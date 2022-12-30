ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newton, NJ

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wrnjradio.com

It’s a Girl! Morristown Medical Center welcomes first baby of 2023

MORRISTOWN, NJ (Morris County) –Morristown Medical Center, part of Atlantic Health System welcomed their first birth of 2023. Vinoschandrika Gnanasekaran and Sri Harsha Bokka from Budd Lake welcomed their daughter at 12:31 a.m. on January 1. The baby weighed in at 5 pounds, 12 ounces, and measured 19.5 inches.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Jersey Cash 5 winning ticket worth $319,735 sold in Warren County

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ (Warren County) – One lucky ticket matched all five numbers drawn winning the $319,735 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot from the Saturday, December 31, drawing. The winning ticket was sold at Paul Mart, located at 462 South Main St., in Phillipsburg. The retailer will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for the winning ticket sold.
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Police searching for missing, endangered Warren County woman

HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – Hackettstown police are seeking the public’s assistance with locating a 28-year-old Hackettstown woman. Lesya Gorgal was last heard from on December 31, 2022. She was possibly going to Times Square in New York City, police said. Gorgal is described as a white female,...
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ
News 12

Police evacuate dozens from Morris County shopping center

Police evacuated dozens of people from a Morris County shopping center on Saturday. Details about the incident were limited as Saturday night, but the Morris County Prosecutor stated that police were following up on a lead and the scene was cleared around 1:30 p.m. They also said there was no threat to the community.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

WINNER: $26K Lottery Ticket Sold In Sussex County

Winner! A Fast Play lottery ticket worth $26,281 was sold in Sussex County. The ticket was for the $5 Jersey Jackpot game and won 50 percent of the Progressive Jackpot for Friday, Dec. 30, officials said. Fast Play Progressive tickets are sold at any retailer and offer a fast way...
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try Buffets in New Jersey

- For those who enjoy a lavish buffet meal, there are many places to choose from in New Jersey. Some top choices are the Hibachi Grill and Supreme Buffet in Jersey City, the Flaming Grill and Buffet in Linden, the Fortune Buffet in Toms River, and the Harvest Buffet in Waretown. However, there are several other options worth exploring.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Daily Voice

Meet New Jersey's First Babies Of 2023 (UPDATED)

Oh baby! New Jersey's first baby of 2023 was born just 29 minutes after the ball dropped at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.Zaia Cassandra weighs 7 pounds and was due to arrive Jan. 10 — but instead gave her parents and three brothers a New Year's thrill. The family is resting comfortably in…
NEWARK, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Fast Play lottery ticket worth $26,281 sold in Sussex County

The winning ticket was sold at Brick & Brew, located at 27 Route 23, in Franklin. Fast Play Progressive tickets are sold at any retailer and offer a fast way for players to see if their ticket is a lucky winner. For information on the Fast Play Progressive games and...
wrnjradio.com

Burglars hit 3 businesses in Warren County strip mall

LOPATCONG TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – Three businesses at a strip mall in Lopatcong Township were burglarized last month, according to the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office. On Dec. 29, at around 4:00 a.m., police responded to Good Guy Vapes, located at 201 Stryker’s Road, for a reported activated...
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
tourcounsel.com

The Mall at Short Hills | Mall in Millburn, New Jersey

The Mall at Short Hills is located in the small town of the same name that is in Essex County, belonging to the state of New Jersey. It has stores of well-known and prestigious brands such as Cartier, Louis Vuitton Dior or Dolce & Gabbana. And with fourteen restaurants that offer you fast food but also dishes prepared in detail and even vegan food. Among the names of these, Primo Mercato, Nordstrom Marketplace Café or Forty Carrots.
MILLBURN, NJ
Morristown Minute

I-80 EB Closure in Warren County Tomorrow

I-80 EB lane closure tomorrow in Warren County.Photo byJoseph ChanonUnsplash. I-80 eastbound lane closure needed next Wednesday for guiderail work in Knowlton, Warren County. A section of I-80 eastbound will be closed Wednesday, January 4 during peak rush hours, likely causing traffic backup. Motorists advised to slow down and use caution in work zone.
WARREN COUNTY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy