Warwick, New Bedford New Year’s Eve fireworks to be held Sunday
Fireworks events that were scheduled to be held on New Year's Eve in both Warwick and New Bedford were both postponed and will take place on Sunday instead.
whatsupnewp.com
What’s Up Today: Monday, January 2
Good Morning! Today’s newsletter is 977 words — a wicked good 5-minute read. 🎉 Happy New Year to all of our readers! May this year be filled with health, happiness, and prosperity. May you all achieve your goals and make your dreams a reality. Wishing you a wonderful year ahead!
New Bedford New Year’s Eve Fireworks Postponed Due to Oil Spill
NEW BEDFORD — The City of New Bedford’s New Year’s Eve fireworks have been postponed a day due to a diesel spill in the harbor. Mayor Jon Mitchell shared a photo on his social media just before 9 p.m. Saturday. The fireworks were scheduled to go off at 8:30 p.m., and would have exploded over the water.
Turnto10.com
Truck collides with RIPTA bus in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WJAR) — A truck struck a RIPTA bus head-on in Portsmouth on Tuesday afternoon, according to RIPTA CEO Scott Avedisian. The crash caused East Main Road near Selina Lane to temporarily shut down. Multiple rescues were called to the scene. Portsmouth police said that less than five...
Warwick fireworks display held at Rocky Point
Warwick put on its fireworks display at Rocky Point Sunday night after being forced to postpone the event on New Year’s Eve due to the rain.
fallriverreporter.com
A soon-to-open Fall River daycare was robbed twice in two nights, then something magical happened
Thanks to the Fall River area community, a soon-to-open day care is back on track after two robberies in two days. According to Lieutenant Antonio Elumba, on December 10 and 11, Fall River Police Department Officer Jennifer Deleon responded to two separately reported breaks and larcenies at the Pumpkin Patch Daycare located at 1310 South Main Street.
New Bedford Tourists Hilariously Catfished By Weird Travel Video
New Bedford is a beautiful city that has a lot to offer those visiting from elsewhere – but you'd never know it based on the ridiculous photos used by a travel site to try to encourage tourists to come to the Whaling City. With the rise of artificial intelligence...
ABC6.com
ABC 6 celebrates 60 years on-air in Southern New England
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — At the stroke of midnight, January 1st, 1963, WTEV channel 6 signed on the air for the first time to fully serve ABC network programming to Providence, Fall River, New Bedford, Cape Cod and the Islands. In 1963, the studio was located at County and...
newbedfordguide.com
City of New Bedford to move New Year’s Eve programming indoors due to rain forecast
The City of New Bedford is moving to indoor programming on New Year’s Eve due to the rain forecast. Fireworks are still scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Broken Glass Projections 3D mapping will be postponed to a later date. Updated Events:. • Vinny’s Miracle Fish Puppets. The New Bedford...
Man shot in Fall River
The victim was found wounded in the area of Pittman Street late Monday night, according to police.
Stunning Fall River Mansion May Be Available on Airbnb Soon
On Highland Avenue in Fall River, there sits a historic mansion built in 1928 by Nathan Durfee that sold for an impressive $1 million last year. According to a recent agenda posted by the Zoning Board of Appeals, this 8,000-square-foot mansion may soon be available on Airbnb as the owner plans to share his massive estate with guests looking for a unique getaway.
Body Found In Central Massachusetts Lake After 4-Hour Search: Police
A body was found in the waters of Lake Quinsigamond in Worcester after more than four hours of searching, authorities confirm to Daily Voice. Worcester Fire Department divers recovered the body from the lake around 2:21 p.m., on Tuesday, Jan. 3, Worcester Deputy Fire Chief Adam Roche told Dail…
Divers find body after search of Lake Quinsigamond near White City in Shrewsbury
SHREWSBURY - Rescue divers retrieved a body from Lake Quinsigamond Tuesday afternoon, hours after authorities received a report that a missing person could be in the water. Crews from Shrewsbury and Worcester focused on the shoreline and water at the base of the Kenneth F. Burns Memorial Bridge, on the Shrewsbury side,...
RIDOT making traffic changes near Newport Pell Bridge
Changes will involve improved traffic light timing and new signage.
ABC6.com
State police charge 13 with DUI over New Year’s holiday weekend
SCITUATE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police said they arrested 13 people for DUI over the New Year’s holiday weekend. Police said in addition to the DUI arrests, they responded to 54 crashes. Troopers in total issued 424 summons for traffic violations.
universalhub.com
Houses shook, car alarms went off, cats panicked and some people's ears began to ring: Not an alien invasion, just a pre-hockey jet flyover at Fenway
Around 2:25 p.m. people across the area, thousands of people who were not at Fenway Park for the Bruins/Penguins winter classic, suddenly heard a roar overhead, of the sort that might presage the kind of alien invasion only knowledge of Macintosh computer viruses and a stirring speech by Bill Pullman could fend off.
Popular Mass. restaurant announces permanent closure ahead of New Year’s holiday
WOBURN, Mass. — A popular Massachusetts restaurant announced that it will be closing its doors for good ahead of the New Year’s holiday. In a statement posted online, Strega Italiano of Woburn wrote, “We’ve made the difficult decision to close our doors permanently prior to the New Year, giving our valued team members this time to enjoy the holiday season. We are grateful for their service, and we are working to place each employee in new roles.”
Crews respond to house fire in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Fire crews responded to a house fire on Unit Street in Providence late Sunday night. According to the Providence Fire Department, the homeowners were not home at the time of the fire. It is currently unclear what caused the fire.
rimonthly.com
27 Fun Things to Do in Rhode Island this January
1/8–21: Providence Restaurant Weeks. What: Let your inner foodie loose and try out new breakfast, lunch and dinner meals from the restaurants participating in Providence Restaurant Weeks. Show your support for local restaurants in the Creative Capital and order signature cocktails, specialty apps, family-size entrees and more while sharing your meals on social media using the hashtag #PRW or #PVDEats. Where: Various locations in Providence. More Info: goprovidence.com/rw.
whatsupnewp.com
Ranking: Jamestown has the most expensive homes in Newport County
Stacker compiled a list of places with the most expensive homes in Newport County, RI using data from Zillow. Places are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of November 2022. The ZVHI represents a seasonally adjusted price for the middle market for all homes. All 6 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.
