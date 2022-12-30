Read full article on original website
Video: North Caldwell Stolen Car Plunges 21 Feet over Embankment; Lands on Car BelowCarolyne Volpe Curley / West Essex NowNorth Caldwell, NJ
Second Body Recovered at Splitrock Reservoir After 2 Drown Ice FishingMorristown MinuteKinnelon, NJ
Some Good News, for Morristown, NJMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Delaware Water Gap: the rich history of the Castle InnLauren JessopDelaware Water Gap, PA
Potential Rabies Exposure Warning in Madison, NJMorristown MinuteMadison, NJ
Good news for Morristown, NJ residentsPhoto byMorristown Minute. Tired of the bad news deluge? Start off the New Year with some good news about NJ and our home of Morristown. Some good news for New Jersey Veterans.
It’s a Girl! Morristown Medical Center welcomes first baby of 2023
MORRISTOWN, NJ (Morris County) –Morristown Medical Center, part of Atlantic Health System welcomed their first birth of 2023. Vinoschandrika Gnanasekaran and Sri Harsha Bokka from Budd Lake welcomed their daughter at 12:31 a.m. on January 1. The baby weighed in at 5 pounds, 12 ounces, and measured 19.5 inches.
New ‘bruncheonette’ opening in Flemington, NJ looks oddly familiar
FLEMINGTON — A new bruncheonette is scheduled to be completed at the end of 2023 in the historic downtown area. The restaurant will open on the former Flemington Filling Station lot — and the building will retain some of that vintage flair. Millie’s Bruncheonette is a new concept...
Hunterdon County employees donate needed supplies to Animal Alliance
WEST AMWELL TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – Hunterdon County Commissioners Shaun C. Van Doren and Jeff Kuhl on Tuesday, Dec. 27 dropped off a large collection of supplies to Animal Alliance in West Amwell Township. The supplies were donated by county employees over the holiday season. “I am grateful...
Jersey Cash 5 winning ticket worth $319,735 sold in Warren County
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ (Warren County) – One lucky ticket matched all five numbers drawn winning the $319,735 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot from the Saturday, December 31, drawing. The winning ticket was sold at Paul Mart, located at 462 South Main St., in Phillipsburg. The retailer will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for the winning ticket sold.
2 ice fishermen found dead at Splitrock Reservoir in New Jersey
The victims were said to be a 64-year-old man from Clifton and a 76-year-old man from Passaic.
Police searching for missing, endangered Warren County woman
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – Hackettstown police are seeking the public’s assistance with locating a 28-year-old Hackettstown woman. Lesya Gorgal was last heard from on December 31, 2022. She was possibly going to Times Square in New York City, police said. Gorgal is described as a white female,...
Police evacuate dozens from Morris County shopping center
Police evacuated dozens of people from a Morris County shopping center on Saturday. Details about the incident were limited as Saturday night, but the Morris County Prosecutor stated that police were following up on a lead and the scene was cleared around 1:30 p.m. They also said there was no threat to the community.
WINNER: $26K Lottery Ticket Sold In Sussex County
Winner! A Fast Play lottery ticket worth $26,281 was sold in Sussex County. The ticket was for the $5 Jersey Jackpot game and won 50 percent of the Progressive Jackpot for Friday, Dec. 30, officials said. Fast Play Progressive tickets are sold at any retailer and offer a fast way...
5 Must-Try Buffets in New Jersey
- For those who enjoy a lavish buffet meal, there are many places to choose from in New Jersey. Some top choices are the Hibachi Grill and Supreme Buffet in Jersey City, the Flaming Grill and Buffet in Linden, the Fortune Buffet in Toms River, and the Harvest Buffet in Waretown. However, there are several other options worth exploring.
Meet New Jersey's First Babies Of 2023 (UPDATED)
Oh baby! New Jersey's first baby of 2023 was born just 29 minutes after the ball dropped at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.Zaia Cassandra weighs 7 pounds and was due to arrive Jan. 10 — but instead gave her parents and three brothers a New Year's thrill. The family is resting comfortably in…
Hackettstown police collect 197 pounds of unused, expired medications in 2022
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – A total of 197 pounds of unused and expired prescription medications were dropped off at the Hackettstown Police Department’s Medicine Drop Box in 2022, police said. The Project Medicine Drop Box is located at the Hackettstown Police Department located at 215 West Stiger...
Fast Play lottery ticket worth $26,281 sold in Sussex County
The winning ticket was sold at Brick & Brew, located at 27 Route 23, in Franklin. Fast Play Progressive tickets are sold at any retailer and offer a fast way for players to see if their ticket is a lucky winner. For information on the Fast Play Progressive games and...
For years, people kept this NJ airport a secret — the secret’s out (Opinion)
When booking a flight out of New Jersey, Newark is always a no-brainer. I was raised flying out of Newark and on rare times I will fly JFK. But when my schedule allows, I will always opt for the best airport in the state: Trenton-Mercer Airport. Trenton Mercer is located...
Parts of U.S. 1, I-95 in Bucks County to Be Reconstructed in Massive Project. Here’s What to Know
As the new year begins, two major roads that go through Bucks County are set to see a large reconstruction take place in the near future. Kenny Cooper and Emily Rizzo wrote about the reconstruction for WHYY. Both U.S. 1 and I-95 will see major reconstruction take place in 2023,...
Burglars hit 3 businesses in Warren County strip mall
LOPATCONG TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – Three businesses at a strip mall in Lopatcong Township were burglarized last month, according to the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office. On Dec. 29, at around 4:00 a.m., police responded to Good Guy Vapes, located at 201 Stryker’s Road, for a reported activated...
The Mall at Short Hills | Mall in Millburn, New Jersey
The Mall at Short Hills is located in the small town of the same name that is in Essex County, belonging to the state of New Jersey. It has stores of well-known and prestigious brands such as Cartier, Louis Vuitton Dior or Dolce & Gabbana. And with fourteen restaurants that offer you fast food but also dishes prepared in detail and even vegan food. Among the names of these, Primo Mercato, Nordstrom Marketplace Café or Forty Carrots.
I-80 EB Closure in Warren County Tomorrow
I-80 EB lane closure tomorrow in Warren County.Photo byJoseph ChanonUnsplash. I-80 eastbound lane closure needed next Wednesday for guiderail work in Knowlton, Warren County. A section of I-80 eastbound will be closed Wednesday, January 4 during peak rush hours, likely causing traffic backup. Motorists advised to slow down and use caution in work zone.
Fishermen who died in fall through ice at N.J. reservoir are identified
The Morris County Prosecutor’s Office on Monday identified the two men who are believed to have drowned on Friday at the Split Rock Reservoir after falling through the ice. The victims were identified as Stanislaw Grezesik, 64, of Clifton, and Tadeusz Florczuk, 76, of Passaic. An autopsy was scheduled...
N.J. mansion where brazen 1921 robbery involving socialite Brooke Astor took place is for sale
On Nov. 1, 1921, a burglar broke into Anthony Kuser’s mansion on Mountain Top Road in Bernardsville and chloroformed the multimillionaire and 17 other occupants while they slept. The thief absconded with 40 pieces of jewelry valued at $20,000.
