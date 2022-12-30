ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood, OH

cleveland19.com

2 women shot on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police were called out to the city’s East side Tuesday afternoon for a report of a double shooting. The shooting happened around 3 p.m. in the 16000 block of Throckley Ave. This is in the city’s Lee Harvard neighborhood. Both victim’s are women....
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland police search for car break-in suspect

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are asking for the public’s help in locating a wanted 44-year-old man. Investigators say Brian Bodenschatz is accused of breaking into multiple cars in the downtown Cleveland area. According to police, the incidents have taken place in recent weeks. There is also a...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Beachwood police substation at mall should soon be fully staffed

BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - The Beachwood police substation at Beachwood Place opened Nov. 3 and Beachwood Police Chief Kate McLaughlin said officers have been assigned there “as man power has allowed” during mall hours. Chief McLaughlin said the city is currently in the process of hiring laterally and...
BEACHWOOD, OH
cleveland19.com

Gas station shooting turns deadly on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A shooting at a Valero gas station turned into a homicide investigation on Cleveland’s East Side as one died and two others were hurt, officials confirmed. The shooting happened around 7 p.m. on Jan. 1 at 6206 Woodland Ave. Cleveland EMS said one victim was...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Lorain man dies after being shot multiple times outside a home

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - A Lorain man died after being shot multiple times on New Year’s Eve. Lorain police said officers responded to a home in the 2300 block of Reeves Ave. around 10 p.m. after hearing several shots in the area. When they arrived, Michael Evans III, 24,...
LORAIN, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland police: 10 injured in 9 shootings over New Year’s holiday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said at least ten people were injured in nine shootings over the New Year’s holiday. A department spokesperson shared information Monday breaking down the investigations. Contact Cleveland police at 216-621-1234 if you have tips about any of the shootings. NEW YEAR’S EVE.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

2 men shoot each other in Akron, police say

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men were rushed to a local hospital Monday after they shot each other outside a business on E. Cuyahoga Falls Avenue in Akron. Akron police said the shooting happened in the 200 block of E. Cuyahoga Falls Ave. around 11:18 a.m. When officers arrived,...
AKRON, OH
whbc.com

Year Ends In Akron With 2 Homicides, Young Child Also Shot

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A couple of homicides to end the year in Akron. Saturday evening, a 38-year-old woman was shot dead in an apartment on Brittain Road. A 5-year-old girl suffered injuries in the same incident. Her injuries are not considered life threatening. And a...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

How Cleveland city council plans to make Cleveland streets safer

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland experienced only a slight decrease in homicides in 2022 and now, Mayor Justin Bibb and Cleveland City Council embark on the complex task of making Cleveland safer with the police department down more than 200 officers due to retirements among other factors. “There’s not a...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland man shot dead while trying to enter his apartment, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said a man died Friday after he was shot while trying to get inside his own apartment. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has identified the victim as Charles Williams, 43, of Cleveland. Cleveland police said officers found Williams around 6:30 p.m. on the balcony...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Police: 35-year-old man killed in Akron residential shooting

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Police say a 35-year-old man was shot and killed in an Akron residence late Saturday night. Police say officers arrived at the 1200 block of Louisiana Avenue after they received a call about a shooting victim who was outside. Officers located the victim and determined the...
AKRON, OH

