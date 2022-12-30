Read full article on original website
pual simpn
4d ago
I hope their voice is loud enough to be able to say man made global warming is bull schiff.you all know it's bull schiff becuase you had to change the name to climate change becuase man made global warming was proven to be false. the whole climate change issue is a scam to make corrupt money.
Reply(5)
17
Alan Durham
4d ago
Joe Biden and his voters are insane can't reason with them they just project Bidens failures on too the Republicans. All.his voters believe he is not.corrupt and has been doing shady business deals all over the planet #Theylovecommunism
Reply
7
Rickey Perry
4d ago
As the Indian has said man will kill over a piece of land that will always belong to MOTHER EARTH Sso just how smart are you politicians anyway?
Reply
4
Comments / 23