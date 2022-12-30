Read full article on original website
Northern Light’s Walk-In-Care On Union St. To Temporarily Reduce Days They’re Open
If you're in need of Walk-In-Care services in the Bangor area, you'll want to take note of a recent change to the hours of operation for the Northern Light Walk-In Care facility at 925 Union Street. According to hospital representatives, the change is a result of a restructuring of their...
Progress on I-395 Expansion to Trigger Clewlyville Rd. Detour for Months
Driving through Holden and Eddington right now is interesting. I went out to my camp right before Christmas to check on things, and I was kind of taken aback by all the progress that's been made on the I-395 expansion. I often drive through the Clewlyville Rd/Eastern Ave/Lambert Rd area, and there's all sorts of dirt moved, bridge pieces in place, and it's all beginning to look like a real road.
Benefit Lunch For Franklin Fire Depart A/C Steve Grindle
On Christmas Day Franklin Fire Department Assistant Chief Steve Grindle suffered a heart attack. Now the Sullivan Fire and Rescue Department is coming through with a little mutual aid, with a benefit lunch on Sunday January 15th. The lunch will be served at 12 noon at the Sorrento-Sullivan Recreation Center....
penbaypilot.com
Rockport New Year’s Eve fireworks captivate, delight large crowd
ROCKPORT — The mix of celebratory fireworks over Rockport Harbor Dec. 31, just as the clock struck 6 p.m., was creative and imaginative, drawing laughter and roars of approval from a large crowd that had assembled in spots alll over Rockport Village to watch. The event was Holiday on...
penbaypilot.com
No significant injuries after pickup truck lands hood first in Hope ditch
HOPE — Area firefighters were faced with an odd angle as they sought to extricate two occupants of a pickup truck, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, on the Camden Road (Rt. 105) in Hope. Following the approximate 10:54 a.m. report of a rollover in the area of 742 Camden Road,...
Is This the Front Yard or the Dooryard?
Well, the answer depends on if you know what a door yard is. First and foremost, front yard and dooryard are NOT interchangeable. The best explanation came almost 4 years ago from the Bangor Police Department by TC:. The best indicator of the area of which the person speaks would...
wabi.tv
“Chaotic and frightful, gorgeous and beautiful” - photographer details Acadia storm coverage
BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - Last week at this time, Maine was getting pounded by rain and winds of around 70 miles per hour on the coast. Conditions like this came with destruction and power outages --- but it also made for a photographer’s dream. We saw incredible images...
R.H. Foster Buys 6 Leadbetter’s Stores in Bangor, Brewer, Holden + Bucksport
Local oil company R.H. Foster LLC, which also owns Freshies Delis, has purchased six Ledbetters' convenience stores in Bangor, Brewer, Holden and Bucksport. According to the City Of Bangor Parcel Viewer, the company bought Leadbetter's stores located on Broadway, Stillwater Avenue, and Hammond Street, on December 22, 2022. The Leadbetter's...
wabi.tv
Person hospitalized after falling off cliffs into Penobscot River in Brewer
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - A person was hospitalized after falling off cliffs and into the Penobscot River in Brewer Friday. Brewer Fire says they responded to Indian Trail Park just before 3:00 for a report of a person who had fallen into the water with a possible head injury. The...
Bar Harbor’s Glen Mary Ice Rink Is Open
If you're looking for something fun to do with the kids in Bar Harbor, and want to do it outside, how about going ice skating? The Glen Mary Ice Skating Rink is now OPEN!. The Town of Bar Harbor reminds you that there is NO attendant on duty. You are using the ice skating rink at your own risk. Rules are posted and you are asked to please follow them.
wabi.tv
New Years by the Bay cancelled and unlikely to continue in the future
BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - Belfast’s annual New Year’s by the Bay has been cancelled and is likely to become a thing of the past. It was a tradition dating back to 1996 and featured hours of live music, food, dancing and a chem-free environment. Longtime executive director Mary...
Street List by Town Where Versant Expects Power to Be Restored by Tuesday Night December 27
Hopefully you have your power back! If not, here's the street list by Town, where Versant expects power to be restored by Tuesday night, December 27th. As always, if you don't have power by 10 p.m., you should make preparation to be without power overnight. Today, over 150 crews have...
Structure Fire in Bar Harbor Early Monday Morning December 26th
On Monday, December 26 at approximately 1:50 a.m. , the Bar Harbor Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire at 488 Norway Drive. The single family home was not occupied at the time of the fire and no injuries have been reported. As of 10 a.m on...
All aboard! Mainers reflect on 21 years of Downeaster service
PORTLAND, Maine — Amtrak's Downeaster is now 21 years old and has carried more than 8.4 million riders since its inception. In 2022, the train carried 467,000 passengers, a 35 percent increase from the previous year. “Despite significant challenges during the pandemic, Amtrak Downeaster ridership has rebounded to 93%...
92 Moose
Maine Man Missing For 6 Months May Have Been Spotted In Augusta
For months, there has been an ongoing search for a missing man from Norrdigewock. Graham Lacher was last spotted leaving the Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center on State Street in Bangor on June 6th, 2022. Now, according to a Facebook post from his family, a man fitting his description was spotted...
observer-me.com
As another Maine court reporter retires, a digital recording system will replace her
Maureen Whitehouse likes to hear the whole story. That’s why she spent nearly 40 years in Maine courtrooms as a court reporter creating detailed transcripts of legal proceedings. “It’s a hard, hard job,” she said. Whitehouse, 61, of Bangor recently retired from full-time work as a court...
Disposing of Your 2022 Christmas Trees on MDI and Ellsworth
Now that Christmas has come and gone, there's the question of what to do with your Christmas Tree. If you have an artificial tree, you just put it back in the box and store it away for another year, but if you had a "real" tree, it becomes a bit more problematic.
Warming Centers Open in Ellsworth, Lamoine and Southwest Harbor December 26
The following locations in Ellsworth, Lamoine and Southwest Harbor are open and serving as Warming Centers on Monday, December 26th. Ellsworth - Downeast Family YMCA - 238 State Street. Showers available and you can charge your electronic devices. Lamoine - Town Office - The town hall is now open from...
wabi.tv
Possible sightings of missing Bangor man in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The family of a man who went missing in Bangor in June says there have been multiple potential sightings in the Augusta area this past week. The family of 38-year-old Graham Lacher says people reported seeing a man who resembles Lacher in three different places - walking on the interstate near the Augusta Civic Center, on the Route 3 rotary, and an unknown location.
Bar Harbor Municipal Building Open as Warming Center [UPDATE]
9 p.m. UPDATE December 24 -The Bar Harbor Municipal Building, located at 93 Cottage St., will serve as a warming center on Christmas Day (Sunday, December 25thg from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Individuals will be able to use the 3rd floor auditorium to warm up and charge any electronics....
