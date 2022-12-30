Read full article on original website
WKYT 27
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Storms roll through the region
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Strong storms will remain in the area through the afternoon hours. The stormy setup will keep today soggy with some storms. Those storms have the potential to be strong and even severe at times. Let’s break it down a little better. Storms will stay active...
wdrb.com
Heavy rain and thunderstorms bring flooding to parts of Louisville area
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A night of thunderstorms and heavy downpours brought high waters and headaches to residents and drivers in Bullitt County and the surrounding areas early Tuesday morning. The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning from 6:50 a.m. until 10 a.m. Tuesday for northern Bullitt County,...
3 Kentucky counties cancel school due to flooding
Scott, Harrison, and Nicholas county school districts have canceled classes Tuesday due to rising water and flooding caused by heavy rainfall.
WLWT 5
A flood advisory in effect for several Northern Kentucky counties
GRANT COUNTY, Ky. — The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a flood advisory for several counties in Southwest Ohio and Northern Kentucky until 12:45 p.m. This includes areas of Grant, Owen and Pendleton counties. Use caution when traveling near creeks and streams in these areas. Click the...
WKYT 27
Team coverage of flashing flooding in central Kentucky
(WKYT) - We have team coverage of the impact of the flash flooding across central Kentucky. Harrison and Scott County school districts canceled class because of the flooding. School leaders made the call early Tuesday morning. First responders have also been performing water rescues in the region. Scott County. Scott...
WKYT 27
Changes to Lexington parking start on Tuesday
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington businesses and their customers are preparing to pay more as LexPark’s increased rates and extended hours take effect Tuesday, but they aren’t happy about it. “Just really feels like a giant punch in the gut from our own city that’s supposed to be...
lakercountry.com
Casey County man dies in weekend fire
A Casey County man died in a residence fire at a house just outside Liberty late last week. Firefighters were called out around 11 p.m. Thursday to a home in the 100 block of Ridgecrest Drive. According to the Casey County Coroner’s office, 78-year-old DeWayne Whited was pronounced deceased at...
WKYT 27
UK working to repair buildings impacted by burst pipes
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UK officials say they are working around the clock to fix up buildings that saw damage after the bitterly cold temperatures last month. Pipe bursts in some residence halls caused damage to dorm rooms, but officials are optimistic that things will be business as usual when the new semester starts.
WKYT 27
Rupp Arena under new management
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Rupp Arena is officially under new management. On Saturday, Bill Owen retired as president and CEO. He held that position for 22 years. He served for nine years as Rupp’s chief financial officer. Owen was part of some major renovations at Rupp and Central Bank...
WKYT 27
Kentucky holds off LSU 74-71 in SEC home opener
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky led LSU by as many as 10 points in the second half, but had to hold off a late Tigers rally in a 74-71 win. Jacob Toppin sank a pair of free throws with 3.4 seconds left to give UK a 74-71 lead. Toppin led the Wildcats with 21 points. Oscar Tshiebwe had 19 points and 16 rebounds in the win.
linknky.com
Kentucky State Police announce traffic checkpoints Sunday
The Kentucky State Police announced Sunday they will conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints throughout the Post 6 area of Kentucky. Post 6 includes Boone, Kenton, Campbell, Grant, Pendleton, Bracken, Robertson, Harrison, Nicholas, and Bourbon counties. “These checkpoints will be conducted in an effort to enforce the traffic laws of the...
WKYT 27
Good Question: Why does the price of gasoline always have the extra 9/10th of a cent?
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - They are numbers you likely see every day, but why are gas prices listed the way they are? That’s today’s Good Question. Dale asks: Why does the price of gasoline always have the extra 9/10th of a cent?. It’s not just marketing, although that...
WKYT 27
After MVP Performance against Louisville, Jacob Toppin is WKYT Athlete of the Week
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For athletes at any level, the mental game is just as important as what they do during the game itself. Behind a 24-point performance on Saturday, UK senior forward Jacob Toppin was named MVP of the Kentucky-Louisville game. “I’ve been in a rough patch that I...
WKYT 27
Person has life-threatening injuries after Lexington incident
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - An investigation is underway after an incident in Lexington. Police say they were called around 3 Tuesday afternoon to the 2200 block of Versailles Rd., near the intersection of Alexandria, for a report about an unresponsive person. We’re told officers found someone there who had life-threatening...
WKYT 27
Three injured in overnight shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - At 3:13 a.m. on Sunday, Lexington Police officers responded to the 600 block of Tennessee Avenue for a report of shots fired. No victims were found at the scene, but three victims arrived at a local hospital suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Officials say no suspects...
WLWT 5
KSP: Man dies after being hit by truck on highway in Henry County
HENRY COUNTY, Ky. — A man is dead after being hit by a truck on the highway in Henry County, Kentucky, according to the Kentucky State Police. KSP said it happened on Dec. 30 around 7:32 p.m. when they got a call about a person being hit by a truck on Kentucky Highway 146 near the 8800 block.
LSU puts 7-game winning streak on line vs. No. 19 Kentucky
LSU will go for its second straight win over a ranked opponent when it visits No. 19 Kentucky in Southeastern
WKYT 27
Rescue dog with special needs looking for owner
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Paws 4 the Cause, located on Newtown Pike in Lexington, takes in rescue animals to be adopted out on a regular basis. “We take in dogs, cats, unwanted rabbits and guinea pigs and ferrets and different things,” said Paws 4 the Cause General Manager Anita Spreitzer.
WTVQ
1st Lexington baby of 2023 born at UK Chandler Hospital
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Lexington family is celebrating the new year with a new baby!. UK says the first baby of the year was born at UK Chandler Hospital at 4:50 a.m. January 1st. The baby girl named Jetrude Abemba was born weighing 4 pounds and 15 ounces.
Lexington among 2 Ky. cities listed as neediest in US
Where does Lexington rank among the neediest cities in the United States?
