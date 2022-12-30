ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Goodwill store in the works for eastern Loudoun

Goodwill is looking to upgrade its services in eastern Loudoun County with a brand new store and donation center. It’s coming to a spot just off busy State Road 28. The 18,000 s.f. project is going to be built at the Guilford Station development near SR28 and West Church Road. That’s the same spot where a 7-Eleven convenience store and The Human Bean drive-thru coffee are located.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
Chick-fil-A at the Dulles Town Center closed for good

Surprising news out of the Dulles Town Center shopping mall, where the longtime food court tenant Chick-fil-A has closed. The Chick-fil-A has been a part of the food court for more than two decades. So many shoppers were surprised when a sign was posted on the unit saying that Saturday — December 31, 2022 — was its last day open.
DULLES, VA
New Robeks smoothie shop opens today in Leesburg

It’s a New Year’s Day opening for Loudoun County’s latest smoothie shop. The new Robeks is Leesburg opened for business this morning, January 1. Robeks can be found in the Shops at Russell Branch development. That’s the small center near Russell Branch Parkway and Battlefield Parkway SE. It’s anchored by a Lowes Home Improvement store and an Aldi discount supermarket.
LEESBURG, VA
New in NoVa: Clean Eatz cafe opening in Centreville

(As part of our reporting on news in Loudoun County and surrounding communities we sometimes come across new restaurant brands and other businesses entering the wider Northern Virginia market. While they may not be in our immediate area, we thought some readers might find this kind of news interesting. With that, we are starting these occasional “New in NoVa” reports.)
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
Saving Northern Neck Ginger Ale

The original ginger ale – a sweet, carbonated non-alcoholic beverage – was developed in 1907 by a pharmacist in Canada, and by 1926 it had spread to the lower 48 with many regional variations including one made by the Carver Family in Virginia’s Northern Neck. It has since inspired a cult following with one man turning his ginger ale container into this instrument – the Northern Neck canjo.
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, VA
Notes: New year will bring cheaper groceries in Virginia

⛅ Today’s weather: Partly cloudy throughout the day. High of 55 and low of 47. ☔ Tomorrow: Rain throughout the day. High of 59 and low of 46. Sunrise at 7:28 am and sunset at 4:56 pm. 🚨 You need to know. It’ll be 2023 when ALXnow returns...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
The 10 Best Beaches For A Day Trip Near DC

With the Atlantic Ocean, the Chesapeake Bay, and other bodies of water nearby, Washington, DC, is a good launching point for a day at the beach. A couple of the better choices include Sandy Point State Park, Colonial Beach, and Ocean City Beach, amongst others.
WASHINGTON, DC
Common Signs That You Need Furnace Service

Originally Posted On: https://kd-mechanical.com/common-signs-that-you-need-furnace-service/. You aren’t going to be able to survive in a Loudoun or Fairfax County, VA home that doesn’t have heat for very long in the wintertime. Temperatures routinely get down into the 20s and 30s during the winter months, so you’ll need to have a furnace in your house that’s firing on all cylinders to stay warm.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Year-end wrap-up: The biggest openings & closings in Rockville, Potomac & North Bethesda

For our local retail and restaurant scene, 2022 was a year of rebuilding. Some longtime businesses made it through the height of the pandemic, only to shut down after the worst was over. A new crop of boutiques appeared on the scene, offering clothes and accessories to celebrate the return of festive events. New restaurants opened with diverse cuisines, from Greek to Lebanese to Salvadoran to Italian. We’ve chronicled the highlights here, with links to fill in the blanks on any stories you might have missed.
ROCKVILLE, MD
What are some of the big City of Alexandria priorities in 2023?

Alexandria has kicked off the new year with a glimpse at some of this year’s biggest priorities. A memo from Director of Planning Karl Moritz, published ahead of Planning Commission meeting this Thursday, lays out some of the work priorities for the city over the upcoming year. Planning and...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Burning Question: When will the new Lotte Plaza in Sterling open?

Burning Question: (The Burn wrote about) a new Lotte Plaza (grocery) store going into the old Safeway located at Countryside Marketplace in Sterling. The article ended with the manager estimating a Fall 2022 opening. I have driven by the place a few times and the “Coming Soon” sign is still up. Was wondering if you could get an update on their plans. — Bob P.
STERLING, VA
Thompson Italian to open in Old Town next week

Hot on the heels of Trattoria da Franco reopening, another Italian restaurant is coming to Old Town next week. Falls Church restaurant Thompson Italian announced that the new location at 1024 King Street — formerly Hank’s Oyster Bar — will open on Tuesday, Jan. 3. The restaurant’s...
FALLS CHURCH, VA
“They put me out. I was cold. All I had on was a sweater.”

Since June, when the city closed the isolation center at the Lord Baltimore Hotel and “demobilized” other non-congregate housing, there have been few places for Covid-positive homeless to go to isolate. When Martha Spielman showed up at MedStar Union Memorial Hospital’s emergency department, she was weak and going...
BALTIMORE, MD
Hospitals near capacity in DMV after holiday travel

Hospital beds are almost full in many parts of our region, and cases of RSV, flu and COVID are expected to only increase after big gatherings and holiday travel. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/health/hospitals-near-capacity-in-dmv-after-holiday-travel/. Hospitals near capacity in DMV after holiday travel. Hospital beds are almost full in many parts of...
VIRGINIA STATE
'This is like a nightmare' | Family and friends of missing Woodbridge man hold candlelight vigil

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — With no answers about Jose Guerrero's whereabouts, his family and friends have turned to prayer hoping that the young father is found safe and sound. Community members gathered at a Woodbridge shopping center parking lot on New Year's Eve to hold a candlelight vigil to bring the 20-year-old home. His loved ones wore yellow and white to symbolize the faith and hope they still have to find the man they called 'Chepe.'
WOODBRIDGE, VA
5 Must-Try Crab Cake Spots in Maryland

MARYLAND - If you are in the mood for some crab cakes in Maryland, you've come to the right place. We have reviewed the best crab cakes in Maryland from Jimmy's Famous Seafood, Koco's Pub, Boatyard Bar & Grill, and Faidley Seafood, and I'm sure there is a new spot that I missed, but these places deserve your attention. We hope you enjoy the read!
MARYLAND STATE
2022’s Top Stories: Olney’s Highest Priced Residential Listing Has Sold; Breaking the Previous Record Set in 2019

As 2022 ends, we’re sharing a few of our most-read stories of the year, from June: The housing market exploded last year and the trend has continued halfway through 2022. 18632 Woodgate Place, a 7 bedroom, 8 bathroom, 5,915 SF home in Olney, was listed at $2,499,000– and it ended up selling for $2,175,000, making it the highest priced residential listing in Olney history (photos below). The home beat the previous Olney record of $2,066,986 for 16672 Bridle Ridge Lane, which sold in 2019. The Bridle Ridge house is a Toll Brothers home with 11,182 SF living space with 5 car garage on just over half an acre (0.55 acre), according to our real estate expert Nurit Coombe.
OLNEY, MD

