CMONMAN
4d ago
Joe Bidumb is not going to close the Border period. And if this family kills one of those Illegal Aliens , they will be going to Prison. That's the Sad Truth .
54
Cher
3d ago
And the gov is trying to say these are just migrants looking for work and a better life?! NO THESE ARE FOREIGN INVADERS OUT TO DO HARM TO OUR COUNTRY AND CITIZENS& WE'RE GONNA BE THE ONES TO KEEP OURSELVES SAFE!
39
Rosebud5
4d ago
this is outrageous and Biden could care less. He and the democrats are surrendering our country to terrorists
53
Newsom says California about to 'break' amid flood of illegal migrants when Title 42 expires
California Gov. Gavin Newsom warned that the Biden administration's plans to repeal Trump-era Title 42 immigration policies could "break" his state.
Texas ranch owner near border catches men attempting to break into house
A Texas ranch owner has filmed the attempted break-in of her home, 50 mile from the besieged southern border, as officials deal with a surge in "gotaways."
Arizona sheriffs fire back after Biden scoffs at border visit: 'Slap in the face to every American'
Arizona Sheriff Mark Lamb joined "Fox & Friends" to react to Biden's statement that there are "more important things to do" than visit the southern border.
Abbott's new border wall is already causing migrant crossings to drop
"Migrant crossings "plummet" in El Paso as Texas National Guard expands barbwire fence. We will continue to deploy the National Guard, razor wire, large container boxes, and building the wall to do all we can to deter illegal immigration caused by Biden." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
Over 80,000 immigrants released into El Paso with border facilities at max capacity
AUSTIN, Texas — The city of El Paso has been inundated with more than 80,000 noncitizens who illegally crossed the U.S.-Mexico border and were released from federal custody and into its community in nearly four months.
Idaho Murders Suspect Made One Huge Mistake, Expert Says
When police on Friday arrested quadruple murder suspect Bryan Christopher Kohberger, his post-graduate-level studies in criminology quickly became a subject of intense focus.But while one ex-cop and criminology professor who writes textbooks on how to conduct criminal investigations says it’s not inconceivable a student could use that knowledge for the wrong reasons, it’s also exceedingly rare.“Someone asked, ‘Are you worried about making better criminals?’” Prof. Joseph Giacalone, a retired NYPD detective sergeant who now teaches at New York City’s John Jay College of Criminal Justice, told The Daily Beast. “It’s always a concern, you always have that in the back...
Convictions For Unlawfully Carrying Guns Skyrocket After Texas Passed Constitutional Carry
No one seems to know why.
Warren donated $1 million to Abbott's campaign, then O'Rourke alleged it amounted to bribery. Now he's being sued
'Rourke has claimed on multiple occasions that the fact that Warren contributed $1 million to Abbott's re-election campaign constitutes bribery. Now he is being sued for it.
El Paso residents near border say migrants are coming up to their homes asking for help
An El Paso neighborhood next to the Border Highway is seeing an increase in migrants.
Texas governor blasts 'clueless' media after ABC reporter suggests GOP to blame for border crisis
Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, called out an ABC reporter who appeared to suggest some GOP culpability in the border crisis due to its rhetoric on "Jesse Watters Primetime."
Georgia would-be robber slips on ice while pulling gun, hits head, police say: 'Like a scene from Home Alone'
Luis Sajbocho-Ordonez, 30, was arrested on multiple charges after slipping and hitting his head while allegedly attempting to rob a business on Christmas Day.
US-trained Afghan commando 'expected a hero's welcome,' now imprisoned facing deportation at Texas border
Abdul Wasi Safi's brother pleads for help from the Biden administration after he was arrested for crossing the southern border seeking asylum in the United States.
America's 'most dangerous law' goes into effect
Franklin County Sheriff Kevin Bacon says Illinois law enforcement is committed to protecting law-abiding citizens in Illinois as the SAFE-T act takes effect Jan 1.
Washington Examiner
Largest-ever liquid fentanyl seizure made in Texas town where Trump warned of drug cartels
AUSTIN, Texas — Law enforcement made the largest bust of liquid fentanyl in national history during a traffic stop in a small town 120 miles north of the U.S.-Mexico border — where former President Donald Trump rallied supporters earlier this fall and warned about the powerful drug cartels.
Marie Osmond debuts her new look in rare photo with husband Steve Craig at Disney World
Marie Osmond shared photos of her time at Walt Disney World with husband Steve Craig, who she remarried in 2011. She also debuted a new hairstyle.
Pam Grier has a warning for cheating partners: 'Don't worry about my guns. Worry about my chainsaw'
Pam Grier talked about her present day dating life, as well as being self-sufficient. The "Foxy Brown" actress talked about how she has no tolerance for cheaters and knows how to handle them.
Gov. Abbott calls Ted Cruz the "Zodiac Killer"
"The Zodiac Killer celebrates another birthday. (It’s a joke. He gets it. )" Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. It seems Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is in a festive holiday mood- at least according to his Twitter.
Biden's border neglect an 'impeachable offense,' Texas lt. gov. says: 'This is destroying our country'
Texas Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick torches the Biden administration as record numbers of migrants are seen crossing the southern border into the U.S.
This is what the crisis along the US border looks like
As a Trump-era migration policy remains in limbo, so are the lives of thousands of migrants waiting across the United States border, many sleeping out in the cold in encampments or overcrowded shelters, hoping to cross to request asylum.
Missouri woman escapes handcuffs and steals squad car before officer gets shot
Two Missouri residents were arrested last week after leading police on a chase followed by one suspect escaping handcuffs, stealing a squad car, and attempting to disarm an officer
