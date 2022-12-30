SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are asking for help in locating a missing 15-year-old girl. Zaniya Frazier was last seen by her mom around 5 p.m. on Dec. 30, 2022. Her mom told police Zaniya got into a black SUV with several friends, but has not been heard from since.

