Moffat County, CO

Craig Daily Press

Presentation concerning proposed reservoir in southern Wyoming coming Jan. 10 to Craig

A reservoir project in southern Wyoming is moving forward with the National Resource Conservation Service planning a series of informational meetings regarding a proposed land swap. According to the U.S. Forest Service, the upcoming presentations will offer details about a proposed land exchange from the Wyoming Office of State Lands...
Craig Daily Press

Craig City Market closes Tuesday due to roof issues

City Market posted a handwritten sign on its front doors Tuesday, Jan. 3, saying the store would be closed for the rest of the day due to roof issues. With the heavy snow that’s been piling up over the past month, City Market staff were leaving the store around 2 p.m. Tuesday and heading home for the day, while letting customers in the parking lot know that the store was closed.
Craig Daily Press

Three MCHS seniors awarded full scholarships to attend top colleges in US

Three Moffat County High School students are among a select group of high school seniors to be awarded full scholarships through the 2022 QuestBridge National College Match program. According to Sharon Skwarek, who helped the trio apply for the program, MCHS seniors Diana Arellano, Haely Mendoza and Cristian Morales are...
