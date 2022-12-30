ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NFL

Steelers' Cameron Heyward on rookie QB Kenny Pickett: 'The kid's growing before our eyes'

Kenny Pickett made sure the Pittsburgh Steelers' playoff hopes still had a heartbeat heading into Week 18. For the second consecutive week, Pickett led a fourth-quarter game-winning drive with a gorgeous pass on the move to Najee Harris to give the Steelers a 16-13 victory over the Baltimore Ravens. Pickett became the first rookie quarterback in NFL history to engineer a game-winning TD pass in the final minute of the fourth quarter in back-to-back games.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Outsider.com

Buffalo Bills Reveal New Damar Hamlin Health Update

The Buffalo Bills released an update on Damar Hamlin’s health situation on Tuesday afternoon. The safety was transported to the UC Medical Center on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today...
CINCINNATI, OH
NFL

NFC playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 18 of 2022 NFL season

The following are the NFC playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 18 of the 2022 NFL season, according to NFL Research. Please note that the scenarios below exclude ones involving ties. Explore NFL.com's 2022 Playoff Picture for a complete overview of the NFC field, including the most updated standings and seeding. Teams...
NFL

Raiders expected to explore trade offers for QB Derek Carr this offseason

While the Raiders have two games left this season -- and the playoffs still mathematically possible -- their plans for this offseason appear to be clear. Las Vegas is expected to explore trade options for quarterback Derek Carr, sources say. The veteran who has started nearly every regular-season game for the Raiders since the 2014 season is almost certainly headed to a new team for 2023.
LAS VEGAS, NV
NFL

Chiefs-Raiders, Titans-Jaguars flexed to Saturday for Week 18

The AFC South title will be decided on a Saturday night in Duval. The NFL announced Sunday night that the Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders and Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars Week 18 games will be played on a Saturday doubleheader on ABC/ESPN. All other games for Week...
KANSAS CITY, MO
NFL

Ron Rivera considering another Commanders QB change? 'We'll see'

Commanders head coach Ron Rivera was seeking to jumpstart his offense when he reinserted Carson Wentz into the starting lineup this week, but no such spark materialized in Washington's 24-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. The team's playoff hopes came to an end following the Green Bay Packers' 41-17 win over the Minnesota Vikings a few hours later.
WASHINGTON, DC
NFL

Move the Sticks: Breaking down big Week 17 games, CFP semifinals

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis look back at the weekend and all the action from Week 17 of the NFL season. The trio start by breaking down the big three games from the weekend, with a focus on teams fighting for the top seed in the NFC. After, the group hit on two games, the Panthers at Buccaneers and Steelers at Ravens. Next, the guys touch on two more games, the Dolphins at Patriots and Jets at Seahawks. To wrap up the show, the trio give their analysis on the College Football Playoff semifinals, which showcased Michigan vs. TCU and Ohio State vs. Georgia.
GEORGIA STATE
NFL

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin shares personal connection with Bills safety Damar Hamlin

A number of NFL teams postponed their scheduled press availability on Tuesday out of respect for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered a cardiac arrest after making a tackle during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center's intensive care unit, the Bills announced Tuesday afternoon.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NFL

NFL announces Bills-Bengals game will not be resumed this week

Monday's game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals will not be resumed this week, the NFL announced in a statement on Tuesday afternoon. Bills safety Damar Hamlin, 24, suffered a cardiac arrest after making a tackle during Monday's game, which was postponed following the incident, and spent the night in the intensive care unit at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he remains in critical condition, the Bills announced Tuesday.
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy