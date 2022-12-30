Woman Restores MIL Antique Baby High Chair to Its Former Glory

It looks so good!

There's nothing quite as special as an antique family heirloom that gets passed down from generation to generation. Treasures that past relatives have used that now you get the opportunity to use.

Older antique heirlooms are fragile and as time goes by show signs of use and damage. So it takes either special care to preserve the item or permanent storage to reduce risk of it breaking. TikToker and DIYer @builditlikebecker , took gentle care of her heirloom and restored her antique high chair to its former glory.

View the original article to see embedded media.

To keep the heirloom in its original state the woman restores it to its former glory.

First she strips all the original chipping black paint off of the highchair and tray table, and then she gives both of them a good sanding. Using masking tape the woman then tapes off the same design the original chair had; leaving the seat raw wood and the area food is to be set on the tray table. She then primes the high chair with white paint, and once dry, adds the matte black finishing paint.

After peeling the masking tape off the woman polishes the wood seat and attaches decorative stencils - that matched the original- to the tray table and top of the seat back. She uses gold and white paint with the stencils to create the elegant and delicate design.

The woman pulls the stencils off and reveals her perfect heirloom, restored to its former glory.

