Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Delicious Pizza Spots in BaltimoreTed RiversBaltimore, MD
3 Delicious Pizza Places in ColumbiaTed RiversColumbia, MD
Fourth homicide investigation opened in Baltimore this week after 22-year-old found dead from gunshot woundsEdy ZooBaltimore, MD
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From BaltimoreTed RiversBaltimore, MD
Maryland's Best Fried Chicken is Hidden at a Farmer's MarketTravel MavenLaurel, MD
Related
One NFL player has died on the field. His widow watched Damar Hamlin’s collapse in horror.
Sharon Hughes stayed awake as late as she could Monday night, forcing her eyes open. The widow of the only NFL player to die on the field during a game, she needed to know that history was not repeating itself. She needed to hear that Damar Hamlin was still alive.
Joe Burrow Contract: Bengals Could Lose Superstar QB Because of Aaron Rodgers and Deshaun Watson
A Joe Burrow contract extension should be coming up, but the Bengals have a lot of pressure on them after huge NFL QB deals last offseason. The post Joe Burrow Contract: Bengals Could Lose Superstar QB Because of Aaron Rodgers and Deshaun Watson appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NFL
Steelers' Cameron Heyward on rookie QB Kenny Pickett: 'The kid's growing before our eyes'
Kenny Pickett made sure the Pittsburgh Steelers' playoff hopes still had a heartbeat heading into Week 18. For the second consecutive week, Pickett led a fourth-quarter game-winning drive with a gorgeous pass on the move to Najee Harris to give the Steelers a 16-13 victory over the Baltimore Ravens. Pickett became the first rookie quarterback in NFL history to engineer a game-winning TD pass in the final minute of the fourth quarter in back-to-back games.
Joe Burrow Made Classy Locker Room Decision On Monday Night
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow made an incredibly classy decision on Monday night. Following Damar Hamlin's terrifying collapse on the field, both the Bills and Bengals went to their respective locker rooms. But on a night like last night, there was no purpose to have both teams ...
Buffalo Bills Reveal New Damar Hamlin Health Update
The Buffalo Bills released an update on Damar Hamlin’s health situation on Tuesday afternoon. The safety was transported to the UC Medical Center on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today...
NFL
NFC playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 18 of 2022 NFL season
The following are the NFC playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 18 of the 2022 NFL season, according to NFL Research. Please note that the scenarios below exclude ones involving ties. Explore NFL.com's 2022 Playoff Picture for a complete overview of the NFC field, including the most updated standings and seeding. Teams...
NFL
Raiders expected to explore trade offers for QB Derek Carr this offseason
While the Raiders have two games left this season -- and the playoffs still mathematically possible -- their plans for this offseason appear to be clear. Las Vegas is expected to explore trade options for quarterback Derek Carr, sources say. The veteran who has started nearly every regular-season game for the Raiders since the 2014 season is almost certainly headed to a new team for 2023.
NFL
Chiefs-Raiders, Titans-Jaguars flexed to Saturday for Week 18
The AFC South title will be decided on a Saturday night in Duval. The NFL announced Sunday night that the Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders and Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars Week 18 games will be played on a Saturday doubleheader on ABC/ESPN. All other games for Week...
Damar Hamlin collapse felt eerily similar for Kansas family
There's never a moment in James McGinnis' life there aren't obvious reminders of what happened on the football field back in 2014.
NFL
Ron Rivera considering another Commanders QB change? 'We'll see'
Commanders head coach Ron Rivera was seeking to jumpstart his offense when he reinserted Carson Wentz into the starting lineup this week, but no such spark materialized in Washington's 24-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. The team's playoff hopes came to an end following the Green Bay Packers' 41-17 win over the Minnesota Vikings a few hours later.
‘It’s not about a football game;’ Fans hold vigil for Damar Hamlin outside UC Medical Center
CINCINNATI — Dozens of people gathered outside a Cincinnati hospital where Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition. Hamlin collapsed on the field during Monday night’s Bengals-Bills game. At the corner of Piedmont and Bellevue Avenue a few Bengals and Bills fans could be seen holding...
NFL
Move the Sticks: Breaking down big Week 17 games, CFP semifinals
Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis look back at the weekend and all the action from Week 17 of the NFL season. The trio start by breaking down the big three games from the weekend, with a focus on teams fighting for the top seed in the NFC. After, the group hit on two games, the Panthers at Buccaneers and Steelers at Ravens. Next, the guys touch on two more games, the Dolphins at Patriots and Jets at Seahawks. To wrap up the show, the trio give their analysis on the College Football Playoff semifinals, which showcased Michigan vs. TCU and Ohio State vs. Georgia.
NFL
Art McNally, first NFL official enshrined in Pro Football Hall of Fame, dies at age 97
A trendsetter in stripes or a suit, Art McNally was heralded as the "Father of Modern Officiating." Responsible for introducing instant replay to the NFL along with a formal program for training officials, McNally in 2022 became the first on-field official inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Leaving...
NFL
Steelers HC Mike Tomlin shares personal connection with Bills safety Damar Hamlin
A number of NFL teams postponed their scheduled press availability on Tuesday out of respect for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered a cardiac arrest after making a tackle during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center's intensive care unit, the Bills announced Tuesday afternoon.
NFL
NFL announces Bills-Bengals game will not be resumed this week
Monday's game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals will not be resumed this week, the NFL announced in a statement on Tuesday afternoon. Bills safety Damar Hamlin, 24, suffered a cardiac arrest after making a tackle during Monday's game, which was postponed following the incident, and spent the night in the intensive care unit at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he remains in critical condition, the Bills announced Tuesday.
NFL
A look at head coach situations of five teams as 2022 NFL season nears its end
One week from the end of the 2022 regular season, here's a thumbnail look at where things stand with the three current head coaching searches, as well as a couple of potential openings elsewhere, according to sources close to the situations:. Denver Broncos. Firing head coach Nathaniel Hackett before the...
NFL
Aaron Rodgers explains Packers' late-season surge to brink of postseason: 'The power of manifestation'
The Green Bay Packers are streaking through the quad and are on the way to the gymnasium. After a 4-8 start to the season left the Packers nearly crippled, they got off the mat, brushed off the dust and won four consecutive games to move to 8-8 and set up a win-and-in Week 18 matchup with the Detroit Lions.
NFL
Commanders' Ron Rivera doesn't regret starting Carson Wentz over Taylor Heinicke in loss to Browns
Ron Rivera's decision to start Carson Wentz over Taylor Heinicke ultimately backfired as Washington put up just 10 points and turned the ball over three times in Sunday's loss to the Cleveland Browns. Faced with questions behind the reasoning for his decision one day later, the Commanders head coach said...
Comments / 0