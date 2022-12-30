City Market posted a handwritten sign on its front doors Tuesday, Jan. 3, saying the store would be closed for the rest of the day due to roof issues. With the heavy snow that’s been piling up over the past month, City Market staff were leaving the store around 2 p.m. Tuesday and heading home for the day, while letting customers in the parking lot know that the store was closed.

CRAIG, CO ・ 2 HOURS AGO