cruisefever.net

World’s Newest Cruise Ship Arrives in the U.S.

The world’s newest cruise ship, MSC Seascape, arrived in the U.S. and the vessel will be christened this week in New York City. After the cruise ship is named, it will head to the Cruise Capital of the World, PortMiami, and sail week long cruises to the Caribbean. MSC...
The Independent

Cruise passenger who fell off ship shares what it was like to spend 20 hours at sea

A Carnival cruise ship passenger has shared his experience of treading water for 20 hours in the gulf of Mexico in a new tell-all interview.James Michael Grimes, from Alabama, US, went missing on 24 November, the night before Thanksgiving, after falling from the Carnival Valor cruise ship into the ocean.During the five-day cruise from Cozumel to Mexico, Mr Grimes left the bar to use the toilet. In an interview with ABC News on Friday 2 December, he said he woke up in the ocean, and could no longer see the ship.Grimes explained that surviving the fall felt like he had...
Mary Duncan

“Be grateful and eat it,” man orders his date lobster when she wanted chicken because ‘he’s not cheap’

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. When I was younger I dated a lot. After I had my daughter and before I met my current boyfriend three years ago, I went through a period of time when online dating was my main hobby. I was serious about it, so I used OkCupid and eHarmony, not those phone apps that are so popular now like Tinder and Bumble. No, I wanted to dive deep into the men I was considering dating. Stalk them online for a while before meeting them, if you will.
FodorsTravel

How to Get Bumped to First Class—According to a Former Flight Attendant

What works, what doesn't, and how a little kindness can go a long way. No one wants to pay for it, but everyone wants it—the coveted first or business-class seat. From the free adult beverages, included checked bags, the inflight meal service—and let’s not forget the dedicated attention. Flying first class is nice, but it’s even better when it’s free. Throughout my ten years as a flight attendant, I’ve discovered different ways passengers have obtained free upgrades or “bumps” to first class, but I’ve also seen the methods that don’t work. Here’s what you need to know.
TravelPulse

The Safest Islands in the Caribbean

There is nothing like enjoying a happy holiday in a sun-kissed and safe destination and the Caribbean offers a handful of islands guaranteed to provide travelers with peace of mind this winter. Here are four to consider ahead of your next Caribbean getaway. St. Barts. This extraordinary Caribbean destination has...
TheStreet

Royal Caribbean Mistake Causes Huge Passenger Problem

When people book a vacation, they make those plans months, sometimes years in advance. That's because, in most cases, taking a trip, especially one that involves not just your household, but maybe even family and friends, there are a lot of moving pieces. You have to find time on the...
