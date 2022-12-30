For our local retail and restaurant scene, 2022 was a year of rebuilding. Some longtime businesses made it through the height of the pandemic, only to shut down after the worst was over. A new crop of boutiques appeared on the scene, offering clothes and accessories to celebrate the return of festive events. New restaurants opened with diverse cuisines, from Greek to Lebanese to Salvadoran to Italian. We’ve chronicled the highlights here, with links to fill in the blanks on any stories you might have missed.

