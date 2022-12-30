Read full article on original website
Craig Daily Press
Presentation concerning proposed reservoir in southern Wyoming coming Jan. 10 to Craig
A reservoir project in southern Wyoming is moving forward with the National Resource Conservation Service planning a series of informational meetings regarding a proposed land swap. According to the U.S. Forest Service, the upcoming presentations will offer details about a proposed land exchange from the Wyoming Office of State Lands...
Craig Daily Press
Local nonprofit riding club takes over running the motocross track in Moffat County
A local dirt bike club has taken over the lease on the motocross track five miles south of Craig with plans to improve the track, continue hosting races there and bring more events to Craig. In December, Northwest Colorado Trails Corp took over the lease for the race track on...
Craig Daily Press
HRC Column: Partners for Youth supports community through youth engagement
Partners for Youth’s Moffat County Youth Action Council is a youth empowerment program that encourages middle and high school aged youth to make a difference in their community. We aim to give youth a voice in our communities and take an approach that focuses on the strengths of each...
Craig Daily Press
Craig City Market closes Tuesday due to roof issues
City Market posted a handwritten sign on its front doors Tuesday, Jan. 3, saying the store would be closed for the rest of the day due to roof issues. With the heavy snow that’s been piling up over the past month, City Market staff were leaving the store around 2 p.m. Tuesday and heading home for the day, while letting customers in the parking lot know that the store was closed.
Craig Daily Press
Three MCHS seniors awarded full scholarships to attend top colleges in US
Three Moffat County High School students are among a select group of high school seniors to be awarded full scholarships through the 2022 QuestBridge National College Match program. According to Sharon Skwarek, who helped the trio apply for the program, MCHS seniors Diana Arellano, Haely Mendoza and Cristian Morales are...
