ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hunterdon County, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
wrnjradio.com

Warren County Commissioners reorganize with Lori Ciesla as director

BELVIDERE, NJ (Warren County) – Warren County Commissioner Jason J. Sarnoski was sworn in for a fifth term and Commissioner Lori Ciesla was named Director for 2023 as the Board of County Commissioners held its annual reorganization meeting at the courthouse in Belvidere Sunday. Commissioner James R. Kern III...
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Wayne mayor seeks 647% pay hike

Wayne Mayor Christopher Vergano wants to raise his own salary from $18,750 to $140,000 annually, an increase of 647%. The Wayne Township Council has included an ordinance creating a full-time mayoral post on their agenda when they reorganize on Wednesday. The salary hike would become effective immediately. A Republican who...
WAYNE, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Menendez resigns Port Authority post

Robert J. Menendez (D-Jersey City) resigned his seat as a commissioner of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey this morning in advance of being sworn in as a congressman from New Jersey’s 8th district at noon tomorrow. “It has been the honor of my lifetime to...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Phillipsburg honors police retiree, new hire, promotions

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ (Warren County) – New hire, police retiree and those recently promoted were all honored by the Phillipsburg Police Department Friday. On Dec. 30, Captain Michael Swick retired. Swick was in charge of administration and he oversaw the Criminal Investigation Division as well the records department. “Captain Swick...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Morris County Prosecutor’s Office honors Lt. Susan Johnson upon retirement

MORRISTOWN, NJ (Morris County) – After 26 years of service in law enforcement, Lieutenant Susan Johnson has announced her retirement. Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll, Chief of Detectives Christoph Kimker, and Deputy Chief Robert McNally honored Lt. Johnson for her superlative service and expressed the gratitude of the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office on Johnson’s last day.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
centraljersey.com

Somerset County Prosecutor: Ewing woman charged with pocketing ‘monthly rent, security deposits’ at Montgomery Township apartment complex

A 44-year-old Ewing woman has been charged with theft by deception for allegedly pocketing monthly rent and security deposits on the part of an apartment complex in Montgomery Township from 2019 to 2022, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald and Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Chief of County Detectives John W. Fodor and Montgomery Township Police Captain/Director Silvio Bet.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Join the South Jersey towns opposing LNG terminal | Opinion

There is a plan to transport massive quantities of liquified natural gas (LNG) through our communities in South Jersey via rail and/or truck. But grassroots activism could derail this multimillion-dollar fossil-fuel scheme, which involves creating a marine export facility in Greenwich Township (Gibbstown), Gloucester County. The gas export deal is...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Man charged after harassing residents at Warren County motel

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – A Warren County man was charged last month after he was allegedly harassing residents at a motel in Washington Township, according to police. On Dec. 11, at around 7:46 p.m., police responded to the Hickory Hill Motel, located at 276 Route 31 in...
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Burglars hit 3 businesses in Warren County strip mall

LOPATCONG TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – Three businesses at a strip mall in Lopatcong Township were burglarized last month, according to the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office. On Dec. 29, at around 4:00 a.m., police responded to Good Guy Vapes, located at 201 Stryker’s Road, for a reported activated...
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

It’s a Girl! Morristown Medical Center welcomes first baby of 2023

MORRISTOWN, NJ (Morris County) –Morristown Medical Center, part of Atlantic Health System welcomed their first birth of 2023. Vinoschandrika Gnanasekaran and Sri Harsha Bokka from Budd Lake welcomed their daughter at 12:31 a.m. on January 1. The baby weighed in at 5 pounds, 12 ounces, and measured 19.5 inches.
MORRISTOWN, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy