Look: Colin Cowherd Mentions 3 Teams For Derek Carr In 2023

It's been a chaotic Week 17 for the Las Vegas Raiders and the team hasn't yet taken the field.

Head coach Josh McDaniels announced earlier this week that veteran quarterback Derek Carr would be benched. With Jarrett Stidham installed as the team's starter for the remaining two games, Carr and the Raiders mutually decided that it would be best for Derek to step away from the team.

It seems all but a certainty that Carr's days as a Raider are numbered. This leads to questions regarding who Las Vegas' quarterback will be in 2023, but also about Carr's future.

Amid this uncertainty, Fox Sports personality Colin Cowherd speculated on which teams might benefit from Carr's presence next season.

In short, The Herd host thought the following teams should make a run at Carr: The New York Jets, Washington Commanders, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. His rationale was as follows.

"Stuff gets going on the internet and nobody pushes back, and then all of the sudden you wake up and 'Derek Carr is terrible.' It's like: Time out. Time out."

Cowherd would continue: "He is one of the rare good quarterbacks in this league you can move now and not be a big dead cap hit.

I'll say this, just to defend Derek Carr again: He's 31 years old. He's already at 35,000 yards. That's with multiple coaching changes, constant chaos, an often bad offensive line."

Cowherd went on the forecast another six seasons- at least- of Carr taking the field, and the analyst predicted Derek would surpass 45,000 career passing yards.

Carr will certainly have the opportunity to prove Cowherd right next season. What is widely regarded as an excellent quarterback class awaits in the coming NFL draft.

But not every team can draft a Will Levis or Bryce Young. Carr may be an attractive option for teams that miss out on selecting a top prospect and want to remain in contention.

If Cowherd is right, Carr may just be the quarterback to guide a team into the playoffs.