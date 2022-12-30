Read full article on original website
Related
wrnjradio.com
Warren County Commissioners reorganize with Lori Ciesla as director
BELVIDERE, NJ (Warren County) – Warren County Commissioner Jason J. Sarnoski was sworn in for a fifth term and Commissioner Lori Ciesla was named Director for 2023 as the Board of County Commissioners held its annual reorganization meeting at the courthouse in Belvidere Sunday. Commissioner James R. Kern III...
New Jersey Globe
Wayne mayor seeks 647% pay hike
Wayne Mayor Christopher Vergano wants to raise his own salary from $18,750 to $140,000 annually, an increase of 647%. The Wayne Township Council has included an ordinance creating a full-time mayoral post on their agenda when they reorganize on Wednesday. The salary hike would become effective immediately. A Republican who...
New Jersey Globe
Menendez resigns Port Authority post
Robert J. Menendez (D-Jersey City) resigned his seat as a commissioner of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey this morning in advance of being sworn in as a congressman from New Jersey’s 8th district at noon tomorrow. “It has been the honor of my lifetime to...
Plans for New Hope Restaurant Site to Be Presented to Borough Council This Month
Known for its thriving restaurant scene, a Bucks County town may soon have a new addition to their large selection of local eateries. Emma Dooling wrote about the plans for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Landmark Developers, a New Jersey real estate developer, hopes to present its updated plan for the...
wrnjradio.com
Nominations for 2023 Hackettstown Area Senior Hall of Fame now being accepted
NORTHWEST, NJ – Nominations for the 2023 Hackettstown Area Senior Hall of Fame are now being accepted. The Hackettstown Area Senior Hall of Fame was established in 1997 to recognize senior citizens in the Northwest New Jersey region who have made a significant impact on the lives of others in the community.
The lowest property taxes in NJ are in a town you’d never live in (Opinion)
Of all of his smoke and mirrors and his posturing, the most aggravating thing about Gov. Murphy is his absolute reluctance to do what needs to be done about New Jersey’s soaring property taxes. Not only has the governor actually done nothing to alleviate our property tax burden (We...
wrnjradio.com
Phillipsburg honors police retiree, new hire, promotions
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ (Warren County) – New hire, police retiree and those recently promoted were all honored by the Phillipsburg Police Department Friday. On Dec. 30, Captain Michael Swick retired. Swick was in charge of administration and he oversaw the Criminal Investigation Division as well the records department. “Captain Swick...
wrnjradio.com
Hunterdon County employees donate needed supplies to Animal Alliance
WEST AMWELL TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – Hunterdon County Commissioners Shaun C. Van Doren and Jeff Kuhl on Tuesday, Dec. 27 dropped off a large collection of supplies to Animal Alliance in West Amwell Township. The supplies were donated by county employees over the holiday season. “I am grateful...
wrnjradio.com
Morris County Prosecutor’s Office honors Lt. Susan Johnson upon retirement
MORRISTOWN, NJ (Morris County) – After 26 years of service in law enforcement, Lieutenant Susan Johnson has announced her retirement. Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll, Chief of Detectives Christoph Kimker, and Deputy Chief Robert McNally honored Lt. Johnson for her superlative service and expressed the gratitude of the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office on Johnson’s last day.
NJ.com
From slave mines in Monmouth to plantations in Jersey City, report details N.J.’s slavery history
Forced labor in iron mines in Monmouth County, plantations in Hudson County and trafficking through Atlantic ports all contributed to New Jersey’s role in the devastation created by the Transatlantic Slave Trade, according to a report detailing the roots of one of the most “horrific eras in world history.”
Somerset County Prosecutor: Ewing woman charged with pocketing ‘monthly rent, security deposits’ at Montgomery Township apartment complex
A 44-year-old Ewing woman has been charged with theft by deception for allegedly pocketing monthly rent and security deposits on the part of an apartment complex in Montgomery Township from 2019 to 2022, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald and Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Chief of County Detectives John W. Fodor and Montgomery Township Police Captain/Director Silvio Bet.
NJ.com
Join the South Jersey towns opposing LNG terminal | Opinion
There is a plan to transport massive quantities of liquified natural gas (LNG) through our communities in South Jersey via rail and/or truck. But grassroots activism could derail this multimillion-dollar fossil-fuel scheme, which involves creating a marine export facility in Greenwich Township (Gibbstown), Gloucester County. The gas export deal is...
wrnjradio.com
Man charged after harassing residents at Warren County motel
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – A Warren County man was charged last month after he was allegedly harassing residents at a motel in Washington Township, according to police. On Dec. 11, at around 7:46 p.m., police responded to the Hickory Hill Motel, located at 276 Route 31 in...
Another New Jersey school district orders students to mask up
Earlier this month, public schools in Passaic re-implemented a mask requirement for students in all school buildings and on school buses. Then school officials in Camden announced a mask mandate will be in effect when students and staff return to school following the winter break. Now district officials in Paterson...
wrnjradio.com
Hackettstown police collect 197 pounds of unused, expired medications in 2022
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – A total of 197 pounds of unused and expired prescription medications were dropped off at the Hackettstown Police Department’s Medicine Drop Box in 2022, police said. The Project Medicine Drop Box is located at the Hackettstown Police Department located at 215 West Stiger...
Giant offshore wind turbines take shape as NJ turns on major manufacturing plant
A section of an offshore wind monopile sitting on the banks of the Delaware River, at a new offshore wind manufacturing facility located at the Port of Paulsboro. Construction of buildings and commissioning of machinery will continue at the 70-acre port site until the end of 2024. Developers said it’s the largest offshore wind manufacturing plant in the U.S. [ more › ]
Off Duty Ocean County Officer Lauded For Lifesaving
LITTLE EGG HARBOR – Off-duty State Department of Corrections officer Chad Ammerman received a prestigious award for saving the life of an elderly boater in distress. On June 21, 2021, a sailboat capsized in the waters off Little Egg. John L. McKenna, 82, was riding in it but was unable to get back in.
For years, people kept this NJ airport a secret — the secret’s out (Opinion)
When booking a flight out of New Jersey, Newark is always a no-brainer. I was raised flying out of Newark and on rare times I will fly JFK. But when my schedule allows, I will always opt for the best airport in the state: Trenton-Mercer Airport. Trenton Mercer is located...
wrnjradio.com
Burglars hit 3 businesses in Warren County strip mall
LOPATCONG TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – Three businesses at a strip mall in Lopatcong Township were burglarized last month, according to the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office. On Dec. 29, at around 4:00 a.m., police responded to Good Guy Vapes, located at 201 Stryker’s Road, for a reported activated...
wrnjradio.com
It’s a Girl! Morristown Medical Center welcomes first baby of 2023
MORRISTOWN, NJ (Morris County) –Morristown Medical Center, part of Atlantic Health System welcomed their first birth of 2023. Vinoschandrika Gnanasekaran and Sri Harsha Bokka from Budd Lake welcomed their daughter at 12:31 a.m. on January 1. The baby weighed in at 5 pounds, 12 ounces, and measured 19.5 inches.
Comments / 0