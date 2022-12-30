Mandy Moore Flaunts Post-Baby Body in Silky Red Gown

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Mandy Moore is wasting no time bouncing back following her latest pregnancy.

Just over two months after welcoming her second baby with husband Taylor Goldsmith, the 38-year-old actress shared a series of thirst traps to social media on Friday, Dec. 30, where she showed off her stunning postpartum bod.

In the sultry Instagram photos, Moore posed for the camera in a silky red gown sent to her by the designer fashion company Rodarte. The This Is Us alum was also seen dancing around in the flowy red number, which featured a sequined scoop neckline and lacey floral short sleeves.

"When your friends at @rodarte send you a beautiful dress in this color, you must document it. 💃" the mom-of-two captioned her post, which received an overwhelming amount of flattering messages in the comments.

"You look so good in red," one of her fans wrote in response to the ravishing photos.

"How have you just had a 2nd baby and still look this amazing! ❤️ 😍" another person gushed.

Moore's dazzling Instagram photoshoot comes not long after she gave birth to her second son, Oscar "Ozzie" Bennet, back in October.

She announced the news via social media at the time, sharing photos of herself and Goldsmith cuddling the new babe in the hospital. The pair are also parents to 22-month-old son August "Gus" Harrison.

Moore marked the 2-month birthday of her youngest earlier this month, calling him a "GIANT bundle of snuggles" who is "so smooshy and dreamy he has Mom thinking about doing it all over again 😳" in a sweet Instagram post.

We don't know if the A Walk to Remember star will actually be planning for baby number three, but for now, Moore and Goldsmith are basking in the joy of being an adorable family-of-four!