities arresting him, it was enough for the 19-year-old climate activist to clown Tate for it.
The Independent

Woman, 93, left ‘screaming in pain’ waiting 25 hours for ambulance before strike action

A 93-year-old woman was left “screaming in pain” on the floor of her care home for 25 hours while waiting for an ambulance to arrive, her family says. Elizabeth Davies fractured her hip after suffering a fall in her care home in northwest Wales at the weekend. Images show the elderly woman lying on a wooden floor with a cushion and a blanket while waiting for an ambulance to arrive. Her family claimed this took more than a day. “It was very upsetting to have to see her lying on the floor screaming in pain for over 24 hours,”...
People

Nevada Sisters, 2 and 3, Are Killed After Aunt Who'd Allegedly Split Bottle of Tequila Crashes into Tree

Rose Wilmer, 2, and Taylor Wilmer, 3, were strapped in the back of their aunt's 2004 Honda Odyssey with only adult seatbelts instead of the age-appropriate car seats required by law A Nevada woman allegedly split a bottle of Tequila with a friend before getting behind the wheel of a van and losing control, killing her two young nieces and seriously injuring her sister, multiple news outlets report. KaLeah Manning, 23, was allegedly driving drunk when she failed to make a turn and struck a palm tree on...
NEVADA STATE
PopCrush

Rapper Behind Bars After Spending $700,000 Accidentally Wired to His Bank Account

An aspiring rapper was sentenced to jail after spending a couple's life savings on gold bullion bars and expensive designer clothes. Abdel Ghadia, who raps under the stage name "Slimmy," was sentenced to 18 months behind bars at Burwood Local Court in Sydney, Australia, in early December after receiving a mysterious lump deposit of $759,314 in his savings account.
The Independent

Jack the Ripper’s face ‘revealed’ as police make bizarre new discovery

The face of Jack the Ripper – the gruesome 19th-century killer of at least five women – has apparently been revealed.A carved head, thought to be an image of the notorious murderer, is on the wooden handle of a walking stick that was thought to have been lost but has just resurfaced.The stick was once owned by the London detective who spent years trying to track down the killer who left the women dead in London’s East End.Mary Ann Nichols, Annie Chapman, Elizabeth Stride, Catherine Eddowes, and Mary Jane Kelly were murdered in Whitechapel between 31 August and 9 November...
The Independent

Undercover journalist pretending to be drunk followed to hotel by man in new documentary

An undercover journalist pretending to be drunk was followed by a man back to her hotel room, after she repeatedly told him she was “fine on her own.”Ellie Flynn conducted the investigation for a Channel 4 Dispatches documentary, Undercover: Sexual Harassment - The Truth, revealing the reality of predatory behaviour faced by women.Footage shows a man asking the journalist to “give him a kiss” after being told to leave.“Despite having a huge team supporting me, specialised security and plenty of undercover experience, I was really afraid,” Ms Flynn told The Times.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Archie has American accent in new Harry and Meghan documentaryMel B names James Corden as ‘biggest d***head celebrity’ she’s metLove Island star reveals his earnings have halved since starring on reality show
TheDailyBeast

Footage Shows Grown White Men Attacking Black Teens for Using Resort Pool

Three white men have been arrested after they were allegedly caught on tape attacking two Black teenagers as they tried to use a swimming pool they say they were told was for “white people only.” The incident at a resort in the city of Bloemfontein, South Africa, on Saturday, was captured in both surveillance footage and by a bystander, The New York Times reports. Video shows a white man slapping one of the teens in the face, while another white man is seen pulling the other teen’s hair. A man is also seen putting both hands around one of the...
The Independent

Mother who left her baby to die when she went shopping sold dead child’s clothes on Facebook

A mother who left her baby to die at home when she went shopping later sold her dead child’s clothes on Facebook, it has emerged.Stacey Davis, 35, left one-year-old Ethan in his cot for two hours in 27C with a fractured skull.She was jailed last week at Salisbury Crown Court having previously admitted a charge of child cruelty.It has now emerged that following Ethan’s death in 2018, Davis listed his possessions for sale on social media. Among them was a ‘Little Man’s Savings’ money box for £5.Davis also sold a bundle of baby clothes aged 3-6 months, tiny baby clothing...
ancientpages.com

Trapped 70,000-Year-Old Artifact Reveals Hidden Information About Early Humans

Conny Waters - AncientPages.com - This new study demonstrates how the creative use of unconventional research methods turned an unfortunate archaeological sampling event into a scientific success story. However, this scientific adventure was not a straightforward triumph. BLOCK OF SEDIMENT: Magnus Haaland taking a block section from a profile at...
RadarOnline

King Charles 'Horrified And Humiliated' By Camilla After Racist Incident At Queen’s Event: Sources

King Charles III “is absolutely horrified and humiliated” by Queen Camilla not taking action against her top companion Lady Susan Hussey who was accused of racism at a recent event, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, last month, late Queen Elizabeth’s pal Lady Susan resigned from her position as a royal aide. On November 29, Queen Camilla held an event at Buckingham Palace to address the “global pandemic of violence against women.”At the event, Lady Susan approached Ngozi Fulani, who was there representing her London-based charity, Sistah Space. Ngozi is a black woman born in England of Caribbean immigrants....
Maya Devi

White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'

A white glamor model who underwent a series of tanning injections now claims she has ‘changed race’ and will give birth to babies that are ‘black’. Martina Big, a 30-year-old German model who has been receiving melanin injections for two years, claimed while making an appearance with her new husband, Michael, on a TV show, that she will give birth to black babies. But she has revealed that they are not planning to have a baby.
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
945K+
Followers
49K+
Post
323M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy