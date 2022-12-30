ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

WKYT 27

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Storms roll through the region

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Strong storms will remain in the area through the afternoon hours. The stormy setup will keep today soggy with some storms. Those storms have the potential to be strong and even severe at times. Let’s break it down a little better. Storms will stay active...
LEXINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

A flood advisory in effect for several Northern Kentucky counties

GRANT COUNTY, Ky. — The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a flood advisory for several counties in Southwest Ohio and Northern Kentucky until 12:45 p.m. This includes areas of Grant, Owen and Pendleton counties. Use caution when traveling near creeks and streams in these areas. Click the...
PENDLETON COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Team coverage of flashing flooding in central Kentucky

(WKYT) - We have team coverage of the impact of the flash flooding across central Kentucky. Harrison and Scott County school districts canceled class because of the flooding. School leaders made the call early Tuesday morning. First responders have also been performing water rescues in the region. Scott County. Scott...
HARRISON COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Changes to Lexington parking start on Tuesday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington businesses and their customers are preparing to pay more as LexPark’s increased rates and extended hours take effect Tuesday, but they aren’t happy about it. “Just really feels like a giant punch in the gut from our own city that’s supposed to be...
LEXINGTON, KY
lakercountry.com

Casey County man dies in weekend fire

A Casey County man died in a residence fire at a house just outside Liberty late last week. Firefighters were called out around 11 p.m. Thursday to a home in the 100 block of Ridgecrest Drive. According to the Casey County Coroner’s office, 78-year-old DeWayne Whited was pronounced deceased at...
CASEY COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

UK working to repair buildings impacted by burst pipes

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UK officials say they are working around the clock to fix up buildings that saw damage after the bitterly cold temperatures last month. Pipe bursts in some residence halls caused damage to dorm rooms, but officials are optimistic that things will be business as usual when the new semester starts.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Rupp Arena under new management

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Rupp Arena is officially under new management. On Saturday, Bill Owen retired as president and CEO. He held that position for 22 years. He served for nine years as Rupp’s chief financial officer. Owen was part of some major renovations at Rupp and Central Bank...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Kentucky holds off LSU 74-71 in SEC home opener

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky led LSU by as many as 10 points in the second half, but had to hold off a late Tigers rally in a 74-71 win. Jacob Toppin sank a pair of free throws with 3.4 seconds left to give UK a 74-71 lead. Toppin led the Wildcats with 21 points. Oscar Tshiebwe had 19 points and 16 rebounds in the win.
LEXINGTON, KY
linknky.com

Kentucky State Police announce traffic checkpoints Sunday

The Kentucky State Police announced Sunday they will conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints throughout the Post 6 area of Kentucky. Post 6 includes Boone, Kenton, Campbell, Grant, Pendleton, Bracken, Robertson, Harrison, Nicholas, and Bourbon counties. “These checkpoints will be conducted in an effort to enforce the traffic laws of the...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Person has life-threatening injuries after Lexington incident

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - An investigation is underway after an incident in Lexington. Police say they were called around 3 Tuesday afternoon to the 2200 block of Versailles Rd., near the intersection of Alexandria, for a report about an unresponsive person. We’re told officers found someone there who had life-threatening...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Three injured in overnight shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - At 3:13 a.m. on Sunday, Lexington Police officers responded to the 600 block of Tennessee Avenue for a report of shots fired. No victims were found at the scene, but three victims arrived at a local hospital suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Officials say no suspects...
LEXINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

KSP: Man dies after being hit by truck on highway in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Ky. — A man is dead after being hit by a truck on the highway in Henry County, Kentucky, according to the Kentucky State Police. KSP said it happened on Dec. 30 around 7:32 p.m. when they got a call about a person being hit by a truck on Kentucky Highway 146 near the 8800 block.
HENRY COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Rescue dog with special needs looking for owner

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Paws 4 the Cause, located on Newtown Pike in Lexington, takes in rescue animals to be adopted out on a regular basis. “We take in dogs, cats, unwanted rabbits and guinea pigs and ferrets and different things,” said Paws 4 the Cause General Manager Anita Spreitzer.
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

1st Lexington baby of 2023 born at UK Chandler Hospital

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Lexington family is celebrating the new year with a new baby!. UK says the first baby of the year was born at UK Chandler Hospital at 4:50 a.m. January 1st. The baby girl named Jetrude Abemba was born weighing 4 pounds and 15 ounces.
LEXINGTON, KY

