'I Work on a Cruise Ship at Christmas, This is What Happens Behind the Scenes'
In an original essay, Saurabh Vaishampayan tells Newsweek what it's like to work on a cruise ship at Christmas.
28-year-old buys cruise ship apartment because it's less than renting and he can see the world
An all-expenses-paid life for about $50,000 a year? Sounds like a deal.
My family of 5 booked an interior cabin and an ocean-view room on a Carnival cruise. Here's how they compared.
My husband and I stayed in a windowless interior stateroom with no view, and my kids shared an oceanfront cabin on the Carnival Legend cruise ship.
On This Mediterranean Cruise There's No Need to Leave the Ship for an Unforgettable Culinary Experience
Eat, drink, and cook your way from Italy to Istanbul aboard Oceania’s Riviera.
Man Annoyed After $16 Chicken Tender Order from Popeyes had ‘No Chicken’ Sparking Debate on Fast Food Prices
Justin Chopelas was just trying to order some chicken tenders from Popeyes, but instead he got something that looked more like a 'skin tender'—and cost him $16. Tiktok user who goes by @justinchopelas on the platform, uploaded a video to review his recent order of 5-piece box of chicken tenders from Popeyes.
cruisefever.net
World’s Newest Cruise Ship Arrives in the U.S.
The world’s newest cruise ship, MSC Seascape, arrived in the U.S. and the vessel will be christened this week in New York City. After the cruise ship is named, it will head to the Cruise Capital of the World, PortMiami, and sail week long cruises to the Caribbean. MSC...
A Fearsome Race of Giants Over 15 Feet Tall are Said to Roam the Dark Jungles of the Solomon Islands
The Solomon Islands are a group of over 900 islands in Oceania, to the east of Papua New Guinea. They were discovered by Spanish navigator Alvaro de Mendaña in 1568 and named after the biblical King Solomon. Prior to the arrival of Europeans, the islands were said to be rife with cannibalism and headhunting.
Cruise passenger who fell off ship shares what it was like to spend 20 hours at sea
A Carnival cruise ship passenger has shared his experience of treading water for 20 hours in the gulf of Mexico in a new tell-all interview.James Michael Grimes, from Alabama, US, went missing on 24 November, the night before Thanksgiving, after falling from the Carnival Valor cruise ship into the ocean.During the five-day cruise from Cozumel to Mexico, Mr Grimes left the bar to use the toilet. In an interview with ABC News on Friday 2 December, he said he woke up in the ocean, and could no longer see the ship.Grimes explained that surviving the fall felt like he had...
“Be grateful and eat it,” man orders his date lobster when she wanted chicken because ‘he’s not cheap’
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. When I was younger I dated a lot. After I had my daughter and before I met my current boyfriend three years ago, I went through a period of time when online dating was my main hobby. I was serious about it, so I used OkCupid and eHarmony, not those phone apps that are so popular now like Tinder and Bumble. No, I wanted to dive deep into the men I was considering dating. Stalk them online for a while before meeting them, if you will.
Royal Caribbean Makes Beverage Changes Passengers Will Like
When you are on vacation, time works a little differently than it does at home. You don't have to wake up to get the kids to school or to be at the office (or your remote office) at any specific time. When you're on a cruise, time becomes even more...
FodorsTravel
How to Get Bumped to First Class—According to a Former Flight Attendant
What works, what doesn't, and how a little kindness can go a long way. No one wants to pay for it, but everyone wants it—the coveted first or business-class seat. From the free adult beverages, included checked bags, the inflight meal service—and let’s not forget the dedicated attention. Flying first class is nice, but it’s even better when it’s free. Throughout my ten years as a flight attendant, I’ve discovered different ways passengers have obtained free upgrades or “bumps” to first class, but I’ve also seen the methods that don’t work. Here’s what you need to know.
TravelPulse
The Safest Islands in the Caribbean
There is nothing like enjoying a happy holiday in a sun-kissed and safe destination and the Caribbean offers a handful of islands guaranteed to provide travelers with peace of mind this winter. Here are four to consider ahead of your next Caribbean getaway. St. Barts. This extraordinary Caribbean destination has...
Bridezilla Furious After Sister Refuses to Pay $6K in Flights for Destination Wedding
Photo byPhoto by Natalya Zaritskaya on UnsplashonUnsplash. As if weddings weren't expensive enough, not only for the couple planning the wedding but also for the guests who will attend, costs can increase exponentially when a couple decides to have a destination wedding.
A blind couple and their baby were stopped from boarding two separate flights after an airline tried to make them pay for an escort
A blind couple trying to fly from Greece to Iceland ended up being delayed by an entire week after Scandinavian Airlines insisted they have an escort.
Woman's Hotel Horror Story in Curacao Serves As a Warning to Female Travelers
You can never be too vigilant.
Royal Caribbean Mistake Causes Huge Passenger Problem
When people book a vacation, they make those plans months, sometimes years in advance. That's because, in most cases, taking a trip, especially one that involves not just your household, but maybe even family and friends, there are a lot of moving pieces. You have to find time on the...
How Much It Costs To Sail Aboard the World’s Largest Cruise Ship
This fall, Royal Caribbean opened up bookings for its newest, super-sized cruise ship, the Icon of the Seas, which will set sail in January 2024. Wealthy Millennials Aren't Banking on Stocks: Here's...
Blog Shares the 'Most Expensive' Mistake People Make on a Cruise
They're in for a rude awakening when they get home.
Watch: Shark turns on diver after botched feeding attempt
Mauricio Hoyos Padilla, a Mexico-based shark researcher, has spent the past week diving in the Bahamas and sharing his adventures via social media. On Friday, Hoyos Padilla shared a misadventure involving a shark that appeared to ram him after his failed attempt to feed the shark with a pole spear.
Traveler Lists 5 Things Cruisers Should Do on Day 1 of Their Trip
It's good, common-sense advice that'll help you enjoy your trip more.
Food & Wine
